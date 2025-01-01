RE/MAX EXCLUSIVE, Real Estate Brokers
RE/MAX EXCLUSIVE, Real Estate Brokers
- Specialty
- Commercial real estate agency
- Address
- 6410 Coors Blvd NW Suite B, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Browse 17 Albuquerque realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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RE/MAX EXCLUSIVE, Real Estate Brokers
Medina Real Estate, Inc.
“"We spent many weekends looking at homes in the greater Albuquerque area."”
Realty One of New Mexico
“"Matthew Brito is an outstanding realtor and a true professional!"”
Premier Realty Partners - Realty One of NM
“"He was instrumental in helping us find our new home in the Albuquerque area."”
NM 24K Group at Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices New Mexico Properties
“"They are the best of the best when it comes to your real estate needs."”
ROC Real Estate Partners
“"We highly recommend Alex and his team for all of your real estate needs."”
Valerie Almanzar and Your Casa Team powered by Place
“"Hardest working, most knowledgeable realtor in ABQ!"”
Myers & Myers Real Estate
“"John is the best real estate agent in Albuquerque"”
Venturi Realty Group - Real Broker LLC
“"Our realtor was Gabe Salazar, and we were so happy with him!"”
ABQ Dream Homes - Keller Williams Realty
“"... 52 years we lived in Albuquerque, we worked with several realtors."”
Vista Encantada Realtors
“"Kurstin is a tremendous asset to Albuquerque."”
Albuquerque Realty
“"I was lucky enough to get a TEAM from Albuquerque Realty."”
Zaragoza Realty NM
“"He helped us find several houses that checked off what we were looking for."”
Keller Williams Realty - Joe Brooks Real Estate Group
“"Joe really knows the Albuquerque and surrounding areas market."”
Talia Freedman and Co.
“"I would 100% recommend Talia to anyone looking to buy a home in Albuquerque."”
Vertical Real Estate | LPT Realty
“"An easy recommend for anyone in Albuquerque looking to buy or sell a home"”
Jeremy Navarro Realty Group | Keller Williams Realty
“"We recently moved from South Texas to Albuquerque."”
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AI virtual staging helps showcase Albuquerque properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Albuquerque's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Albuquerque's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Albuquerque directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Albuquerque's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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