Realtor Salary in Miami, FL
What real estate sales agents earn in Miami, FL in 2026 — estimated mean, full distribution, and what drives the numbers.
Last updated 2026-05-21 · Estimates
Estimated mean annual income
$72,000
+4% vs. the US average of ~$69,000.
The Miami, FL earnings range
Real estate income is commission-based, so the range matters far more than the average. Here's the estimated distribution for Miami, FL:
25th percentile
$37,000
Newer / part-time
Mean
$72,000
Typical agent
75th percentile
$94,500
Established
Top 10%
$139,000
Top producers
How realtor income works in Florida
Agents are paid by commission, not salary. On a sale, the total commission is split between the listing and buyer brokerages, then again between each brokerage and its agent (the "split" — often somewhere from 50/50 for new agents up to 90/10 or 100% on a fee model for top producers). After the 2024 NAR settlement, buyer-agent compensation is negotiated directly and written into a Florida buyer agreement rather than advertised on the MLS.
Want to see how splits and fees affect take-home? Run your numbers through the commission calculator.
What drives how much you earn
- 1.Transactions per year. The single biggest lever — more closings, more income.
- 2.Average sale price. A few high-price deals can beat many low-price ones. This is why Miami, FL prices shape the numbers above.
- 3.Brokerage split. A better split keeps more of each commission.
- 4.Business expenses. Marketing, fees, photography, and staging come out of gross commission.
Other Florida cities
Miami, FL realtor salary FAQ
How much does a real estate agent make in Miami, FL?+
The estimated mean annual income for a real estate sales agent in Miami, FL is about $72,000 — above the US average of about $69,000. Because the job is commission-based, the spread is wide: roughly $37,000 at the 25th percentile and $94,500 at the 75th, with top producers earning $139,000+.
Is being a realtor in Miami, FL a good income?+
It depends almost entirely on transaction volume and price point. New agents often earn well below the mean in their first year or two while building a pipeline; established agents in Miami, FL with a steady book of business commonly clear the $94,500 range, and top producers exceed $139,000. Income is commission-based, so it tracks how many deals you close and at what price.
How is a realtor paid — salary or commission?+
Almost all residential real estate agents are paid by commission, not salary. The commission on a sale is split between brokerages and then between each brokerage and its agent. Since the 2024 NAR settlement, buyer-agent compensation is negotiated directly and captured in a written buyer agreement rather than advertised on the MLS.
What affects how much a realtor earns?+
Four things dominate: (1) number of transactions closed per year, (2) average sale price in the market, (3) the agent's commission split with their brokerage, and (4) business expenses (marketing, fees, photography, staging). A Florida agent who closes a few high-price deals can out-earn one who closes many low-price deals.
How can a realtor increase their income?+
The highest-leverage moves are raising average sale price (winning better listings), increasing transaction count (referrals and sphere marketing), negotiating a better brokerage split, and cutting per-deal costs. Tools that win listings and speed up marketing — like fast, professional virtual staging — directly affect both volume and price.
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About these figures. Income figures on this page are estimates for real-estate sales agents (BLS SOC 41-9022), derived from state-level means and adjusted for local market conditions. Agent income is commission-based and varies widely by experience, transaction volume, price point, and brokerage split. Treat these as directional, not a guarantee. Last updated 2026-05-21.