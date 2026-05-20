When you close a deal, the buyer-broker and seller-broker firms split the gross commission first. The cut that lands at your brokerage is what we call Annual GCI in this calculator — gross commission income. Your brokerage then keeps a slice of that GCI based on its commission model. The slice can be a fixed split, a split with an annual cap, a flat per-transaction fee, or some hybrid of all three.

The big differentiators between brokerages:

What's the difference between a split-based brokerage and a cap brokerage? + A split brokerage takes a fixed percentage of every commission for the life of your career (e.g. Coldwell Banker keeps 30-40%). A cap brokerage takes a percentage only until you hit an annual cap (e.g. eXp's $16,000 cap), after which you keep 100% until your anniversary. High-volume agents win with cap models; lower-volume agents often net more on traditional splits depending on fees.

Why does Re/MAX show as 95/5 instead of 100/0? + Re/MAX advertises as a "100% commission" brokerage but most offices retain a small percentage to fund local operations on top of the monthly desk fee. The effective split is closer to 95/5 plus the desk fee. Treating it as 100/0 would understate the real cost.

Does this include the buyer-broker / seller-broker split? + No. The "Annual GCI" input is the gross commission income that lands at your brokerage — already after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. This calculator only models the cut your brokerage takes from your half.

What about MLS dues, marketing, and self-employment tax? + Excluded. This calculator models brokerage costs only. Plan to budget another $200-$500/mo for MLS dues + association fees + lockbox, plus 15.3% self-employment tax on net income, plus your marketing spend.