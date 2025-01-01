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Real Estate Photographers in Baltimore

Connect with top-rated real estate photographers in Baltimore who use cutting-edge AI tools to create stunning property visuals that help listings sell faster.

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Top Real Estate Photographers in Baltimore

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Silver Lining Media Group, LLC

Silver Lining Media Group, LLC

Silver Lining Media Group, LLC

5.0(17)
"Brian not only has an eye for the camera, but he’s super fun to work with!"
Specialty
Media company
Address
208 S Pulaski St Suite 4H, Baltimore, MD 21223
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Photograph Maryland

Photograph Maryland

Photograph Maryland

5.0(28)
"Nick did a great job on our corporate photoshoot in Maryland."
Specialty
Photographer
Address
868 Tyson St, Baltimore, MD 21201
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Stylez So Lyte Photography

Stylez So Lyte Photography

Stylez So Lyte Photography

5.0(22)
"I needed headshots for my web site."
Specialty
Photographer
Address
3500 Parkdale Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
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Todd Dring Photography

Todd Dring Photography

Todd Dring Photography

5.0(123)
"I am a real estate broker and booked Todd to take professional headshots."
Specialty
Photography studio
Address
3500 Boston St Suite 228, Baltimore, MD 21224
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Property Exposures Real Estate Photography

Property Exposures Real Estate Photography

Property Exposures Real Estate Photography

5.0(11)
"These photos led to a quick close on our listing!!"
Specialty
Commercial photographer
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Chana Mirel Photography

Chana Mirel Photography

Chana Mirel Photography

5.0(279)
"So glad we found a local photog as we just moved to MD from out of state!"
Specialty
Photographer
Address
2376 Sweet Meadow Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
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Hometrack Real Estate Marketing

Hometrack Real Estate Marketing

Hometrack Real Estate Marketing

4.9(209)
"Warren Chang is my go-to photographer for my real estate business."
Specialty
Photography service
Address
1 Texas Station Ct Suite 130, Timonium, MD 21093
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OpenDoors360 New York

OpenDoors360 New York

OpenDoors360 New York

5.0(29)
"I will be using them for all of my future real estate photography needs!"
Specialty
Commercial photographer
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Hirschhorn Real Estate Marketing

Hirschhorn Real Estate Marketing

Hirschhorn Real Estate Marketing

5.0(58)
"Mike does such an excellent job with all of my real estate photos."
Specialty
Aerial photographer
Address
401 Georgia Ct, Towson, MD 21204
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Sonne Studios

Sonne Studios

Sonne Studios

5.0(437)
"Stopped by Sonne to snap a few pictures while I was in Baltimore."
Specialty
Photography studio
Address
16 E Lombard St Suite #200, Baltimore, MD 21202
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Towles Photo

Towles Photo

Towles Photo

5.0(5)
Specialty
Photographer
Address
4401 Fait Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
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JR Resolutions

JR Resolutions

JR Resolutions

5.0(120)
"I would recommend JR Resolutions for any real estate photography needs!"
Specialty
Photographer
Address
1631 Jackson St, Baltimore, MD 21230
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Lucid Photography

Lucid Photography

Lucid Photography

5.0(20)
"The pictures and virtual staging came out absolutely phenomenal!"
Specialty
Photography service
Address
8105 Sandpiper Cir, Nottingham, MD 21236
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JM Real Estate Photos

JM Real Estate Photos

JM Real Estate Photos

5.0(186)
"Realtors would be hard-pressed to fine a better photographer in Baltimore."
Specialty
Commercial photographer
Address
7967 Tick Neck Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122
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Elevate Your Real Estate Photography in Baltimore

In the competitive Baltimore real estate market, high-quality property photography is essential for standing out. SofaBrain's AI-powered tools help photographers enhance their services by offering virtual staging, room redesigns, and image enhancements.

With Baltimore property listings increasingly competing for buyer attention online, professional photographers who leverage AI technology can provide more value to their real estate clients.
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Are You a Real Estate Photographer in Baltimore?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to enhance your photography services and attract more clients in the Baltimore market.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Baltimore's real estate photography market unique?

The Baltimore real estate market has specific architectural styles, lighting conditions, and buyer expectations that local photographers understand. Combining this local expertise with SofaBrain's AI tools creates a powerful advantage for property listings.

How can AI virtual staging benefit my photography business?

AI virtual staging allows you to offer additional services to your real estate clients without needing physical inventory or staging expertise. You can provide before-and-after visualizations for empty spaces or rooms that need redesign, increasing your service value.

How can I become a featured photographer in Baltimore?

To become a featured photographer in our Baltimore directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to photographers who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their real estate photography services and have an established portfolio in the area.