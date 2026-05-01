How Much Does Virtual Staging Cost in 2026?

Short answer: Virtual staging in 2026 costs between $0 and $79 per image, depending on which path you take. AI tools like SofaBrain start free with a per-image cost of about $1–$3 at paid tiers. Hybrid AI-plus-human services like BoxBrownie charge $24/image, and premium services like PadStyler charge $79/image. Traditional physical staging costs $2,000 to $4,500 per month for a vacant 3-bedroom home.

That's a ~1,500× spread between the cheapest AI option and the cheapest physical staging option. Here's how to choose.

The four price tiers in 2026

Tier 1 — AI virtual staging ($0–$3/image)

This is the new default for cost-sensitive listings. You upload a photo, the AI generates a staged version in 30 seconds. Most tools offer a free tier (with daily limits) and paid subscriptions starting around $19–$29/month.

SofaBrain — Free tier with limited renders; paid tiers from $19/month with unlimited renders

— Free tier with limited renders; paid tiers from $19/month with unlimited renders Virtual Staging AI — $1.25/image at the standard tier ($25 for 20 images)

— $1.25/image at the standard tier ($25 for 20 images) Edensign — $1.33/image at the starter tier

— $1.33/image at the starter tier REimagineHome — $14–$99/month with credit top-ups

Tier 2 — Mid-premium AI ($7/image)

Tools that position on quality + ease of use rather than the lowest price.

Apply Design — $7/image with one-click staging and unlimited revisions in 15 minutes

Tier 3 — Hybrid AI-plus-human services ($24/image)

You upload the photo, a human designer reviews the AI output and ships it back to you, usually within 24–48 hours.

BoxBrownie — $24/image for virtual staging; $1.60/image for basic photo enhancement; $4/image for day-to-dusk

Tier 4 — Premium human-led services ($79–$1,499/render)

Bespoke 3D rendering and full-service design work. Used for luxury listings, new construction marketing, and pre-build buyer visualization.

PadStyler — $79/image for virtual staging; $199 for 3D still renderings; $1,499 for full 3D walkthroughs

What about traditional physical staging?

Renting real furniture and accessories to physically furnish a vacant home runs $2,000 to $4,500 per month for the main rooms of a 3-bedroom property. That's the all-in price including the initial consultation, furniture rental, and one round of styling. You also pay for delivery, installation, and pickup.

For a property that takes 60–90 days to sell, total physical staging cost typically lands at $4,000–$13,000. Compare that to AI virtual staging at $0–$60 for the same listing.

The trade-off: physical staging gives in-person buyers (open house attendees) something to walk through. Virtual staging only works for the photos.

Hidden costs to watch for

The headline per-image price is rarely the full story.

Revision charges. Some hybrid services charge per revision after the first round. SofaBrain and most pure-AI tools include unlimited regenerations free.

Some hybrid services charge per revision after the first round. SofaBrain and most pure-AI tools include unlimited regenerations free. Daily limits on free tiers. Free tiers usually cap you at 2 renders per day. Fine for a single listing; painful for a portfolio.

Free tiers usually cap you at 2 renders per day. Fine for a single listing; painful for a portfolio. Auto-renewal traps. Several competitors (Collov, virtualstagingai.app, AI HomeDesign) have been called out on TrustPilot for hard-to-cancel subscriptions. Check the cancel policy before subscribing.

Several competitors (Collov, virtualstagingai.app, AI HomeDesign) have been called out on TrustPilot for hard-to-cancel subscriptions. Check the cancel policy before subscribing. MLS disclosure compliance. If you use a service that doesn't ship MLS-compliant disclosure burned into the image, you may need a separate watermarking step — or face MLS fines. (See virtual staging disclosure rules.)

What actually drives the price

Two factors:

Whether a human reviews the output. Pure-AI tools at $0–$3 produce the render and ship it. Hybrid services at $24+ have a designer review and adjust. For most realtor use cases, the AI-only output is "good enough" and you save 10×. Whether the tool produces MLS-ready exports. Some cheaper tools produce raw images that need disclosure added separately. Tools that ship MLS-compliant disclosure (with watermark + paired-original output) tend to price slightly higher, but save you the compliance workflow.

Cost per listing — realistic 2026 numbers

For a typical vacant 3-bedroom listing requiring 5–8 staged room photos:

Path Cost for the listing SofaBrain (paid tier) $0–$5 (one monthly subscription, unlimited renders) Virtual Staging AI (per-image) $6–$10 BoxBrownie hybrid $120–$192 PadStyler premium $395–$632 Traditional physical staging $3,000–$10,000

Frequently asked questions

Is there a truly free virtual staging tool?

Yes — most AI virtual staging tools offer a free tier. SofaBrain, EstateReimagine, and virtualstagingai.app all let you stage at least 1–2 photos per day without paying anything. The free tier usually adds a small watermark and limits the number of styles you can try.

Why is AI virtual staging so much cheaper than physical staging?

Physical staging requires real furniture, real delivery, real installation, and real ongoing rental. AI virtual staging requires GPU time for ~30 seconds per render. The cost difference reflects the cost difference of the underlying operation.

Does cheaper AI virtual staging produce worse output?

Not necessarily in 2026. The model quality has converged — most major AI staging tools use comparable diffusion-model technology. The differentiators today are: (a) MLS-compliance features, (b) ease of use, (c) revision/style breadth, (d) customer support. SofaBrain's free tier outputs are typically indistinguishable from paid competitors at $24+.

Will my MLS accept virtual staging?

Almost every major MLS in the US, Canada, and UK accepts virtual staging — provided you disclose it. California (CRMLS, BAREIS) and Texas (HAR) have specific watermark or labeling requirements; see the state-by-state matrix for your jurisdiction.

Can I write off virtual staging as a business expense?

Yes — virtual staging is a deductible marketing expense for licensed realtors and brokers in the US, just like traditional staging. Confirm with your tax preparer; we don't give tax advice.

Ready to skip the wait? Try SofaBrain free and stage your next listing in 30 seconds.