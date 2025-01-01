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20 verified Buffalo agents

Top real estate agents in Buffalo

Browse 20 Buffalo realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Buffalo

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The Blake Team

The Blake Team

The Blake Team

4.9(30)
"We also referred a friend to Rob and he helped her purchase her first home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
720 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
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HUNT Real Estate ERA

HUNT Real Estate ERA

HUNT Real Estate ERA

3.8(28)
"I moved to Western NY without knowing the area or the housing market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
720 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
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Ashlene Jarmusz, WNY Real Estate Agent

Ashlene Jarmusz, WNY Real Estate Agent

Ashlene Jarmusz, WNY Real Estate Agent

5.0(11)
"Ashlene is not a pushy realtor like a few I met."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
720 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
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Nicole Aldinger Associate Real Estate Broker

Nicole Aldinger Associate Real Estate Broker

Nicole Aldinger Associate Real Estate Broker

4.7(27)
"The entire process from house hunting to closing was a smooth process."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
720 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
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South Buffalo Realty Company

South Buffalo Realty Company

South Buffalo Realty Company

4.9(29)
"I highly recommend South Buffalo Realty."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
Lower Front, 973 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220
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Seiberg Real Estate Team

Seiberg Real Estate Team

Seiberg Real Estate Team

5.0(16)
"Andy & Mikayla were absolute gems throughout our home purchase!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
451 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
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Scott Perkins with Realty ONE Group Empower

Scott Perkins with Realty ONE Group Empower

Scott Perkins with Realty ONE Group Empower

5.0(74)
"Our realtor Fiona Dargan was unbelievable from start to finish."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
451 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
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716 Realty Group WNY- Gregory Straus

716 Realty Group WNY- Gregory Straus

716 Realty Group WNY- Gregory Straus

5.0(24)
"716 Realty Group is the best in Buffalo, New York!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1382 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
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716 Realty Group WNY North Buffalo Office

716 Realty Group WNY North Buffalo Office

716 Realty Group WNY North Buffalo Office

5.0(31)
"Dana also went above and beyond as our realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1382 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
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WNY Metro Roberts Realty

WNY Metro Roberts Realty

WNY Metro Roberts Realty

4.4(25)
"She is a long time friend and was amazing to work with!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
861 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220
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WNY Metro Roberts Realty

WNY Metro Roberts Realty

WNY Metro Roberts Realty

4.1(37)
"Sonya Jindra was a huge help and found me a house in less than a week."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2211 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14223
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Sean Mattrey - Associate Real Estate Broker at Hunt Real Estate

Sean Mattrey - Associate Real Estate Broker at Hunt Real Estate

Sean Mattrey - Associate Real Estate Broker at Hunt Real Estate

4.9(67)
"If you're looking for a reliable broker in Buffalo, Sean is your guy."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
720 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
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eXp Realty, Matthew J Paul, Associate Real Estate Broker

eXp Realty, Matthew J Paul, Associate Real Estate Broker

eXp Realty, Matthew J Paul, Associate Real Estate Broker

4.9(30)
"Matt was a pleasure to work with selling our property in West Seneca."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
155 Chandler St Suite 100, Buffalo, NY 14207
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Red Door Real Estate Wny

Red Door Real Estate Wny

Red Door Real Estate Wny

3.7(64)
"Renee Moran is an excellent broker in Buffalo!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
485 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201
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Matt Quagliano - Realtor in Buffalo, New York, 14214

Matt Quagliano - Realtor in Buffalo, New York, 14214

Matt Quagliano - Realtor in Buffalo, New York, 14214

4.3(45)
"Recently, I purchased a house that Matt had listed in North Buffalo."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
140 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14214
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Saperston Real Estate Corporation

Saperston Real Estate Corporation

Saperston Real Estate Corporation

4.7(12)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
18 Trinity Pl, Buffalo, NY 14201
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Own NY Real Estate

Own NY Real Estate

Own NY Real Estate

4.8(93)
"Aimee and the OWN WNY team made our home buying experience a breeze!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2562 Walden Ave, Buffalo, NY 14225
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Hunt Real Estate ERA - John Majewski Associate Real Estate Broker

Hunt Real Estate ERA - John Majewski Associate Real Estate Broker

Hunt Real Estate ERA - John Majewski Associate Real Estate Broker

5.0(73)
"He helped make the buying and selling process smooth and stress free."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
720 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
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Greco Real Estate

Greco Real Estate

Greco Real Estate

4.0(41)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
252 North St, Buffalo, NY 14201
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MMB Realty Group

MMB Realty Group

MMB Realty Group

4.7(32)
"My realtor was very knowledgeable and attentive."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
651 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Buffalo?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Buffalo properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Buffalo's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Buffalo's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Buffalo directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Buffalo?

Buffalo's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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