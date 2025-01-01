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16 verified Birmingham Alabama agents

Top real estate agents in Birmingham Alabama

Browse 16 Birmingham Alabama realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Birmingham Alabama

Connect with 16 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Bham Realty

Bham Realty

Bham Realty

4.8(49)
"I couldn’t encourage you enough to reach out to Bham Realty."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1923 3rd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
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Gusty Gulas Group

Gusty Gulas Group

Gusty Gulas Group

4.9(894)
"... prepared to be where she was needed to help us see a house."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2701 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233
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James Rodgers Realty Group

James Rodgers Realty Group

James Rodgers Realty Group

4.9(161)
"You won't find a better realtor in Birmingham!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3040 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209
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Jason Garrison, ARC Realty - Birmingham

Jason Garrison, ARC Realty - Birmingham

Jason Garrison, ARC Realty - Birmingham

5.0(62)
"And came all the way to Gulf Shores to help me get my first home!!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
110 Inverness Cors, Birmingham, AL 35242
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Connie Alexander Jacks, The LUXE Group At The REAL Broker, LLC

Connie Alexander Jacks, The LUXE Group At The REAL Broker, LLC

Connie Alexander Jacks, The LUXE Group At The REAL Broker, LLC

5.0(28)
"My family will never use another realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1 Perimeter Park S Ste. 155 South, Birmingham, AL 35243
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Sold South Realty- Central Office

Sold South Realty- Central Office

Sold South Realty- Central Office

4.9(35)
"Jasmine and I worked together to close a deal."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3112 Blue Lake Dr #100, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
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Larry Read, Realtor - RealtySouth Birmingham Alabama, Real Estate Agency

Larry Read, Realtor - RealtySouth Birmingham Alabama, Real Estate Agency

Larry Read, Realtor - RealtySouth Birmingham Alabama, Real Estate Agency

5.0(5)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2807 Cahaba Rd, Birmingham, AL 35223
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EXIT Realty Birmingham

EXIT Realty Birmingham

EXIT Realty Birmingham

4.9(30)
"I highly recommend Shannon for any of your Real Estate transactions."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2808 7th Ave S Suite 111, Birmingham, AL 35233
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Harbert Realty Services LLC

Harbert Realty Services LLC

Harbert Realty Services LLC

4.3(35)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
2 20th St N #1700, Birmingham, AL 35203
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Magnolia Real Estate

Magnolia Real Estate

Magnolia Real Estate

5.0(4)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2229 Magnolia Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
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Flat Fee Real Estate Birmingham

Flat Fee Real Estate Birmingham

Flat Fee Real Estate Birmingham

4.9(115)
"You will not find a better realtor in the greater Birmingham area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2828 Old 280 Ct Suite 136, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
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Christian Kelly, Realtor, ARC Realty

Christian Kelly, Realtor, ARC Realty

Christian Kelly, Realtor, ARC Realty

5.0(367)
"... me and my wife when we lived in Birmingham to find a house."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4501 Pine Tree Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
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Barnes & Associates, REALTORS

Barnes & Associates, REALTORS

Barnes & Associates, REALTORS

4.7(41)
"When I say she made the home buying process so easy is an understatement."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate
Address
4322 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222
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Franklins of Bham, Real Estate Team

Franklins of Bham, Real Estate Team

Franklins of Bham, Real Estate Team

4.9(33)
"They helped us on the sale of our home and the purchase of another."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1969 Braddock Dr, Hoover, AL 35226
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The Josh Vernon Group at Keller Williams Realty

The Josh Vernon Group at Keller Williams Realty

The Josh Vernon Group at Keller Williams Realty

5.0(262)
"I had an house to sell in Alabama, I’m French and I leave in France."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3595 Grandview Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243
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Town Square Realty

Town Square Realty

Town Square Realty

4.9(196)
"However, my realtor Mrs. Givan made my process smooth and easy."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
490 Wildwood Cir N, Homewood, AL 35209
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Birmingham Alabama?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Birmingham Alabama properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Birmingham Alabama's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Birmingham Alabama's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Birmingham Alabama directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Birmingham Alabama?

Birmingham Alabama's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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