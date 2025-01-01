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Real Estate Photographers in Salt Lake City

Connect with top-rated real estate photographers in Salt Lake City who use cutting-edge AI tools to create stunning property visuals that help listings sell faster.

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Top Real Estate Photographers in Salt Lake City

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Salt Lake Real Estate Photography

Salt Lake Real Estate Photography

Salt Lake Real Estate Photography

4.9(65)
"I highly recommend him for your Real Estate Photography needs."
Specialty
Photography service
Address
1200 Tallowood Cir, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84093
CallSiteMaps
Gage And Company Real Estate Media

Gage And Company Real Estate Media

Gage And Company Real Estate Media

5.0(24)
"Great photos and videos and super easy to work with!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Aperture Art Photography LLC

Aperture Art Photography LLC

Aperture Art Photography LLC

5.0(14)
"... wonderful time having my photos taken by Aperture Art Photography;"
Specialty
Photography service
Address
357 S 200 E #214, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
CallSiteMaps
Dee and Cory Productions - photography and videography

Dee and Cory Productions - photography and videography

Dee and Cory Productions - photography and videography

5.0(43)
"We hired them for our Park City wedding and engagement photos."
Specialty
Photographer
Address
77 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
CallSiteMaps
Vargo Photography

Vargo Photography

Vargo Photography

5.0(49)
"Steven's photography beautifully captured the spirit of our Park City event."
Specialty
Photography service
CallSiteMaps
R\E Media UTAH

R\E Media UTAH

R\E Media UTAH

5.0(37)
"Booked R/E Media to shoot our home before listing."
Specialty
Commercial photographer
CallSiteMaps
Erika Wiggins Photography

Erika Wiggins Photography

Erika Wiggins Photography

5.0(22)
"She was very professional, helpful, and took amazing shots of our home."
Specialty
Commercial photographer
CallSiteMaps
Austen Diamond Commercial Photography + Film

Austen Diamond Commercial Photography + Film

Austen Diamond Commercial Photography + Film

5.0(48)
"He's communicative, fast, and gave us amazing photos on a tight timeline."
Specialty
Commercial photographer
CallSiteMaps
Reel Media Utah

Reel Media Utah

Reel Media Utah

5.0(17)
"I loved working with Utah Real Estate Photographers!"
Specialty
Photography service
CallSiteMaps
Caela Photo Co.

Caela Photo Co.

Caela Photo Co.

5.0(25)
"She’s super fun to work with and our pictures turned out perfect."
Specialty
Photographer
Address
308 W North Temple St Apt #547, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
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Scatterscape

Scatterscape

Scatterscape

4.8(73)
"Scatterscape has done an incredible job with my listing photos."
Specialty
Photographer
Address
2063 Riggs Dr, Sandy, UT 84092
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Alex Photography

Alex Photography

Alex Photography

5.0(23)
"Also, his photos & video turned out looking fantastic!"
Specialty
Aerial photographer
Address
260 S 500 E Suite 327, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
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Sugar Rush Photo + Video

Sugar Rush Photo + Video

Sugar Rush Photo + Video

5.0(50)
"Working with Lyndi and the Sugar Rush Photo team was an absolute blast."
Specialty
Photography studio
Address
2225 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
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Ben Accinelli LLC dba Shoot to Sell™ - Utah Real Estate Photography

Ben Accinelli LLC dba Shoot to Sell™ - Utah Real Estate Photography

Ben Accinelli LLC dba Shoot to Sell™ - Utah Real Estate Photography

5.0(132)
"... Ben and his company to anyone needing real estate photos."
Specialty
Photography service
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Elevate Your Real Estate Photography in Salt Lake City

In the competitive Salt Lake City real estate market, high-quality property photography is essential for standing out. SofaBrain's AI-powered tools help photographers enhance their services by offering virtual staging, room redesigns, and image enhancements.

With Salt Lake City property listings increasingly competing for buyer attention online, professional photographers who leverage AI technology can provide more value to their real estate clients.
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Are You a Real Estate Photographer in Salt Lake City?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to enhance your photography services and attract more clients in the Salt Lake City market.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Salt Lake City's real estate photography market unique?

The Salt Lake City real estate market has specific architectural styles, lighting conditions, and buyer expectations that local photographers understand. Combining this local expertise with SofaBrain's AI tools creates a powerful advantage for property listings.

How can AI virtual staging benefit my photography business?

AI virtual staging allows you to offer additional services to your real estate clients without needing physical inventory or staging expertise. You can provide before-and-after visualizations for empty spaces or rooms that need redesign, increasing your service value.

How can I become a featured photographer in Salt Lake City?

To become a featured photographer in our Salt Lake City directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to photographers who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their real estate photography services and have an established portfolio in the area.