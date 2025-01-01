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13 verified Austin agents

Top real estate agents in Austin

Browse 13 Austin realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Austin

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Cain Realty Group

Cain Realty Group

Cain Realty Group

5.0(766)
"Jeff with the Cain Realty Group has gone above & beyond in helping my dtr."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4010 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704
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HomeCity Real Estate

HomeCity Real Estate

HomeCity Real Estate

5.0(330)
"Jeff went above a beyond to help my 85 yr."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
7000 Bee Caves Rd #350, Austin, TX 78746
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Allure Real Estate

Allure Real Estate

Allure Real Estate

4.9(95)
"Maria Ivicic is the most informative and capable real-estate agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3906 N Lamar Blvd #201, Austin, TX 78756
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Realty Austin Compass - Central

Realty Austin Compass - Central

Realty Austin Compass - Central

5.0(1615)
"I really value her expertise and experience in the real estate industry."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4615 N Lamar Blvd #303B, Austin, TX 78751
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Spyglass Realty

Spyglass Realty

Spyglass Realty

4.9(886)
"Her expertise landed us our dream home and we couldn’t be happier!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8501 N Mopac Expy STE 110, Austin, TX 78759
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The Nav Agency - Austin Luxury Real Estate

The Nav Agency - Austin Luxury Real Estate

The Nav Agency - Austin Luxury Real Estate

5.0(142)
"Great communicator and prompt at answering any questions I had."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
801 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
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STRÜB Residential Group

STRÜB Residential Group

STRÜB Residential Group

5.0(298)
"Rosie is very professional, friendly, proactive and knowledgeable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1212 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78701
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Byrne Real Estate Group

Byrne Real Estate Group

Byrne Real Estate Group

5.0(1112)
"My experience with my real estate agent, Rebekah Rice, has been superb."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
3355 Bee Caves Rd Suite 301B, Austin, TX 78746
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Team West Real Estate LLC.

Team West Real Estate LLC.

Team West Real Estate LLC.

4.9(217)
"They went above and beyond to help our family find the home of our dreams!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial agent
Address
13812 Research Blvd B-1, Austin, TX 78750
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The Julian Team at Compass Real Estate - Real Estate Services in Austin, TX

The Julian Team at Compass Real Estate - Real Estate Services in Austin, TX

The Julian Team at Compass Real Estate - Real Estate Services in Austin, TX

5.0(59)
"Cody did an exceptional job guiding us through the home buying process."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2500 Bee Caves Rd Building 3, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78704
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The Agency Texas

The Agency Texas

The Agency Texas

4.9(884)
"Professional, responsive, and efficient—he found great tenant quickly."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7427 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
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Bramlett Partners Real Estate

Bramlett Partners Real Estate

Bramlett Partners Real Estate

5.0(1277)
"Our agent Caroline Hewitt was very professional and knowledgeable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6850 Austin Center Blvd Bldg II | Ste 180, Austin, TX 78731
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Adelina Rotar, Texas Realty Group

Adelina Rotar, Texas Realty Group

Adelina Rotar, Texas Realty Group

5.0(651)
"Fatima is a highly knowledgeable and a responsive agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1515 S Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Austin?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Austin properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Austin's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Austin's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Austin directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Austin?

Austin's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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