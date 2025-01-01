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17 verified Detroit agents

Top real estate agents in Detroit

Browse 17 Detroit realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Detroit

Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Troy Puste - EXP Realty

Troy Puste - EXP Realty

Troy Puste - EXP Realty

4.7(38)
"Troy helped my wife and I find our dream home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
211 W Congress St #320, Detroit, MI 48226
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O'Connor Realty

O'Connor Realty

O'Connor Realty

4.1(43)
"There is no one better in the city of Detroit."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2122 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
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KW City | Charlie Ponders, Realtor®

KW City | Charlie Ponders, Realtor®

KW City | Charlie Ponders, Realtor®

5.0(51)
"Best realtor in Detroit!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
2937 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
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Rocket Homes

Rocket Homes

Rocket Homes

4.6(614)
"Our realtor, Krista Shipley, Rocket linked us with her, also top notch."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
719 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226
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PREP Realty

PREP Realty

PREP Realty

4.6(37)
"I used them to sell a property and to locate another property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1347 Fisher Fwy, Detroit, MI 48207
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Hawkins Realty Group

Hawkins Realty Group

Hawkins Realty Group

4.3(16)
"I had an excellent experience with Hawkins Realty Group."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
8106 Kercheval Ave, Detroit, MI 48214
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Nika & Co

Nika & Co

Nika & Co

4.9(72)
"Absolutely hands-down the best real estate company in Detroit."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4221 Cass Ave #200, Detroit, MI 48201
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Realtyflo Inc

Realtyflo Inc

Realtyflo Inc

4.8(42)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1001 Woodward Building, Woodward Ave Ste 500, Detroit, MI 48226
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Jan Dijkers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Loft Warehouse

Jan Dijkers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Loft Warehouse

Jan Dijkers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Loft Warehouse

4.9(66)
"We needed an agent who knew the Detroit Metropolitan real estate area well."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3434 Russell St STE 101, Detroit, MI 48207
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Real Estate Agency | Mary Aubrey-Rogers | Grosse Pointe | Metro Detroit | Macomb County | Michigan

Real Estate Agency | Mary Aubrey-Rogers | Grosse Pointe | Metro Detroit | Macomb County | Michigan

Real Estate Agency | Mary Aubrey-Rogers | Grosse Pointe | Metro Detroit | Macomb County | Michigan

5.0(55)
"She knows metro Detroit like the back of her hand."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
18412 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
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Prestige Realty Group, LLC

Prestige Realty Group, LLC

Prestige Realty Group, LLC

5.0(15)
"Abeer’s dedication didn’t end with the closing of the deal."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
19 Clifford St, Detroit, MI 48226
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Austin Black II | City Living Detroit | @properties Christie's International Real Estate

Austin Black II | City Living Detroit | @properties Christie's International Real Estate

Austin Black II | City Living Detroit | @properties Christie's International Real Estate

4.7(17)
"My wife and I worked with Austin to sell our condo in Midtown Detroit."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3100 Woodward Ave #25, Detroit, MI 48201
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TAP CRE: Alan Davidov

TAP CRE: Alan Davidov

TAP CRE: Alan Davidov

4.9(79)
"Very knowledgeable about Detroit and the Metro Detroit areas."
— Google review
Specialty
Building consultant
Address
2475 W Grand Blvd Suite 2A, Detroit, MI 48208
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Match Realty LLC

Match Realty LLC

Match Realty LLC

5.0(407)
"I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a realtor in Michigan"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2501 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207
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Erica Collica Swink | Max Broock Realtors

Erica Collica Swink | Max Broock Realtors

Erica Collica Swink | Max Broock Realtors

5.0(70)
"If you’re buying or selling in Detroit, I can’t recommend them enough!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3633 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
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JTA REALTORS

JTA REALTORS

JTA REALTORS

4.8(33)
"We had the best experience in finding our home in Detroit with Andrea."
— Google review
Specialty
Property investment company
Address
2448 Market St, Detroit, MI 48207
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Keller Williams - The Monzo Group Detroit

Keller Williams - The Monzo Group Detroit

Keller Williams - The Monzo Group Detroit

5.0(124)
"He listened to what our needs were and found great properties to look at."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
500 Griswold St suite 260, Detroit, MI 48226
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Detroit?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Detroit properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Detroit's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Detroit's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Detroit directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Detroit?

Detroit's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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