12 Real Estate Listing Description Templates (Copy + Paste)

Short answer: These 12 templates cover the most common property types — single family, condo, townhouse, luxury, fixer-upper, multi-family, land, vacation home, 55+ community, new construction, ADU-equipped, and waterfront. Each follows the proven 6-part structure (hook → location → features → vignette → specs → CTA). Replace the [bracketed] placeholders with your specifics; the templates produce MLS-ready 200-400 word descriptions every time.

If you'd rather skip the manual replacement, paste your listing photos into SofaBrain's free AI Listing Description Generator and it produces tuned descriptions in 30 seconds. Free tier — no credit card.

How to use these templates

Pick the template that matches your property type. Replace [bracketed text] with your listing's specifics. Edit the lifestyle vignette — the one part you should always personalise to your specific property. Run the final draft past someone unfamiliar with the property to catch unclear phrasing.

The templates produce descriptions in the 200-400 word range — the sweet spot per the length analysis.

Template 1 — Single-family home (starter)

[Two blocks / a 5-minute walk] from [neighbourhood landmark], this [bed]BR / [bath]BA [architectural style] on a [lot size] lot has had every system replaced in the last [N] years — roof ([year]), windows ([year]), HVAC ([year]), water heater ([year]), kitchen ([year]). New owners walk in to zero deferred maintenance and a fenced backyard the kids can disappear into. [1-2 standout features]. No HOA. Open house [day] + [day], [time].

Use when: $300-600K, recently updated, low-maintenance pitch.

Template 2 — Single-family home (move-up)

*The only home in [neighbourhood name] with [unique feature: finished walk-out basement, ADU, primary on main, etc.] — and the [original / previous] owners spent [year] [describing what they did with it]. Upstairs: **[bed]**BR / **[bath]*BA with [1-2 specific features], [kitchen description with brand + year], and a [south-facing / east-facing] primary that gets [specific light pattern]. [Lot size] lot, [landscape feature]. Walk to [specific local landmark].

Use when: $600K-1.2M, has a genuine differentiator vs comps.

Template 3 — Luxury single-family

Built in [year] for the [original family name, if known] family, this [bed]BR [architectural style] has been meticulously restored to its original glory. [Period detail 1], [period detail 2], [period detail 3]. Renovated chef's kitchen ([year]) with [brand-name range] and butler's pantry, primary suite occupies the entire [wing], period-appropriate spa bath. [Lot size] lot with [landscape feature] + [bonus structure].

Use when: $2M+, period or named-architect property, restoration story.

Template 4 — Condo (urban)

*Top-floor **[bed]**BR / **[bath]*BA in [building name or description] — the building [1 sentence reputation]. [Direction]-facing, [sqft] sqft, [ceiling height] ceilings, [original-period detail preserved through the renovation, if applicable]. Kitchen opens to the living room with [counter material] + [brand-name range]. Building amenities include [2-3 specific amenities]. HOA $[amount]/mo (covers [what it covers]). [Transit access].

Use when: Urban condo, building has a real story or brand.

Template 5 — Condo (family-sized)

***[Bed]**BR / **[bath]*BA, [sqft] sqft — the rare family-friendly [neighbourhood] condo. [Open kitchen / dining / living layout] with [direction]-facing windows looking at [view]. Primary suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath, [N] secondary bedrooms with shared bath (perfect for kids or a home office). In-unit laundry, [N] [side-by-side / tandem] parking spaces, storage cage. Building [recent capital improvement] [year], full reserve study with no special assessments planned. HOA $[amount]/mo includes [what it covers].

Use when: 3+ bedroom condo, addresses family-buyer concerns.

Template 6 — Townhouse

*[End-unit / interior] townhome in [development name] — only [N] townhomes total [in this phase / in the development]. **[Bed]**BR / **[bath]*BA, [sqft] sqft, attached [N]-car garage with [workshop space / storage]. [Floor material] floors, primary on the [level] with [primary feature], [unique 3rd-level feature]. [Builder warranty if new]. Walking distance to [specific local landmark].

Use when: Townhome, scarcity angle works.

Template 7 — Fixer-upper (cosmetic)

*Solid **[bed]**BR / **[bath]*BA [architectural style] needing finish-grade renovation — paint, flooring, kitchen cabinets, bathrooms. ALL systems good (roof [year], HVAC [year], electric updated [year], copper plumbing). Inspected, all reports in disclosure packet. [Lot size] lot, fenced. Cash or rehab loan only — no traditional financing. Priced to sell.

Use when: Cosmetic-only fixer; want to attract serious buyers + filter mortgaged ones.

Template 8 — Fixer-upper (structural)

***[Bed]**BR / **[bath]*BA cottage on a [sqft] lot needs full renovation including [list: foundation, electrical, plumbing, roof — be specific]. Property sold AS-IS, cash only. [Engineering report / structural assessment] in disclosure packet. Lot is the value — comparable nearby lots sell for $[range] vacant. Tear-down or restoration; permits available for either.

Use when: Property is genuinely a lot purchase; want to attract investors.

Template 9 — Multi-family income property

Fully-occupied legal [type: triplex, fourplex, etc.] on a [sqft] lot. Unit mix: [per unit: "2BR/1BA owner unit ($3,200)"], [next unit], [next unit] = $[total]/mo gross. All long-term tenants in good standing. Recent capital improvements: [capex 1 + year], [capex 2 + year], [capex 3 + year]. [Cap rate at current rents]; [cap rate at market]. [Financing notes: owner-financing, DSCR-friendly].

Use when: Income property; buyer underwrites on numbers.

Template 10 — Land

[Acreage]-acre [flat / sloping / treed] lot in [entitled subdivision / unincorporated zoning] with all utilities at the curb ([water, sewer, gas, electric, fiber]). [Soil test + year] — engineered for up to [sqft] [single-family / multi-family]. [Approved plans for an X available to transfer at no cost — if applicable]. [Specific local feature: adjacent to bike trail / etc.].

Use when: Buildable lot; help the buyer skip 6 months of due diligence.

Template 11 — New construction

*Just-completed **[bed]**BR / **[bath]*BA [style] on a [lot description] [neighbourhood] lot. Designed by [architect / builder], built by [builder if separate] — both with extensive [area] portfolios. Open floor plan with [floor material], [walls of glass / specific window feature], [kitchen brand], [range brand]. Primary on the [level] with walk-in dressing room + freestanding tub. Backyard with [outdoor feature]. Builder warranty.

Use when: Brand-new build; named architect/builder is a trust signal.

Template 12 — Waterfront

*[Frontage feet] of [direction]-facing private frontage on [water body]. **[Bed]**BR / **[bath]*BA [architectural style] [built year / fully renovated year]. Recent updates: [capex 1 + year], [capex 2 + year], [capex 3 + year]. [Private dock + boat lift in place / private beach], [boat included with sale / negotiable]. [Sunset / sunrise feature] from the [location]. [Drive time to nearest metro].

Use when: Waterfront — buyers want frontage feet + access details specifically.

How the AI generator handles all 12 of these automatically

SofaBrain's free AI Listing Description Generator detects the property type from your photos + the info you provide, then internally uses the matching template + tunes vocabulary for your tone preset (luxury, friendly, professional, warm). The result reads like one of these 12 — without the manual placeholder replacement work.

Why use the AI vs the templates directly?

AI analyses each uploaded photo for room type + condition + standout features automatically

AI surfaces features you might miss (the one with the morning light, the unusual storage solution)

AI keeps you in the 200-400 word sweet spot without rambling

AI produces multiple tone variants from the same source data — handy for testing what converts

Common mistakes when using templates

Forgetting to remove the brackets

Search your final draft for [ — if any brackets remain, the listing reads as broken.

Repeating the same language across listings

Buyers researching on Zillow often look at 50+ listings in an area. If yours reads identical to your competitors', you blend in. Customise the lifestyle vignette specifically.

Using the wrong template for your price point

The luxury template on a $400K starter home reads as overcompensation. The starter template on a $2M luxury listing reads as under-selling. Match template tier to price tier.

Ignoring the disclosure (virtually-staged photos)

If your listing photos include virtually staged rooms, add this disclosure to the end of every template:

"Some photos are virtually staged."

See the universal disclosure phrase for state-specific variants.

Related reading

Stop replacing brackets by hand. Try the free AI Listing Description Generator →