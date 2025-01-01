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19 verified Boise agents

Top real estate agents in Boise

Browse 19 Boise realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Boise

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Patty Payton Idaho Realtor, Homes of Idaho

Patty Payton Idaho Realtor, Homes of Idaho

Patty Payton Idaho Realtor, Homes of Idaho

4.9(50)
"Her advice and input throughout the process was spot on."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2419 W State St, Boise, ID 83702
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Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors

Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors

Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors

4.9(397)
"Amber was extremely professional, and quick at finding us the perfect home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
592 N Benjamin Ln, Boise, ID 83704
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HomeFound Real Estate Group Boise

HomeFound Real Estate Group Boise

HomeFound Real Estate Group Boise

5.0(239)
"Michael went above and beyond to make sure we got the house of our dreams!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1101 W River St ste 340, Boise, ID 83702
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Dr. Drey Campbell, CCIM, Commercial Real Estate Principal With Lee and Associates Idaho LLC

Dr. Drey Campbell, CCIM, Commercial Real Estate Principal With Lee and Associates Idaho LLC

Dr. Drey Campbell, CCIM, Commercial Real Estate Principal With Lee and Associates Idaho LLC

5.0(205)
"Drey and his team were very attentive, professional, easy and efficient!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1161 W River St Ste 310, Boise, ID 83702
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THG Real Estate

THG Real Estate

THG Real Estate

4.9(193)
"He was very helpful, responsive and helped us find our dream home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3100 N Lakeharbor Ln Ste 150, Boise, ID 83703
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Lysi Bishop Real Estate at Keller Williams Realty Boise

Lysi Bishop Real Estate at Keller Williams Realty Boise

Lysi Bishop Real Estate at Keller Williams Realty Boise

4.9(287)
"They are very knowledgeable of real estate laws and procedures."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
913 W River St Suite 200, Boise, ID 83702
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Boise Premier Real Estate

Boise Premier Real Estate

Boise Premier Real Estate

4.7(89)
"Each of the agents are knowledgeable and friendly."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
13827 W Meadowdale Dr, Boise, ID 83713
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208 Market Real Estate

208 Market Real Estate

208 Market Real Estate

4.9(84)
"April's communication, style, professionalism suited my clients perfectly."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1101 W River St #170, Boise, ID 83702
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Boise's Best Real Estate

Boise's Best Real Estate

Boise's Best Real Estate

5.0(100)
"They really listened to us and their hard work showed they really cared."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
1065 S Allante Pl, Boise, ID 83709
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Christina & Company, Keller Williams Realty Boise

Christina & Company, Keller Williams Realty Boise

Christina & Company, Keller Williams Realty Boise

5.0(267)
"They found us our dream home and made the buying process soo easy!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1101 W River St ste 340, Boise, ID 83702
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Templeton Real Estate Group

Templeton Real Estate Group

Templeton Real Estate Group

5.0(283)
"They sold our home in 24 hours and made the process seamless."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3077 S Bown Way, Boise, ID 83706
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City of Trees Real Estate

City of Trees Real Estate

City of Trees Real Estate

4.9(1021)
"Tara and her team did an outstanding job helping us Selling our home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
995 S Allante Pl, Boise, ID 83709
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Realty ONE Group Professionals

Realty ONE Group Professionals

Realty ONE Group Professionals

4.9(144)
"He was extremely efficient with advice on preparing the property to sell."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7709 W Overland Rd Suite 150, Boise, ID 83709
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Bauscher Real Estate

Bauscher Real Estate

Bauscher Real Estate

5.0(142)
"They were professional, knowledgeable, thorough, and attentive."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
t 55k, 592 N Benjamin Ln, Boise, ID 83704
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Sheila Smith Real Estate

Sheila Smith Real Estate

Sheila Smith Real Estate

4.9(160)
"Her guidance helped me make my homes more competitive in the market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1420 W Washington St, Boise, ID 83702
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Real Estate by Arrow & Co - Keller Williams Realty Boise

Real Estate by Arrow & Co - Keller Williams Realty Boise

Real Estate by Arrow & Co - Keller Williams Realty Boise

4.9(67)
"She helped us buy and sell our home and shared her expertise along the way."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1101 W River St ste 340, Boise, ID 83702
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Boise Group Real Estate

Boise Group Real Estate

Boise Group Real Estate

5.0(79)
"We found her to be knowledgeable, responsive, and proactive."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2419 W State St, Boise, ID 83702
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McFerrin Real Estate

McFerrin Real Estate

McFerrin Real Estate

5.0(142)
"She got us into our dream home for an unbeatable price in less than 30 days!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
592 N Benjamin Ln, Boise, ID 83704
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King & Edge Real Estate - COMPASS Boise

King & Edge Real Estate - COMPASS Boise

King & Edge Real Estate - COMPASS Boise

5.0(83)
"Every step of the way, they kept us informed, reassured, and strategic."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
818 W Idaho St suite 200, Boise, ID 83702
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Boise?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Boise properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Boise's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Boise's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Boise directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Boise?

Boise's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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