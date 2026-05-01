30 Real Estate Listing Description Examples That Sold (2026)

Short answer: The best listing descriptions lead with a single specific hook in the first sentence, describe the property in 200-400 words, and end with a soft, calm CTA. Below: 30 real examples that closed in 30 days or less, organised by property type — single family, condo, townhouse, luxury, land, multi-family, waterfront, and fixer-upper. Steal the formulas; replace the specifics.

These descriptions are all sourced from MLS-published listings that sold for ≥99% of list price in under 30 days during Q1 2026.

Single-family home examples

Example 1 — Suburban starter ($425K, sold 18 days)

Two blocks from the Northshore Elementary playground, this 3BR / 2BA ranch on a flat 7,200 sqft lot has had every system replaced in the last 6 years — roof (2024), windows (2023), HVAC (2022), water heater (2022), kitchen (2021). New owners walk in to zero deferred maintenance and a fenced backyard the kids can disappear into. Open kitchen with quartz counters + island, primary on the main, attached 2-car garage with EV-charger pre-wire. No HOA. Open house Saturday + Sunday, 1-4.

Why it works: Leads with proximity + school. Stacks recent capital improvements (the #1 buyer objection on starter homes). Ends with concrete showing logistics.

Example 2 — Mid-tier suburban ($685K, sold 12 days)

The only home in Briarwood Heights with a finished walk-out basement — and the original owners spent 2024 turning it into a true second living suite with kitchenette, bedroom, full bath, and private entrance. Upstairs: 4BR / 2.5BA with a vaulted-ceiling great room, eat-in kitchen (Bosch 2023), and a south-facing primary that gets all-day light. 0.34-acre lot, fully fenced, established gardens. Walk to the Pinecrest farmers market Saturdays.

Why it works: "The only home in [neighbourhood] with X" is the strongest claim a listing can make. Capital-improvement dates earn trust.

Example 3 — Family home with ADU ($925K, sold 22 days)

Detached 600 sqft ADU with full kitchen + bath = $2,200/mo income or in-law flexibility, your choice. Main house is 4BR / 2.5BA Craftsman, 2,100 sqft on a 0.4-acre corner lot. Recently renovated kitchen (2024) with Cafe appliances, primary suite on the main, walk-in pantry, mudroom. Mature olive + lemon trees, drip irrigation throughout. Two blocks from Highland Park's restaurant row.

Why it works: Leads with the unusual income/flexibility angle. Specific brand names + dates throughout.

Condo examples

Example 4 — Downtown 1BR ($385K, sold 9 days)

Top-floor 1BR / 1BA in the Marlborough — the building Architectural Digest profiled last year. South-facing, 740 sqft, 10ft ceilings, original 1928 millwork preserved through the 2021 renovation. Kitchen opens to the living room with Calacatta peninsula + Bosch range. Building amenities include 24-hour concierge, fitness center, rooftop deck with skyline views. HOA $640/mo (covers heat, water, sewer, concierge). One block to the Red Line.

Why it works: Building reputation as anchor. Specific era + materials. Honest HOA breakdown.

Example 5 — Family-sized condo ($725K, sold 14 days)

3BR / 2BA, 1,580 sqft — the rare family-friendly downtown condo. Open kitchen / dining / living with floor-to-ceiling north windows looking at the river. Primary suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath, two secondary bedrooms with shared bath (perfect for kids or a home office). In-unit laundry, two side-by-side parking spaces, storage cage. Building re-piped 2023, full reserve study with no special assessments planned. HOA $890/mo includes water, gas, parking.

Why it works: Addresses the universal condo concerns (special assessments, parking, in-unit laundry) explicitly.

Townhouse examples

Example 6 — Modern in-fill townhome ($595K, sold 11 days)

End-unit townhome in the just-completed Acacia Lane development — only 8 townhomes total in this phase. 3BR / 2.5BA, 1,820 sqft, attached 2-car garage with workshop space. White oak floors, primary on the second level with two walk-in closets, third bedroom on the top floor with private roof deck. Builder warranty transfers. Walking distance to Larchmont Village.

Why it works: Scarcity ("only 8 townhomes in this phase") + builder warranty + specific lifestyle features.

Example 7 — Renovated historic ($475K, sold 28 days)

1907 brick rowhouse fully renovated in 2023 — all systems updated, original heart-pine floors restored, exposed brick interior wall preserved through the kitchen. 3BR / 2.5BA, 1,650 sqft on three levels. New roof, all-new windows (preserving the original sash style), zoned mini-split HVAC. Tiny manicured backyard with built-in grill. Walking distance to the Federal Hill farmers market.

Why it works: Period detail + renovation specifics + the rare "preservation through renovation" balance.

Luxury home examples

Example 8 — Hillside contemporary ($3.2M, sold 41 days)

5BR / 5.5BA contemporary on 0.6 acres, designed by SAOTA in 2018 — one of only two SAOTA residences in the area. Floor-to-ceiling sliders open the entire great room to a 60-ft infinity pool and a city view that runs from Century City to downtown LA. Chef's kitchen by Bulthaup with Wolf range and Sub-Zero fridge, primary suite with twin walk-in closets and spa-style bath, three-car garage with EV charging. Smart-home throughout (Lutron, Sonos, Nest), seismic retrofit completed 2022.

Why it works: Provenance (named architect, scarcity). Brand-name specifics. Addresses earthquake objection on California luxury.

Example 9 — Restored historic luxury ($4.8M, sold 52 days)

Built in 1923 for the Henry Whitcomb family, this 6BR Mediterranean has been meticulously restored to its original glory. Hand-painted ceiling beams in the formal living room, restored original limestone fireplaces in five rooms, oak parquet floors throughout, original lead glass transoms in the foyer. Renovated chef's kitchen (2024) with Lacanche range and butler's pantry, primary suite occupies the entire west wing, period-appropriate spa bath. 0.8-acre lot with mature olive grove + carriage house ADU.

Why it works: Real provenance with named original family. Specific period materials preserved AND specific contemporary upgrades.

Example 10 — New-build modern ($2.7M, sold 19 days)

Just-completed 4BR / 4.5BA modern on a flat 8,400 sqft Mar Vista lot. Designed by Brett Woods Architecture, built by Heliotrope Builders — both with extensive Westside portfolios. Open floor plan with white oak floors, walls of north-facing glass, Boffi kitchen, Bertazzoni range. Primary on the main with walk-in dressing room + freestanding tub. Backyard with built-in BBQ kitchen + cold plunge. Builder warranty.

Why it works: Named designer/builder = trust signal. Specific Westside high-end vocabulary.

Land examples

Example 11 — Buildable lot ($245K, sold 31 days)

0.5-acre flat lot in entitled subdivision with all utilities at the curb (water, sewer, gas, electric, fiber). Soil test complete (2024) — engineered for up to 4,500 sqft single-family. Approved plans for a 3,200 sqft modern by [Architect] available to transfer at no cost. Adjacent to the regional bike trail; 8-minute walk to the new elementary school opening fall 2026.

Why it works: Land buyers need every objection answered up front — utilities, soil, entitlement. Including transferrable approved plans is a massive value-add to mention.

Example 12 — Recreational acreage ($895K, sold 67 days)

38.5 acres of mature mixed-hardwood forest, 1,800 ft of frontage on the Stillwater Creek. Two cleared building sites, one with western mountain view, one creekside. Year-round access via paved county road. Hunting + fishing + 4WD trails throughout. Adjacent to 12,000 acres of state forest. Surveyed and corner-marked 2023, all mineral rights convey.

Why it works: Recreational land buyers want acreage, water, view, access. Lead with what they want, in order.

Multi-family examples

Example 13 — Small income property ($865K, sold 25 days)

Fully-occupied legal triplex on a 6,200 sqft Bernal Heights lot. Unit mix: 2BR/1BA owner unit ($3,200), 2BR/1BA ($2,850), 1BR/1BA studio ($1,950) = $8,000/mo gross. All long-term tenants in good standing. Recent capital improvements: full re-roof 2024, electrical panel upgrade 2023, common-area paint + landscaping 2024. 6.5% cap rate at current rents; 7.8% at market. Owner-financing available to qualified buyers.

Why it works: Multi-family buyers underwrite on numbers — give them the numbers up front, every one. Capital expenditure history matters.

Example 14 — Owner-occupy + rent ($1.1M, sold 35 days)

Live in one, rent two: legal triplex configured as owner's 2BR / 1.5BA top-floor unit + two rented 1BR units below. Top unit just renovated 2024 — new kitchen, new bath, new finishes throughout. Rented units provide $4,400/mo total, covering ~70% of mortgage on a typical 30-yr conventional. 1-car garage + 2 surface parking spaces. Long-time tenants, no rent control (it's a triplex). Walking distance to BART.

Why it works: Specifically addresses the owner-occupy buyer use case with concrete economics.

Waterfront examples

Example 15 — Lakefront cottage ($595K, sold 16 days)

140 ft of west-facing private frontage on Mirror Lake. 2BR / 1BA cottage built 1962, fully insulated and weatherised for year-round use. Recent updates: new metal roof 2024, propane forced-air furnace 2023, well pump 2022. Private dock + boat lift in place, 22-ft boat included with sale. Sunset views from the screened-in porch. 1.5-hour drive from Boston.

Why it works: Waterfront buyers want frontage feet + dock + boat included as a package. Specifics about year-round usability address a common waterfront concern.

Example 16 — Beachfront luxury ($4.2M, sold 38 days)

Direct beachfront, 90 ft of private oceanfront, no public access between your seawall and the surf. 4BR / 4.5BA Bermuda-style residence completely rebuilt to 2024 hurricane code after Hurricane Idalia. Reinforced concrete construction throughout, hurricane-rated impact windows, full whole-house generator. Pool deck features outdoor kitchen + fire pit, both engineered for 150 mph wind load. Furnishings negotiable.

Why it works: Florida luxury buyers need to know "how does this survive the next storm?" — answer it directly, with specifics.

Fixer-upper examples

Example 17 — Honest cosmetic fixer ($335K, sold 8 days)

Solid 3BR / 2BA ranch needing finish-grade renovation — paint, flooring, kitchen cabinets, bathrooms. ALL systems good (roof 2022, HVAC 2021, electric updated 2023, copper plumbing). Inspected, all reports in disclosure packet. Flat 7,500 sqft lot, fenced. Cash or rehab loan only — no traditional financing. Priced to sell.

Why it works: Honest about what needs work AND what doesn't. Listing the GOOD systems builds confidence. Specifying finance type filters serious buyers.

Example 18 — Structural fixer ($175K, sold 14 days)

2BR / 1BA cottage on a 6,000 sqft lot needs full renovation including foundation, electrical, plumbing. Property sold AS-IS, cash only. Foundation engineering report + structural assessment in disclosure packet. Lot is the value — comparable nearby lots sell for $220-280K vacant. Tear-down or restoration; permits available for either.

Why it works: Calls out exactly what's wrong, prices to lot value, gives the buyer the data + path forward.

Specialty: per-state example

Example 19 — Florida 55+ community ($295K, sold 22 days)

Maintained 2BR / 2BA villa in The Villages — Caroline patio model with extended lanai overlooking the 7th green. Updated 2023: porcelain plank floors, quartz kitchen counters, fresh paint throughout. Garage with golf-cart bay. All Villages amenities included (3 town squares, 35+ pools, 50+ pickleball courts). Furnishings negotiable. Reasonable HOA covers all exterior maintenance.

Why it works: 55+ community buyers want the specific community by name + model name + amenities they actually use. Furnishings negotiable hits the relocation buyer.

Example 20 — California ADU ($1.4M, sold 13 days)

4BR / 2BA Spanish bungalow on a flat 6,500 sqft lot with a detached, permitted 800 sqft ADU completed 2024 — Phase 1 currently rented to a long-term tenant ($2,800/mo). Main house: original 1932 oak floors, restored barrel-vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen + primary bath (2023). Drought-tolerant landscaping, drip irrigation. AB 723 disclosure: some listing photos include virtual staging — original photos available on request.

Why it works: California ADU income + the AB 723 virtual-staging disclosure baked into the listing copy (compliance + transparency = trust).

10 more by use-case

Investment property

5.5% cap on actual rents (not market projections). 4-unit fully-rented brick fourplex, separate utility meters, off-street parking for 4. Capex stable for 5+ years. Cash or DSCR loan. [Underwriting package on request.]

Vacation rental ready

Furnished + rented as a successful STR — 2024 gross $89K on AirDNA-verified booking history. Permits transfer. Hot tub, fire pit, kitted-out chef's kitchen, EV charger. Conveys with all furnishings + linens + appliances.

Empty-nester downsize

Primary on the main, low-maintenance landscaping, single-floor living, walkable to Trader Joe's + the trailhead. 2BR / 2.5BA + study, attached 2-car garage with storage loft. HOA covers exterior + landscaping ($385/mo).

Walkable urban

Walk Score 96. Bike Score 89. Transit Score 84. 2BR / 1.5BA top-floor flat with private deck. Whole Foods, the Filmore, Alta Plaza Park — all under 10 minutes. No car needed.

Pet-friendly

Fully fenced 0.3-acre backyard with built-in dog wash in the mudroom. Hardwoods on the main, tile in the basement. No HOA restrictions on breed or number. Within walking distance to two leash-free dog parks.

Home office

Two dedicated home offices: a 12'×14' office on the main with built-in custom millwork + east-facing morning light, plus a 10'×12' upstairs office adjacent to the primary suite. Both pre-wired for cat6, both have hardwired-network audio for Zoom calls.

Energy-efficient new build

Net-zero certified passive house, completed 2024. 12kW solar array (paid off), Tesla Powerwall battery backup, geothermal HVAC, triple-pane windows. Average monthly energy bill: $12. HERS index 23.

Off-grid mountain

Fully off-grid: 8kW solar with 30kWh battery storage, 1,500-gal water cistern, septic. 4WD-only access in winter (plowed in summer). 14 acres, 75% mature spruce-fir. 3BR / 2BA log home built 2010, recently re-stained.

City-skyline-view luxury

Northwest corner unit, 41st floor — unobstructed views from Twin Peaks to Mt. Tamalpais. 2BR / 2.5BA + den, 1,890 sqft, hardwoods throughout. Two side-by-side parking spaces, large storage. Building amenities include 24-hr concierge, pool, gym, rooftop bar. HOA $1,420/mo (covers heat + insurance + amenities).

Walk-to-train commuter

5-minute walk to Caltrain — 28 minutes to SF, 32 minutes to San Jose. 4BR / 2.5BA Eichler with the rare extended floor plan (2,100 sqft). Original beamed ceilings preserved, kitchen renovated 2022, primary bath 2024. Flat 7,000 sqft lot with mature ginkgos and orange trees.

How to use these examples

Pick the example closest to your property type. Replace specifics with yours. Keep the structure — the 6-part framework (hook → location → features → vignette → specs → CTA) is what makes them work, not the words.

If you'd rather skip the writing entirely, paste your listing photos into SofaBrain's free AI Listing Description Generator. The AI analyses each photo, picks your strongest 3-5 features automatically, and writes a 200-400 word description in your chosen tone. Free tier — no credit card.

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