Back to Directory
17 verified Albuquerque agents

Top real estate agents in Albuquerque

Browse 17 Albuquerque realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

Try AI Virtual Staging →Get listed
Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Albuquerque

Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

Stage any Albuquerque listing in 30 seconds

Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.

Try free →
RE/MAX EXCLUSIVE, Real Estate Brokers

RE/MAX EXCLUSIVE, Real Estate Brokers

RE/MAX EXCLUSIVE, Real Estate Brokers

4.9(13)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
6410 Coors Blvd NW Suite B, Albuquerque, NM 87120
CallWebsiteMaps
Medina Real Estate, Inc.

Medina Real Estate, Inc.

Medina Real Estate, Inc.

5.0(401)
"We spent many weekends looking at homes in the greater Albuquerque area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6240 Riverside Plaza Ln Suite 200, Albuquerque, NM 87120
CallWebsiteMaps
Realty One of New Mexico

Realty One of New Mexico

Realty One of New Mexico

3.6(74)
"Matthew Brito is an outstanding realtor and a true professional!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9674 Eagle Ranch Rd NW #3, Albuquerque, NM 87114
CallWebsiteMaps
Premier Realty Partners - Realty One of NM

Premier Realty Partners - Realty One of NM

Premier Realty Partners - Realty One of NM

5.0(380)
"He was instrumental in helping us find our new home in the Albuquerque area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4121 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
CallWebsiteMaps
NM 24K Group at Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices New Mexico Properties

NM 24K Group at Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices New Mexico Properties

NM 24K Group at Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices New Mexico Properties

4.9(96)
"They are the best of the best when it comes to your real estate needs."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6711 Academy Rd NE Suite B, Albuquerque, NM 87109
CallWebsiteMaps
ROC Real Estate Partners

ROC Real Estate Partners

ROC Real Estate Partners

5.0(222)
"We highly recommend Alex and his team for all of your real estate needs."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
901 Rio Grande Blvd NW Suite D-126, Albuquerque, NM 87104
CallWebsiteMaps
Valerie Almanzar and Your Casa Team powered by Place

Valerie Almanzar and Your Casa Team powered by Place

Valerie Almanzar and Your Casa Team powered by Place

5.0(160)
"Hardest working, most knowledgeable realtor in ABQ!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
6703 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
CallWebsiteMaps
Myers & Myers Real Estate

Myers & Myers Real Estate

Myers & Myers Real Estate

5.0(50)
"John is the best real estate agent in Albuquerque"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9550 Elena Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122
CallWebsiteMaps
Venturi Realty Group - Real Broker LLC

Venturi Realty Group - Real Broker LLC

Venturi Realty Group - Real Broker LLC

4.8(181)
"Our realtor was Gabe Salazar, and we were so happy with him!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1119 Alameda Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
CallWebsiteMaps
ABQ Dream Homes - Keller Williams Realty

ABQ Dream Homes - Keller Williams Realty

ABQ Dream Homes - Keller Williams Realty

4.9(50)
"... 52 years we lived in Albuquerque, we worked with several realtors."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6703 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
CallWebsiteMaps
Vista Encantada Realtors

Vista Encantada Realtors

Vista Encantada Realtors

5.0(266)
"Kurstin is a tremendous asset to Albuquerque."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
10415 Lagrima De Oro Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
CallWebsiteMaps
Albuquerque Realty

Albuquerque Realty

Albuquerque Realty

5.0(71)
"I was lucky enough to get a TEAM from Albuquerque Realty."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
500 Marquette Ave NW Suite1200, Albuquerque, NM 87102
CallWebsiteMaps
Zaragoza Realty NM

Zaragoza Realty NM

Zaragoza Realty NM

5.0(69)
"He helped us find several houses that checked off what we were looking for."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3530 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
CallWebsiteMaps
Keller Williams Realty - Joe Brooks Real Estate Group

Keller Williams Realty - Joe Brooks Real Estate Group

Keller Williams Realty - Joe Brooks Real Estate Group

4.9(125)
"Joe really knows the Albuquerque and surrounding areas market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6703 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
CallWebsiteMaps
Talia Freedman and Co.

Talia Freedman and Co.

Talia Freedman and Co.

5.0(111)
"I would 100% recommend Talia to anyone looking to buy a home in Albuquerque."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4116 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
CallWebsiteMaps
Vertical Real Estate | LPT Realty

Vertical Real Estate | LPT Realty

Vertical Real Estate | LPT Realty

4.9(286)
"An easy recommend for anyone in Albuquerque looking to buy or sell a home"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3530 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
CallWebsiteMaps
Jeremy Navarro Realty Group | Keller Williams Realty

Jeremy Navarro Realty Group | Keller Williams Realty

Jeremy Navarro Realty Group | Keller Williams Realty

5.0(219)
"We recently moved from South Texas to Albuquerque."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6703 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
CallWebsiteMaps

Boost Your Property Listings in Albuquerque

In the competitive Albuquerque real estate market, standing out is essential. SofaBrain's AI-powered virtual staging and room redesign tools help realtors create visually stunning listings that capture buyer attention.

With Albuquerque home buyers increasingly starting their search online, high-quality visual content is no longer optional—it's a necessity for successful real estate professionals.

Transform Empty Spaces

Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Albuquerque's popular design trends.

Multiple Design Styles

Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Albuquerque market.

Save Time & Money

Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.

Try AI Virtual Staging
AI Virtual Staging Example

Are You a Real Estate Agent in Albuquerque?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Albuquerque market.

  • Enhanced visibility to potential clients in Albuquerque
  • Showcase your AI-enhanced portfolio
  • Stand out from competitors with innovative technology
Apply for ListingView Premium Options
AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Albuquerque?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Albuquerque properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Albuquerque's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Albuquerque's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Albuquerque directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Albuquerque?

Albuquerque's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

Ready to Transform Your Albuquerque Property Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.

Try SofaBrain Now