Do You Have to Disclose Virtual Staging?

Short answer: Yes. In 2026, every major US MLS rule, every state real estate commission, NAR's Code of Ethics, and at least one statutory law (California AB 723) require disclosure of virtual staging. Skipping disclosure exposes you to MLS fines, license discipline, civil lawsuits under state consumer-protection statutes, and (most consequentially) defense-denial under several major E&O insurance carriers.

The disclosure itself is easy — a single sentence on the image plus a link to the unaltered original handles every rule we've surveyed. This guide walks through what the rule is, what counts as disclosure, and what to put on the image.

The disclosure requirement, in one paragraph

For any listing image where AI or photo-editing software has been used to add, remove, or change visible elements of the property (furniture, fixtures, landscaping, neighboring properties), you must include a disclosure statement either on the image itself or immediately adjacent to it. If you publish the listing on a website you control, you must also include the unaltered original photograph on the page.

That's the universal rule. Specific state statutes and MLS rules layer on top with more detail.

What counts as "virtual staging" requiring disclosure

The major statutes and MLS rules use slightly different definitions, but the core trigger is consistent:

Disclosure required:

Adding virtual furniture, décor, art, rugs

Decluttering (removing furniture, personal items)

Day-to-dusk conversion (changing exterior lighting)

Changing wall color or finish

Removing visible defects (water stains, cracks)

AI-generated landscaping (banned outright by CRMLS)

Modifying neighboring properties or views

Disclosure NOT required (common-edits safe harbor):

Lighting, sharpening, white balance, color correction

Cropping, straightening, angle correction

Exposure adjustments

HDR processing

Sky color correction (subtle)

The line: if the edit changes what a buyer would perceive as the actual condition of the property, you need disclosure. If it just makes the existing condition photograph well, you don't.

How the disclosure needs to look

Different rules prescribe different formats. The good news: a single disclosure phrase satisfies all of them simultaneously.

The universal disclosure phrase

"This image has been digitally altered with generative AI virtual staging. The original, unaltered photograph is available at [URL/QR code]. Furniture and décor are not included in the sale. No structural elements, finishes, fixtures, or landscaping of the actual property have been modified in this image."

Burn this into the bottom 8% of every render. Pair it with a QR code linking to the unaltered original.

This single block discharges:

California AB 723 (statutory disclosure + link to original)

(statutory disclosure + link to original) CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 (labeling + parallel original)

(labeling + parallel original) HAR MLS (Texas — "image does not represent actual property as is" equivalency)

(Texas — "image does not represent actual property as is" equivalency) REBNY (NYC — "Furniture Not Included" equivalency)

(NYC — "Furniture Not Included" equivalency) Canopy MLS §1.18.1 (NC — on-image disclosure)

(NC — on-image disclosure) NWMLS Rule 105(d) (Washington State — "virtually staged" label)

(Washington State — "virtually staged" label) Bright MLS (DC/MD/VA/PA/NJ/DE — caption requirement)

(DC/MD/VA/PA/NJ/DE — caption requirement) Wisconsin Act 69 (effective Jan 1 2027 — forward-compatible)

(effective Jan 1 2027 — forward-compatible) NAR Article 12 + SoP 12-10 (true picture, anti-manipulation)

Read the full disclosure-language deep dive.

What doesn't count as disclosure

Common formats that don't satisfy 2026 MLS rules:

Just a sentence in the listing remarks. Several MLSs (CRMLS, Canopy) require the disclosure on the image or in the photo description, not in the agent remarks.

Several MLSs (CRMLS, Canopy) require the disclosure on the image or in the photo description, not in the agent remarks. A watermark with just "Virtually Staged". Sufficient for some MLSs but not for AB 723, which also requires the link to the original.

Sufficient for some MLSs but not for AB 723, which also requires the link to the original. An asterisk or footnote at the bottom of the listing. Too easily missed; most MLSs reject this.

Too easily missed; most MLSs reject this. A separate "About this listing" page. Even if it discloses, the photo itself must carry or be adjacent to the disclosure.

What happens if you don't disclose

Three layers of risk:

1. MLS enforcement

Today, mostly corrective. CRMLS, HAR, and most other MLSs will contact you to fix the disclosure. Repeat offenders face fines (Stellar MLS has an automatic Level I fine for non-compliant photos; CRMLS has signaled fines coming in late 2026).

2. State licensing discipline

State real estate commissions can suspend or revoke your license for deceptive advertising. Under California Business & Professions Code §10176 / §10177, undisclosed AI alteration triggers DRE jurisdiction even without AB 723 specifically. New York's RPL §441-c and DOS Trend Alert (November 2025) signal active enforcement intent in NY.

3. Civil lawsuits

Under existing state consumer-protection statutes, undisclosed AI staging is actionable as a private right of action:

Massachusetts — MGL c.93A, treble damages and attorneys' fees

— MGL c.93A, treble damages and attorneys' fees New Jersey — Consumer Fraud Act, treble damages

— Consumer Fraud Act, treble damages New York — GBL §§349/350, private right of action

— GBL §§349/350, private right of action California — UCL §17200 (no cap, attorneys' fees) and CLRA

— UCL §17200 (no cap, attorneys' fees) and CLRA Federal — FTC Act §5 enforcement authority

As of mid-2026, no published US judgment narrowly on AI staging exists yet — but the plaintiff bar template is loaded. State AG advisories from MA, CA, NJ, and OR have all explicitly flagged AI marketing imagery as actionable.

4. The big one — E&O insurance defense denial

This is the under-discussed risk. If a buyer sues you for misrepresentation tied to an AI-staged photo and your E&O carrier is on Berkley, Hamilton Select, or Philadelphia Indemnity paper (or has an applicable Verisk CGL endorsement), the carrier can deny defense at the threshold under their AI exclusion clause.

That means you fund the lawyer yourself. Average misrepresentation defense through trial is $150,000–$400,000.

The defense-denial risk only triggers when the alleged wrongful act is undisclosed AI use. Properly disclosed AI staging neutralizes the carrier's main argument.

Read the E&O AI exclusions deep dive.

How to disclose correctly — practical checklist

For every AI-staged listing photo:

Disclosure phrase on or adjacent to the image

Disclosure phrase on or adjacent to the image QR code or URL link to the unaltered original photo

QR code or URL link to the unaltered original photo Original unaltered photo embedded in the listing immediately before or after the staged version (for site-controlled listings)

Original unaltered photo embedded in the listing immediately before or after the staged version (for site-controlled listings) EXIF/IPTC metadata flagging the alteration (defensive but increasingly expected)

EXIF/IPTC metadata flagging the alteration (defensive but increasingly expected) State-specific wording where prescribed (HAR, REBNY)

State-specific wording where prescribed (HAR, REBNY) Truthful AI-usage answer on your E&O renewal application

SofaBrain handles all of these automatically. Most cheaper AI staging tools handle only some.

Frequently asked questions

Do I have to disclose lighting and color correction?

No. Routine photography editing (lighting, white balance, exposure, cropping, sharpening, color correction) is not considered virtual staging under any major state statute or MLS rule. The "common edits safe harbor" applies.

Is it enough to disclose virtual staging in the listing description?

Depends on your MLS. CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 requires the label in the photo description field. Canopy MLS §1.18.1 requires disclosure on the image itself. NWMLS Rule 105(d) accepts either on-image or in-description. The safest posture: on-image plus in-description plus the photo description field.

Can I use a small unobtrusive watermark?

Yes — most rules don't prescribe a specific font size, but the disclosure has to be "reasonably conspicuous" (AB 723) or "clearly labeled" (NWMLS). A practical minimum: 14px equivalent on a 1920×1080 frame. Semi-transparent backgrounds are fine if the text remains legible at MLS thumbnail size.

What if I'm a buyer's agent? Do I have disclosure obligations?

You don't owe disclosure to the public (you're not the listing party). But you do owe your buyer-client a duty to flag undisclosed AI alteration that you spot in listings they're considering. Several state AG advisories explicitly mention this duty.

What if the listing photographer uses AI without telling me?

You're still on the hook. The MLS rules and statutes assign disclosure obligation to the listing licensee, not the photographer. If you're delegating photography to a vendor, ask them in writing whether they use AI alteration in their workflow. Best practice: contractual requirement that they disclose any AI use to you.

SofaBrain ships disclosure automatically — every render comes with the universal phrase burned in, the parallel original packaged, and state-specific compliance presets active. Try free.