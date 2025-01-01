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15 verified Cleveland agents

Top real estate agents in Cleveland

Browse 15 Cleveland realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Cleveland

Connect with 15 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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RE/MAX EDGE REALTY

RE/MAX EDGE REALTY

RE/MAX EDGE REALTY

4.8(69)
"We will recommend Dan to any of our friends still in Cleveland!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2379 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
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Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

4.9(55)
"Responds quickly And He Protects My Home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Business broker
Address
2217 E 9th St #300, Cleveland, OH 44115
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Lisa Timko Keller Williams Cleveland Ohio - Your Local KW Agent - Serving all of Greater Cleveland

Lisa Timko Keller Williams Cleveland Ohio - Your Local KW Agent - Serving all of Greater Cleveland

Lisa Timko Keller Williams Cleveland Ohio - Your Local KW Agent - Serving all of Greater Cleveland

5.0(11)
"Lisa assisted us with both purchasing and renting a home in Cleveland."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
13301 Smith Rd, Cleveland, OH 44115
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The Elle Kaye Group

The Elle Kaye Group

The Elle Kaye Group

5.0(33)
"As a first-time homebuyer, Cierra was fantastic to work with!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2605 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
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Jessica Jalowiec - RE/MAX Edge Greater Cleveland Team

Jessica Jalowiec - RE/MAX Edge Greater Cleveland Team

Jessica Jalowiec - RE/MAX Edge Greater Cleveland Team

5.0(13)
"Jess helped us find our house and get our offer accepted in ONE WEEK!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2379 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
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Shoreway Realty Group

Shoreway Realty Group

Shoreway Realty Group

4.4(114)
"She has walked me through every step and process of getting my home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4204 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
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Sharon Gay Phelps, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Cleveland OH

Sharon Gay Phelps, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Cleveland OH

Sharon Gay Phelps, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Cleveland OH

5.0(1)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2605 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
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The Socher Team | Cleveland Real Estate Agents | Shoshana Socher & Coby Socher

The Socher Team | Cleveland Real Estate Agents | Shoshana Socher & Coby Socher

The Socher Team | Cleveland Real Estate Agents | Shoshana Socher & Coby Socher

4.9(340)
"The ultimate professionals in the Cleveland real estate market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
23715 Mercantile Rd Suite 108B, Beachwood, OH 44122
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The Agency Cleveland

The Agency Cleveland

The Agency Cleveland

4.8(81)
"She’s our go-to realtor in Cleveland."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
N Main St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
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Terry Coyne

Terry Coyne

Terry Coyne

4.5(8)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1300 E 9th St Suite 105, Cleveland, OH 44114
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Torry McJunkins, The City Team

Torry McJunkins, The City Team

Torry McJunkins, The City Team

4.1(22)
"Very knowledgeable about Cleveland."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7414 Herman Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102
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The Azzam Group

The Azzam Group

The Azzam Group

4.8(176)
"Highly recommend to anyone looking to buy or sell in the Cleveland area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2401 Superior Viaduct, Cleveland, OH 44113
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Progressive Urban Real Estate

Progressive Urban Real Estate

Progressive Urban Real Estate

4.7(82)
"He provided us with wonderful recommendations to explore Cleveland!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
4001 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
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Lisa Sisko Real Estate Team - Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan

Lisa Sisko Real Estate Team - Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan

Lisa Sisko Real Estate Team - Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan

5.0(214)
"I would definitely recommend you use her as your NE Ohio realtor!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
28879 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44122
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Cleveland Real Estate Group

Cleveland Real Estate Group

Cleveland Real Estate Group

4.8(41)
"No realtor commissions."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
2065 W 93rd St, Cleveland, OH 44102
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Cleveland?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Cleveland properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Cleveland's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Cleveland's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Cleveland directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Cleveland?

Cleveland's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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