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19 verified Denver agents

Top real estate agents in Denver

Browse 19 Denver realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Denver

Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Thrive Real Estate Group

Thrive Real Estate Group

Thrive Real Estate Group

5.0(908)
"Great real estate agents that know Denver backwards and forwards."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5599 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO 80120
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Taylor Simmons - Denver & Summit County Real Estate Agent

Taylor Simmons - Denver & Summit County Real Estate Agent

Taylor Simmons - Denver & Summit County Real Estate Agent

4.9(58)
"I’d definitely recommend him if you need a realtor in Denver Metro."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
679 N Grant St, Denver, CO 80203
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Kentwood Real Estate Cherry Creek

Kentwood Real Estate Cherry Creek

Kentwood Real Estate Cherry Creek

4.8(139)
"We will definitely hire them again for any future Real Estate transactions."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
215 St Paul St STE 200, Denver, CO 80206
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Kentwood Real Estate City Properties

Kentwood Real Estate City Properties

Kentwood Real Estate City Properties

4.9(116)
"She has also helped us purchase a new home in Superior, Colorado."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
215 St Paul St STE 200, Denver, CO 80206
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Colorado Real Estate Brokers, Inc

Colorado Real Estate Brokers, Inc

Colorado Real Estate Brokers, Inc

5.0(117)
"The Colorado Real Estate Brokers team is my go-to CRE group here in Denver."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
2316 Decatur St Unit 3, Denver, CO 80211
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Bobby Reginelli @ Modus Real Estate

Bobby Reginelli @ Modus Real Estate

Bobby Reginelli @ Modus Real Estate

5.0(86)
"He knows the Denver real estate market through and through."
— Google review
Specialty
Housing development
Address
2079 W 44th Ave, Denver, CO 80211
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Liz Richards Real Estate

Liz Richards Real Estate

Liz Richards Real Estate

4.9(76)
"Liz is our go to realtor in the Mountains and Denver."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
100 St Paul St Unit 200, Denver, CO 80206
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Wisdom Real Estate

Wisdom Real Estate

Wisdom Real Estate

5.0(538)
"Jason Kolar became my realtor for the sale of a 1950 Denver duplex."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
1740 High St, Denver, CO 80218
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The Denver Group

The Denver Group

The Denver Group

5.0(129)
"We highly recommend Jason and The Denver Group"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
200 Columbine St Suite 500, Denver, CO 80206
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Urban Luxe Real Estate

Urban Luxe Real Estate

Urban Luxe Real Estate

4.9(47)
"Heidi and team helped us find our new home and sell our old home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
3060 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
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LUX Real Estate Company ERA Powered (formerly LUX Denver)

LUX Real Estate Company ERA Powered (formerly LUX Denver)

LUX Real Estate Company ERA Powered (formerly LUX Denver)

5.0(142)
"Dani worked above and beyond to find us our dream home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
201 Milwaukee St Unit 200, Denver, CO 80206
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360dwellings Real Estate

360dwellings Real Estate

360dwellings Real Estate

4.9(72)
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
1001 Bannock St APT 128, Denver, CO 80204
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RAGE Real Estate Inc.

RAGE Real Estate Inc.

RAGE Real Estate Inc.

5.0(141)
"If you were looking for the best real estate team in Colorado, rage is it!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
4045 N Pecos St #201, Denver, CO 80211
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Elise LoSasso | The Agency

Elise LoSasso | The Agency

Elise LoSasso | The Agency

5.0(53)
"If you need a realtor in the Denver Metro area, Elise and team are the best!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
255 Clayton St #110, Denver, CO 80206
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The Schlichter Team at Compass Denver

The Schlichter Team at Compass Denver

The Schlichter Team at Compass Denver

4.9(86)
"They helped us sell and buy our dream home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
200 Columbine St suite 500, Denver, CO 80206
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Usaj Realty

Usaj Realty

Usaj Realty

4.8(319)
"I would recommend her to anyone looking to buy a home in the Denver area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1401 Zuni St #104, Denver, CO 80204
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Team Vivi at eXp Realty Denver

Team Vivi at eXp Realty Denver

Team Vivi at eXp Realty Denver

4.7(157)
"Her professionalism, responsiveness, and negotiation skills were top-notch."
— Google review
Specialty
Property investment company
Address
26 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209
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Your Castle Real Estate

Your Castle Real Estate

Your Castle Real Estate

4.2(119)
"Valerie Trujillo is incredibly knowledgeable and helped us get our home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2755 S Locust St Suite #150, Denver, CO 80222
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Bring Home Denver

Bring Home Denver

Bring Home Denver

5.0(165)
"We had a great experience selling our first home with Bring Home Denver."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3500 Mariposa St, Denver, CO 80211
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Denver?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Denver properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Denver's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Denver's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Denver directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Denver?

Denver's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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