Elevate Realty Group
Elevate Realty Group
“"I met Brent 2 years ago looking for a property in Edmonton."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agent
- Address
- 15035 121a Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5V 1A3, Canada
Browse 19 Edmonton realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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Elevate Realty Group
“"I met Brent 2 years ago looking for a property in Edmonton."”
haven real estate team | Real Broker
“"Deidre and her team helped us sell our condo in Edmonton."”
Haupt Phaneuf Real Estate Team
“"We are very glad that we chose Haupt Realty for our Edmonton home purchase."”
Dwight Streu
“"It's no wonder they're the top realtors in Edmonton!"”
Norm Cholak Edmonton REALTOR
“"Honestly, he is your best bet if looking for a realtor in Edmonton."”
Top Edmonton Real Estate
“"Hands down, one of the best realtors in Edmonton."”
Ryan Dutka Real Estate Team
“"Working with Ryan as my realtor to sell my place in Edmonton was awesome!"”
River Valley Realty | Maxwell Challenge Realty | Ross Storoshenko | Evan Cochlin | Alyssa Seniuk | Brady Gonek | Dario Luah
“"Evan was an excellent partner in the finding and purchasing of our new home."”
REAL Broker, Patrick Fields, Realtor
“"Twelve years ago, my dad bought his first home in Edmonton with Patrick."”
Ryan Gillen - Real Estate Consultant (REALTOR)
“"My wife and I sold our house in Edmonton with Ryan as our Realtor."”
Darlene Reid
“"The most knowledgeable realtor in Edmonton."”
Black Sheep Realty
“"Thomas did a great job helping us navigate the Edmonton market!"”
Cantera Realty Group
“"Sheri is a fantastic agent who helped us find our dream home in Edmonton!"”
THE FOUNDRY REAL ESTATE CO.
“"I bought my First house in Canada with the great heal of Jaspreet Bhatia."”
2% Realty Edmonton - Jacquie Smith
“"I really recommend her for any real estate transactions in Edmonton."”
Mogul Realty Group
“"Great real estate agency in Edmonton"”
Kimberly Graham | Real Estate Curated | RE/MAX River City | Edmonton
“"... communicative and knowledgeable regarding Edmonton real estate."”
Sara Kalke, Realtor RE/MAX Real Estate
“"I have used them multiple times buying and selling homes in Edmonton."”
Calvin Realty
“"If you live in Edmonton (or area) and need a realtor, CALL HIM."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Edmonton's popular design trends.
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Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Edmonton market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Edmonton properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Edmonton's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Edmonton's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Edmonton directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Edmonton's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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