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15 verified Baltimore agents

Top real estate agents in Baltimore

Browse 15 Baltimore realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Baltimore

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Figurelle Team of Cummings & Co. Realtors

Figurelle Team of Cummings & Co. Realtors

Figurelle Team of Cummings & Co. Realtors

5.0(56)
"I can't recommend him enough to anyone buying a home in Baltimore!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
201 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230
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Ron Howard & The Greatest Moves Team of Re/Max Advantage

Ron Howard & The Greatest Moves Team of Re/Max Advantage

Ron Howard & The Greatest Moves Team of Re/Max Advantage

4.9(95)
"... has more knowledge of Baltimore real estate than 99% of realtors."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1909 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231
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Bay View Realty

Bay View Realty

Bay View Realty

4.9(63)
"We will definitly be going back to Bay View Realty in the future again."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3500 Bank St, Baltimore, MD 21224
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The W Home Group of Next Step Realty

The W Home Group of Next Step Realty

The W Home Group of Next Step Realty

5.0(241)
"I recently sold my home in Northern Baltimore County."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
22 W Padonia Rd Ste A-100, Timonium, MD 21093
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SURE Group Real Estate

SURE Group Real Estate

SURE Group Real Estate

4.9(188)
"I will not buy or sell another house in Maryland without him and his team."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3500 Boston St suite c, Baltimore, MD 21224
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Results1Realty LLC

Results1Realty LLC

Results1Realty LLC

4.9(34)
"Clausen was able to do what other realtors couldn't."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
754 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21230
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Frank Oliver Collective at eXp Realty

Frank Oliver Collective at eXp Realty

Frank Oliver Collective at eXp Realty

4.9(176)
"We met years ago when I was looking to rent in Baltimore city."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3858 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211
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The Baldwin & Griffin Group of Compass | Baltimore Real Estate Agents

The Baldwin & Griffin Group of Compass | Baltimore Real Estate Agents

The Baldwin & Griffin Group of Compass | Baltimore Real Estate Agents

5.0(31)
"Highly recommend if you are looking in the Baltimore area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6227 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21212
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Jeannette Campbell - REALTOR - Century 21 Downtown

Jeannette Campbell - REALTOR - Century 21 Downtown

Jeannette Campbell - REALTOR - Century 21 Downtown

5.0(64)
"Jeannette is truly the absolute best realtor in Baltimore."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1010 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230
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Ben Frederick Realty

Ben Frederick Realty

Ben Frederick Realty

4.8(79)
"I will definitely use them for commercial leasing in Baltimore!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
735 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211
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Liz Ancel Real Estate

Liz Ancel Real Estate

Liz Ancel Real Estate

5.0(81)
"Baltimore is full of realtors, but Liz is in a league of her own."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2314 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21224
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Key Group of Cummings & Co. Realtors

Key Group of Cummings & Co. Realtors

Key Group of Cummings & Co. Realtors

4.9(156)
"We highly recommend Jim Gunsiorowski as a real estate agent in Baltimore."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
201 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230
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Lisa at Cummings & Co. Realtors Baltimore

Lisa at Cummings & Co. Realtors Baltimore

Lisa at Cummings & Co. Realtors Baltimore

5.0(66)
"She was always available to look at homes and to answer questions."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2314 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21224
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Holmes Glorioso Home Group of eXp Realty

Holmes Glorioso Home Group of eXp Realty

Holmes Glorioso Home Group of eXp Realty

4.9(142)
"Worked with Tyler and the team on buying my first house in Baltimore County!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2920 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224
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Century21 Downtown

Century21 Downtown

Century21 Downtown

4.2(36)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1010 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Baltimore?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Baltimore properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Baltimore's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Baltimore's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Baltimore directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Baltimore?

Baltimore's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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