Troy Puste - EXP Realty
Troy Puste - EXP Realty
“"Troy helped my wife and I find our dream home!"”
- Specialty
- Real estate agent
- Address
- 211 W Congress St #320, Detroit, MI 48226
Browse 17 Detroit realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
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Troy Puste - EXP Realty
“"Troy helped my wife and I find our dream home!"”
O'Connor Realty
“"There is no one better in the city of Detroit."”
KW City | Charlie Ponders, Realtor®
“"Best realtor in Detroit!!"”
Rocket Homes
“"Our realtor, Krista Shipley, Rocket linked us with her, also top notch."”
PREP Realty
“"I used them to sell a property and to locate another property."”
Hawkins Realty Group
“"I had an excellent experience with Hawkins Realty Group."”
Nika & Co
“"Absolutely hands-down the best real estate company in Detroit."”
Realtyflo Inc
Jan Dijkers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Loft Warehouse
“"We needed an agent who knew the Detroit Metropolitan real estate area well."”
Real Estate Agency | Mary Aubrey-Rogers | Grosse Pointe | Metro Detroit | Macomb County | Michigan
“"She knows metro Detroit like the back of her hand."”
Prestige Realty Group, LLC
“"Abeer’s dedication didn’t end with the closing of the deal."”
Austin Black II | City Living Detroit | @properties Christie's International Real Estate
“"My wife and I worked with Austin to sell our condo in Midtown Detroit."”
TAP CRE: Alan Davidov
“"Very knowledgeable about Detroit and the Metro Detroit areas."”
Match Realty LLC
“"I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a realtor in Michigan"”
Erica Collica Swink | Max Broock Realtors
“"If you’re buying or selling in Detroit, I can’t recommend them enough!"”
JTA REALTORS
“"We had the best experience in finding our home in Detroit with Andrea."”
Keller Williams - The Monzo Group Detroit
“"He listened to what our needs were and found great properties to look at."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Detroit's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Detroit market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Detroit market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Detroit properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Detroit's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Detroit's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Detroit directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Detroit's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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