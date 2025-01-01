Plum Tree Realty
Plum Tree Realty
“"Tina is by far the best realtor in Cincinnati."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- Rookwood Tower, 3805 Edwards Rd Ste 550, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Browse 19 Cincinnati realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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Plum Tree Realty
“"Tina is by far the best realtor in Cincinnati."”
Team Herr, Private Real Estate Collection
“"I would recommend her to anyone who’s willing to buy or sell in Cincinnati!"”
Keller Williams Advisors Realty- Cincy
“"We not only bought our new house but we sold ours with him."”
The Deutsch Team at Coldwell Banker Realty
“"If you’re looking for a realtor in the Cincinnati area, call Tom!"”
Hinckley Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
“"Don’t even hesitate when looking for an agent in Cincinnati."”
Eric Sztanyo | Team Sztanyo Real Estate Agents
“"Cincinnati's Best Realtor!"”
Megan Stacey Group Coldwell Banker Realty
“"Megan & Traci (agents on our house) knew the market inside and out."”
Hoeting Realtors
“"We highly recommend Hoeting and Mr. Obermeyer."”
Homeshake
“"Nick explained the process and got our home on the market very quickly."”
Cincy Flat Fee, LLC
“"We sold our home with Cincy Flat Fee and they did an excellent job!"”
Maloney Group - eXp Realty - Homes for Sale - Cincinnati, Kentucky & Indiana
“"Kathleen went above and beyond to make sure my house sold!"”
Austin Long - The Haus Group - Cincinnati Real Estate Listing Agent
“"Just simply a great person overall and excellent realtor in Cincinnati."”
Finn Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
“"We had the pleasure of working with Jacob during our recent home search."”
Brad Acree | Better Way Home - Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky REALTORS
“"Relocating to Cincinnati was made much easier by working with Brad."”
Laura Benson - Greater Cincinnati Real Estate Agent
“"If you need a realtor, don’t look any further than this review!"”
AmyBSells Real Estate Team - eXp Realty
“"We greatly value her and wouldn’t work with anyone else in Cincinnati!"”
The Baron Group
“"You won’t find a better realtor group in Cincinnati."”
Nick Motz - Motz Real Estate
“"Nick is the ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Best Real Estate Broker in Ohio and Kentucky!"”
Kopf Hunter Haas Realtors
“"I had a fantastic experience working with my realtor, Valerie Crow Kreimer!"”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Cincinnati's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Cincinnati market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Cincinnati market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Cincinnati properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Cincinnati's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Cincinnati's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Cincinnati directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Cincinnati's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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