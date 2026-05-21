What real estate sales agents earn in Illinois in 2026 — estimated mean, full distribution, and what drives the numbers.

Real estate income is commission-based, so the range matters far more than the average. Here's the estimated distribution for Illinois :

How realtor income works in Illinois

Agents are paid by commission, not salary. On a sale, the total commission is split between the listing and buyer brokerages, then again between each brokerage and its agent (the "split" — often somewhere from 50/50 for new agents up to 90/10 or 100% on a fee model for top producers). After the 2024 NAR settlement, buyer-agent compensation is negotiated directly and written into a Illinois buyer agreement rather than advertised on the MLS.

Want to see how splits and fees affect take-home? Run your numbers through the commission calculator.