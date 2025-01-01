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19 verified Cincinnati agents

Top real estate agents in Cincinnati

Browse 19 Cincinnati realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Cincinnati

Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Plum Tree Realty

Plum Tree Realty

Plum Tree Realty

5.0(226)
"Tina is by far the best realtor in Cincinnati."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
Rookwood Tower, 3805 Edwards Rd Ste 550, Cincinnati, OH 45209
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Team Herr, Private Real Estate Collection

Team Herr, Private Real Estate Collection

Team Herr, Private Real Estate Collection

4.9(87)
"I would recommend her to anyone who’s willing to buy or sell in Cincinnati!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3825 Edwards Rd Suite 103, Cincinnati, OH 45209
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Keller Williams Advisors Realty- Cincy

Keller Williams Advisors Realty- Cincy

Keller Williams Advisors Realty- Cincy

3.5(131)
"We not only bought our new house but we sold ours with him."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2105 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208
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The Deutsch Team at Coldwell Banker Realty

The Deutsch Team at Coldwell Banker Realty

The Deutsch Team at Coldwell Banker Realty

5.0(421)
"If you’re looking for a realtor in the Cincinnati area, call Tom!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3012 Glenmore Ave #307, Cincinnati, OH 45238
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Hinckley Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hinckley Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hinckley Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

5.0(129)
"Don’t even hesitate when looking for an agent in Cincinnati."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3825 Edwards Rd Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45209
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Eric Sztanyo | Team Sztanyo Real Estate Agents

Eric Sztanyo | Team Sztanyo Real Estate Agents

Eric Sztanyo | Team Sztanyo Real Estate Agents

5.0(130)
"Cincinnati's Best Realtor!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2105 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208
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Megan Stacey Group Coldwell Banker Realty

Megan Stacey Group Coldwell Banker Realty

Megan Stacey Group Coldwell Banker Realty

5.0(56)
"Megan & Traci (agents on our house) knew the market inside and out."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2721 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208
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Hoeting Realtors

Hoeting Realtors

Hoeting Realtors

4.6(43)
"We highly recommend Hoeting and Mr. Obermeyer."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6048 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248
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Homeshake

Homeshake

Homeshake

5.0(270)
"Nick explained the process and got our home on the market very quickly."
— Google review
Specialty
Photography service
Address
2012 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208
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Cincy Flat Fee, LLC

Cincy Flat Fee, LLC

Cincy Flat Fee, LLC

4.9(72)
"We sold our home with Cincy Flat Fee and they did an excellent job!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
411 Wyoming Ave Suite 2, Cincinnati, OH 45215
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Maloney Group - eXp Realty - Homes for Sale - Cincinnati, Kentucky & Indiana

Maloney Group - eXp Realty - Homes for Sale - Cincinnati, Kentucky & Indiana

Maloney Group - eXp Realty - Homes for Sale - Cincinnati, Kentucky & Indiana

5.0(41)
"Kathleen went above and beyond to make sure my house sold!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6557 Gracely Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45233
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Austin Long - The Haus Group - Cincinnati Real Estate Listing Agent

Austin Long - The Haus Group - Cincinnati Real Estate Listing Agent

Austin Long - The Haus Group - Cincinnati Real Estate Listing Agent

5.0(131)
"Just simply a great person overall and excellent realtor in Cincinnati."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3505 Columbia Pkwy #125, Cincinnati, OH 45226
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Finn Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Finn Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Finn Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

4.9(92)
"We had the pleasure of working with Jacob during our recent home search."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3825 Edwards Rd Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45209
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Brad Acree | Better Way Home - Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky REALTORS

Brad Acree | Better Way Home - Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky REALTORS

Brad Acree | Better Way Home - Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky REALTORS

5.0(45)
"Relocating to Cincinnati was made much easier by working with Brad."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3825 Edwards Rd Suite 103, Cincinnati, OH 45209
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Laura Benson - Greater Cincinnati Real Estate Agent

Laura Benson - Greater Cincinnati Real Estate Agent

Laura Benson - Greater Cincinnati Real Estate Agent

5.0(48)
"If you need a realtor, don’t look any further than this review!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3825 Edwards Rd Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45209
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AmyBSells Real Estate Team - eXp Realty

AmyBSells Real Estate Team - eXp Realty

AmyBSells Real Estate Team - eXp Realty

5.0(50)
"We greatly value her and wouldn’t work with anyone else in Cincinnati!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7850 Five Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230
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The Baron Group

The Baron Group

The Baron Group

5.0(620)
"You won’t find a better realtor group in Cincinnati."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2105 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208
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Nick Motz - Motz Real Estate

Nick Motz - Motz Real Estate

Nick Motz - Motz Real Estate

5.0(20)
"Nick is the ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Best Real Estate Broker in Ohio and Kentucky!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
3251 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45226
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Kopf Hunter Haas Realtors

Kopf Hunter Haas Realtors

Kopf Hunter Haas Realtors

5.0(70)
"I had a fantastic experience working with my realtor, Valerie Crow Kreimer!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3414 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Cincinnati?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Cincinnati properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Cincinnati's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Cincinnati's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Cincinnati directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Cincinnati?

Cincinnati's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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