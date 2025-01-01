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15 verified Columbus agents

Top real estate agents in Columbus

Browse 15 Columbus realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Columbus

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Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty LLC

Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty LLC

Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty LLC

4.5(26)
"Great agents, friendly faces, knowledgeable professionals."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1 Easton Oval #100, Columbus, OH 43219
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Howard Hanna Real Estate Services - Clintonville, OH Homes for Sale and Real Estate Agents

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services - Clintonville, OH Homes for Sale and Real Estate Agents

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services - Clintonville, OH Homes for Sale and Real Estate Agents

4.6(43)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3311 Tremont Rd, Columbus, OH 43221
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Signature Real Estate

Signature Real Estate

Signature Real Estate

4.2(10)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1385 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215
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Modern Ohio Realty

Modern Ohio Realty

Modern Ohio Realty

4.9(34)
"Jason is one of the few people in this business that I trust in Columbus."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
468 W Town St, Columbus, OH 43215
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Vision Realty

Vision Realty

Vision Realty

4.8(194)
"Purchased my first rental property in Columbus ."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4608 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214
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Lee Ritchie Realtor | Ritchie Realty Group of Re/Max Partners

Lee Ritchie Realtor | Ritchie Realty Group of Re/Max Partners

Lee Ritchie Realtor | Ritchie Realty Group of Re/Max Partners

4.9(126)
"I would recommend Lee Ritchie as a realtor across Columbus."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
502 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215
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Sell For 1 Percent

Sell For 1 Percent

Sell For 1 Percent

4.9(69)
"They do everything any realtor would do for you to sell your house."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
4900 Reed Rd #322, Columbus, OH 43220
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Columbus House Team / Expert Partners

Columbus House Team / Expert Partners

Columbus House Team / Expert Partners

4.9(84)
"Jared Clark was an amazing realtor who helped me every step of the way."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
391 West Main Street, Westerville, OH 43081
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ROOST Real Estate Co.

ROOST Real Estate Co.

ROOST Real Estate Co.

4.8(476)
"For those looking to buy or rent go have a visit with Brenda or Marci!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1135 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
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NAI Ohio Equities

NAI Ohio Equities

NAI Ohio Equities

4.8(100)
"3 leases in two years, finding us the best spots in Columbus."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
605 S Front St #200, Columbus, OH 43215
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Joseph Speakman, REALTOR® – Columbus, Ohio

Joseph Speakman, REALTOR® – Columbus, Ohio

Joseph Speakman, REALTOR® – Columbus, Ohio

4.9(81)
"Very knowledgeable about the Columbus market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
800 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215
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Delicious Real Estate

Delicious Real Estate

Delicious Real Estate

4.9(38)
"He can take care of any real estate need."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
823 E Long St, Columbus, OH 43203
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Stevena Clay, Coldwell Banker Realty | Columbus, Ohio Real Estate Agent

Stevena Clay, Coldwell Banker Realty | Columbus, Ohio Real Estate Agent

Stevena Clay, Coldwell Banker Realty | Columbus, Ohio Real Estate Agent

5.0(70)
"I am so glad I chose to work with her in selling my Dayton, OH home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2288 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209
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The Realty Firm

The Realty Firm

The Realty Firm

4.9(61)
Specialty
Consultant
Address
7801 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43235
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Best Corporate Real Estate

Best Corporate Real Estate

Best Corporate Real Estate

5.0(61)
"I was in the market for a condo in an area 2-1/2 hours from my home."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
4608 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Columbus?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Columbus properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Columbus's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Columbus's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Columbus directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Columbus?

Columbus's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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