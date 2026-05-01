Do Virtually Staged Homes Sell Faster?

Short answer: Yes — virtually staged listings consistently sell faster and at slightly higher prices than equivalent unstaged or empty listings. NAR's own research and multiple industry surveys put the speed advantage at 30–50% fewer days on market, and the price advantage at 1–10% over asking when staging quality is high. The effect is strongest for vacant homes, weakest for already-occupied homes with attractive existing furnishings.

This guide walks through what the data actually says — and where the marketing claims get overheated.

What the data actually shows

The most-cited statistic comes from the National Association of Realtors' Profile of Home Staging report: 82% of buyers' agents say staging helps buyers visualize the property as their future home, and 31% of sellers' agents reported a 1–5% price increase on staged homes. Note that's the increase compared to unstaged listings of the same property — not compared to listing price.

For virtual staging specifically (versus traditional physical staging), the numbers are less standardized because the research is newer. But the pattern across industry reports in 2024–2026:

NAR Profile of Home Staging: 81% of buyer's agents say staging helps buyers visualize

81% of buyer's agents say staging helps buyers visualize Coldwell Banker Real Estate / RIS Media survey: virtually-staged listings receive 40% more online clicks than unstaged listings

virtually-staged listings receive than unstaged listings Apply Design analytics (2025): virtually staged listings spent 73% fewer days on market in their dataset

virtually staged listings spent in their dataset CoreLogic listing analytics: staged listings (any type) sell 30–50% faster than unstaged on average

The honest synthesis: somewhere between 30% and 73% fewer days on market is the realistic range. The pricing premium is real but smaller — 1–10%, with most listings in the 1–5% range.

Why the effect exists

Three things are happening simultaneously when you stage a listing:

1. Photo CTR on listing portals

Most buyers start their home search on Zillow, Realtor.com, or Redfin. The first photo is the click trigger. Listings with strong first photos get clicked more, which means more eyeballs, which means more showings, which means more offers.

In Zillow's own listing-traffic analysis, listings with professionally staged or styled photos receive measurably more saves, more shares, and more inquiries than unstaged equivalents.

2. Buyer visualization

NAR's 81% figure points at the actual psychological mechanism: buyers struggle to visualize their lives in an empty space. Staging — virtual or physical — does the visualization work for them. The result is more emotional engagement, which translates to more confidence in making an offer.

This effect is strongest for vacant homes (where buyers see only empty rooms) and weakest for occupied homes (where buyers can already see one person's life arranged in the space).

3. Buyer comparison signaling

When buyers see ten listings in their price range and one of them has clearly invested in marketing presentation, that signals an attentive seller. Buyers pattern-match: an attentive seller probably also maintained the property well. The staged listing gets the benefit of the doubt on inspection-grade questions.

Where the marketing claims get overheated

A few claims to push back on:

"Staged homes sell for X% over asking"

The data here is shaky. Most of the 5–10% premium claims come from staging companies marketing their own services. The independent data (NAR, CoreLogic) puts the premium in the 1–5% range, and that's compared to unstaged equivalents — not compared to listing price.

The price premium also disappears in slow markets. When inventory is high and buyers have leverage, staging gets you faster offers but not necessarily higher offers.

"73% faster sale"

The Apply Design figure is from their own customer dataset, not an independent study. Their customers selected into virtual staging, which means they were already more attentive marketers than the average listing. The "30–50% faster" figure from CoreLogic is more defensible — and it covers staging broadly, including physical.

"Virtual staging works as well as physical staging"

Mostly true for the listing photos. Decisively false for the open house. If buyers attend open houses in your market (which varies by region and price point), physical staging gives in-person visitors something to walk through. Virtual staging only works for the photos.

For vacant listings under $500K in markets where open-house traffic is light, virtual staging captures essentially all the benefit of physical staging at 1/50th the cost. For vacant luxury listings where open-house traffic matters, the comparison narrows.

When virtual staging delivers the biggest benefit

The strongest case for virtual staging:

Vacant listings (the empty-room buyer-visualization problem is acute)

(the empty-room buyer-visualization problem is acute) Mid-market price points ($200K–$1.5M, where the marketing-cost / sale-price ratio matters)

($200K–$1.5M, where the marketing-cost / sale-price ratio matters) Out-of-area sellers (no easy access for physical staging logistics)

(no easy access for physical staging logistics) Listings already on the market with weak photo CTR (re-staging is cheap and you can A/B test)

(re-staging is cheap and you can A/B test) Markets where most buyers find listings online first (i.e. almost every market in 2026)

The weakest case:

Already-furnished homes that show well (just photograph what's there)

(just photograph what's there) Luxury listings where physical staging is expected (open-house traffic, agent perception)

(open-house traffic, agent perception) Markets where buyers tour many homes in person before short-listing (declining, but still real in some regions)

How to measure the effect for your own listings

A few practical tips:

A/B test the hero photo. If you have two similar vacant listings, try a virtually staged hero for one and an empty hero for the other. Compare clicks, saves, and inquiries over the first 14 days. Track days-on-market in your office. Most CRMs (Lofty, BoldTrail, Follow Up Boss) let you tag listings with whether they were staged. Comparing 6 months of your own data is more meaningful than industry averages. Track first-week showing requests. Showing requests in the first week are the cleanest signal that the listing photos are working. If your virtually staged listings consistently get more first-week showings, you're capturing the effect.

Frequently asked questions

Do buyers care that the staging is virtual?

In NAR-cited buyer surveys, the answer is "they understand and don't mind, as long as it's disclosed." Buyers expect listing photos to be marketing-grade — staged, color-corrected, well-lit. The line they care about is concealment: virtual staging that hides actual problems with the property is what generates complaints, not virtual staging itself.

Is virtual staging worth it for a $200K listing?

Almost certainly yes if the listing is vacant. At a SofaBrain paid tier subscription of $39/month, the all-in cost is well under 0.05% of the sale price. A 1% pricing premium pays for it 20–40 times over. A 30% days-on-market reduction pays for it in saved carrying costs alone.

Will virtual staging work for an occupied home?

The case is weaker for occupied homes that already have attractive furnishings. The case is stronger for occupied homes with dated or cluttered furnishings — where virtual decluttering or virtual restyling can dramatically improve the photo presentation without asking the seller to move out.

Does AI virtual staging really hit 30% faster sales like the marketing claims?

Independent data puts the speed advantage at 30–50% fewer days on market for staged listings broadly, not specifically AI staging. AI virtual staging captures most of this advantage when the staging quality is comparable to physical (which it largely is in 2026). Be skeptical of vendor-published numbers above the 50% range — those are usually selected samples.

Can I lose buyer trust by virtually staging?

Only if you don't disclose it. Properly disclosed virtual staging — with the on-image disclosure phrase and a paired original photo in the listing — actually increases buyer trust (the seller is being explicit about what's marketing and what's reality). It's undisclosed AI alteration that generates the legal and ethical problems.

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