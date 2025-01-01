The Blake Team
The Blake Team
“"We also referred a friend to Rob and he helped her purchase her first home."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 720 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
Browse 20 Buffalo realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 20 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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The Blake Team
“"We also referred a friend to Rob and he helped her purchase her first home."”
HUNT Real Estate ERA
“"I moved to Western NY without knowing the area or the housing market."”
Ashlene Jarmusz, WNY Real Estate Agent
“"Ashlene is not a pushy realtor like a few I met."”
Nicole Aldinger Associate Real Estate Broker
“"The entire process from house hunting to closing was a smooth process."”
South Buffalo Realty Company
“"I highly recommend South Buffalo Realty."”
Seiberg Real Estate Team
“"Andy & Mikayla were absolute gems throughout our home purchase!"”
Scott Perkins with Realty ONE Group Empower
“"Our realtor Fiona Dargan was unbelievable from start to finish."”
716 Realty Group WNY- Gregory Straus
“"716 Realty Group is the best in Buffalo, New York!"”
716 Realty Group WNY North Buffalo Office
“"Dana also went above and beyond as our realtor."”
WNY Metro Roberts Realty
“"She is a long time friend and was amazing to work with!"”
WNY Metro Roberts Realty
“"Sonya Jindra was a huge help and found me a house in less than a week."”
Sean Mattrey - Associate Real Estate Broker at Hunt Real Estate
“"If you're looking for a reliable broker in Buffalo, Sean is your guy."”
eXp Realty, Matthew J Paul, Associate Real Estate Broker
“"Matt was a pleasure to work with selling our property in West Seneca."”
Red Door Real Estate Wny
“"Renee Moran is an excellent broker in Buffalo!"”
Matt Quagliano - Realtor in Buffalo, New York, 14214
“"Recently, I purchased a house that Matt had listed in North Buffalo."”
Saperston Real Estate Corporation
Own NY Real Estate
“"Aimee and the OWN WNY team made our home buying experience a breeze!"”
Hunt Real Estate ERA - John Majewski Associate Real Estate Broker
“"He helped make the buying and selling process smooth and stress free."”
Greco Real Estate
MMB Realty Group
“"My realtor was very knowledgeable and attentive."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Buffalo's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Buffalo market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Buffalo market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Buffalo properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Buffalo's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Buffalo's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Buffalo directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Buffalo's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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