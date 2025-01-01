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19 verified Charlotte agents

Top real estate agents in Charlotte

Browse 19 Charlotte realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Charlotte

Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Dickens Mitchener Residential Real Estate

Dickens Mitchener Residential Real Estate

Dickens Mitchener Residential Real Estate

5.0(196)
"He knows the Charlotte market like the back of his hand and is my go-to guy!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2330 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
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Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Premier Sotheby's International Realty

4.9(77)
"I would recommend her to anyone looking to move to the Charlotte area!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
532 Gov Morrison St C110, Charlotte, NC 28211
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Mark Spain Real Estate

Mark Spain Real Estate

Mark Spain Real Estate

4.6(568)
"Corey was the best buyers realtor we've had in Charlotte."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8430 University Executive Park Dr Suite 660, Charlotte, NC 28262
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Andy Bovender Team | Compass Carolinas

Andy Bovender Team | Compass Carolinas

Andy Bovender Team | Compass Carolinas

5.0(373)
"Moving from Florida to Charlotte felt effortless with her help."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
4525 Sharon Rd 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28211
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Jay White Team | powered by PLACE | Keller Williams Realty

Jay White Team | powered by PLACE | Keller Williams Realty

Jay White Team | powered by PLACE | Keller Williams Realty

5.0(973)
"He is a real estate agent located in Charlotte, NC."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
10316 Feldfarm Ln Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28210
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Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle

4.3(115)
"Callie and her team made buying my home a breeze."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
8809 Lenox Pointe Dr # A, Charlotte, NC 28273
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White Stag Realty Low Commission Real Estate Agent in Charlotte | North Carolina Reduced Fee Brokers | Discount Realtor

White Stag Realty Low Commission Real Estate Agent in Charlotte | North Carolina Reduced Fee Brokers | Discount Realtor

White Stag Realty Low Commission Real Estate Agent in Charlotte | North Carolina Reduced Fee Brokers | Discount Realtor

5.0(102)
"We were in the market for a new home in Charlotte."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1026 Jay St Suite B165, Charlotte, NC 28208
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Carolina Realty Advisors

Carolina Realty Advisors

Carolina Realty Advisors

4.8(91)
"Mike and Sam from Carolina Realty Advisors were fantastic to work with."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1001 East Blvd B, Charlotte, NC 28203
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Legacy Real Estate

Legacy Real Estate

Legacy Real Estate

5.0(51)
"They made the process of buying a home quick and painless."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
8520 Cliff Cameron Dr, Charlotte, NC 28269
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Regent Commercial Real Estate

Regent Commercial Real Estate

Regent Commercial Real Estate

5.0(588)
"They are efficient, thorough and knowledgable of the Charlotte Area market."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
6047 Tyvola Glen Cir Suite 467, Charlotte, NC 28217
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The Premier Team of RE/MAX Executive - Charlotte, NC

The Premier Team of RE/MAX Executive - Charlotte, NC

The Premier Team of RE/MAX Executive - Charlotte, NC

5.0(646)
"I recommend Laura Collins as a real estate agent for the Charlotte area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
12104 Copper Way #100, Charlotte, NC 28277
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Charlotte Living Realty

Charlotte Living Realty

Charlotte Living Realty

5.0(28)
"We were first-time home buyers and didn’t know where to start."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3013 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203
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High Performance Real Estate Advisors

High Performance Real Estate Advisors

High Performance Real Estate Advisors

4.9(3038)
"If you are moving to Charlotte see High Performance Real Estate!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3540 Toringdon Way Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28277
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Tyler Goldsmith Real Estate

Tyler Goldsmith Real Estate

Tyler Goldsmith Real Estate

4.8(106)
"Tyler personally got involved in selling our beloved home in Charlotte."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
1100 Kenilworth Ave #215, Charlotte, NC 28204
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Carter Group Realtors

Carter Group Realtors

Carter Group Realtors

4.9(165)
"Chris and Stacy were the best realtors we could’ve found."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
416 E Kingston Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
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Stone Realty Group

Stone Realty Group

Stone Realty Group

5.0(668)
"I recommend him highly to anyone who is buying property in Charlotte!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2459 Wilkinson Blvd STE 310, Charlotte, NC 28208
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Giving Tree Realty

Giving Tree Realty

Giving Tree Realty

4.9(586)
"He also helped us with our new home finding in Southport, NC."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1244 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
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Realty Dynamics, Inc.

Realty Dynamics, Inc.

Realty Dynamics, Inc.

5.0(59)
"He sold 2 houses for us in record time and for over asking price."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1009A Westbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC 28202
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Josh Finigan - The Finigan Group

Josh Finigan - The Finigan Group

Josh Finigan - The Finigan Group

5.0(224)
"In the end he found us the perfect house and we love it in Charlotte!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3440 Toringdon Way #205, Charlotte, NC 28277
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Charlotte?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Charlotte properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Charlotte's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Charlotte's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Charlotte directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Charlotte?

Charlotte's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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