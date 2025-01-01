Figurelle Team of Cummings & Co. Realtors
Figurelle Team of Cummings & Co. Realtors
“"I can't recommend him enough to anyone buying a home in Baltimore!"”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 201 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230
Browse 15 Baltimore realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
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Figurelle Team of Cummings & Co. Realtors
“"I can't recommend him enough to anyone buying a home in Baltimore!"”
Ron Howard & The Greatest Moves Team of Re/Max Advantage
“"... has more knowledge of Baltimore real estate than 99% of realtors."”
Bay View Realty
“"We will definitly be going back to Bay View Realty in the future again."”
The W Home Group of Next Step Realty
“"I recently sold my home in Northern Baltimore County."”
SURE Group Real Estate
“"I will not buy or sell another house in Maryland without him and his team."”
Results1Realty LLC
“"Clausen was able to do what other realtors couldn't."”
Frank Oliver Collective at eXp Realty
“"We met years ago when I was looking to rent in Baltimore city."”
The Baldwin & Griffin Group of Compass | Baltimore Real Estate Agents
“"Highly recommend if you are looking in the Baltimore area."”
Jeannette Campbell - REALTOR - Century 21 Downtown
“"Jeannette is truly the absolute best realtor in Baltimore."”
Ben Frederick Realty
“"I will definitely use them for commercial leasing in Baltimore!"”
Liz Ancel Real Estate
“"Baltimore is full of realtors, but Liz is in a league of her own."”
Key Group of Cummings & Co. Realtors
“"We highly recommend Jim Gunsiorowski as a real estate agent in Baltimore."”
Lisa at Cummings & Co. Realtors Baltimore
“"She was always available to look at homes and to answer questions."”
Holmes Glorioso Home Group of eXp Realty
“"Worked with Tyler and the team on buying my first house in Baltimore County!"”
Century21 Downtown
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AI virtual staging helps showcase Baltimore properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
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To become a featured realtor in our Baltimore directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Baltimore's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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