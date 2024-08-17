Since 2024-08-17 , buyers must sign a written agreement before an agent tours a home. Pick your state for the requirements, negotiable-compensation rules, and the approved form.

What the requirement says

Under the NAR settlement, a buyer working with an MLS-participant agent must sign a written buyer-broker agreement before that agent tours a home with them. The agreement must state a specific, conspicuous amount of compensation and make clear that the amount is fully negotiable and never set by law or the MLS. The rule is national; the approved form and regulator differ by state.