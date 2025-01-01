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14 verified Boston agents

Top real estate agents in Boston

Browse 14 Boston realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Boston

Connect with 14 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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FOCUS REAL ESTATE

FOCUS REAL ESTATE

FOCUS REAL ESTATE

5.0(271)
"Jaime is incredible and knows East Boston really well!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
34 South St, Boston, MA 02130, United States
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Boston Grand Realty

Boston Grand Realty

Boston Grand Realty

4.9(93)
"Highly recommend working with him and Boston Grand Realty!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
10 Clearway St, Boston, MA 02115, United States
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Andrew McKinney Real Estate-Donnelly + Co.

Andrew McKinney Real Estate-Donnelly + Co.

Andrew McKinney Real Estate-Donnelly + Co.

5.0(70)
"Andrew recently helped me with a purchase of a condo in Boston."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
129 Newbury St Suite 202, Boston, MA 02116, United States
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Mike Urban, Boston Real Estate

Mike Urban, Boston Real Estate

Mike Urban, Boston Real Estate

5.0(81)
"... an outstanding experience working with Mike as our buyer’s agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
361 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02115, United States
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Carlisle Group Boston Real Estate

Carlisle Group Boston Real Estate

Carlisle Group Boston Real Estate

5.0(92)
"... and I recently bought a condo in Boston and Amy was our realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
126 Newbury St 5th floor, Boston, MA 02116, United States
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Ricardo Rodriguez & Associates | Boston, MA Real Estate

Ricardo Rodriguez & Associates | Boston, MA Real Estate

Ricardo Rodriguez & Associates | Boston, MA Real Estate

5.0(74)
"this is THE premier RE office in Boston - hands down."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
399 Boylston St Suite 200, Boston, MA 02116, United States
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Cabot and Company Real Estate

Cabot and Company Real Estate

Cabot and Company Real Estate

4.9(216)
"Iana Ulianova was SO great in helping us navigate the Boston housing market."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
213 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116, United States
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Remmes & Co. Real Estate

Remmes & Co. Real Estate

Remmes & Co. Real Estate

5.0(127)
"His vast knowledge of the Boston Real Estate Market was very impressive."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
20 Park Plaza Suite 400, Boston, MA 02116, United States
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Steven Cohen Team of Keller Williams Realty

Steven Cohen Team of Keller Williams Realty

Steven Cohen Team of Keller Williams Realty

5.0(254)
"Proud to call the Cohen team my go to realtors in the Boston area!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1180 Washington St Unit #103, Boston, MA 02118, United States
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Jackie O Real Estate Team - #1 Top Producer KW New England Team

Jackie O Real Estate Team - #1 Top Producer KW New England Team

Jackie O Real Estate Team - #1 Top Producer KW New England Team

5.0(64)
"They aptly navigated challenges that arose in the negotiation and closing."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
607 Boylston St #500, Boston, MA 02116, United States
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Amo Realty - Boston City Properties

Amo Realty - Boston City Properties

Amo Realty - Boston City Properties

4.9(341)
"Adam helped us find tenants for our condo in Boston."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
806 Tremont St APT 2, Boston, MA 02118, United States
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New Wave Boston Real Estate

New Wave Boston Real Estate

New Wave Boston Real Estate

3.9(162)
"Very knowledgeable of the Boston market and incredibly communicative."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
164 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116, United States
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Nicole M. Blanchard at Compass

Nicole M. Blanchard at Compass

Nicole M. Blanchard at Compass

4.9(186)
"Thank you for making our Boston apartment hunting process easy."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
126 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116, United States
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REALTY20

REALTY20

REALTY20

5.0(257)
"We 100% recommend her to anyone looking to move to Boston!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
147 Kelton St C1, Boston, MA 02134, United States
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AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Boston?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Boston properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Boston's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Boston's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Boston directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Boston?

Boston's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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