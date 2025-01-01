Back to Directory
19 verified Edmonton agents

Top real estate agents in Edmonton

Browse 19 Edmonton realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

Try AI Virtual Staging →Get listed
Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Edmonton

Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

Stage any Edmonton listing in 30 seconds

Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.

Try free →
Elevate Realty Group

Elevate Realty Group

Elevate Realty Group

5.0(316)
"I met Brent 2 years ago looking for a property in Edmonton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
15035 121a Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5V 1A3, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
haven real estate team | Real Broker

haven real estate team | Real Broker

haven real estate team | Real Broker

5.0(203)
"Deidre and her team helped us sell our condo in Edmonton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
16722 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5M 2S5, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Haupt Phaneuf Real Estate Team

Haupt Phaneuf Real Estate Team

Haupt Phaneuf Real Estate Team

4.9(122)
"We are very glad that we chose Haupt Realty for our Edmonton home purchase."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
9547 92 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6C 3S2, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Dwight Streu

Dwight Streu

Dwight Streu

4.9(195)
"It's no wonder they're the top realtors in Edmonton!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4107 99 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 3N4, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Norm Cholak Edmonton REALTOR

Norm Cholak Edmonton REALTOR

Norm Cholak Edmonton REALTOR

4.8(168)
"Honestly, he is your best bet if looking for a realtor in Edmonton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
10328 81 Ave NW Suite 304, Edmonton, AB T6E 1X3, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Top Edmonton Real Estate

Top Edmonton Real Estate

Top Edmonton Real Estate

4.8(122)
"Hands down, one of the best realtors in Edmonton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
11044 Whyte Ave NW #301, Edmonton, AB T6G 0T2, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Ryan Dutka Real Estate Team

Ryan Dutka Real Estate Team

Ryan Dutka Real Estate Team

4.9(92)
"Working with Ryan as my realtor to sell my place in Edmonton was awesome!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
9859 90 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 2T2, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
River Valley Realty | Maxwell Challenge Realty | Ross Storoshenko | Evan Cochlin | Alyssa Seniuk | Brady Gonek | Dario Luah

River Valley Realty | Maxwell Challenge Realty | Ross Storoshenko | Evan Cochlin | Alyssa Seniuk | Brady Gonek | Dario Luah

River Valley Realty | Maxwell Challenge Realty | Ross Storoshenko | Evan Cochlin | Alyssa Seniuk | Brady Gonek | Dario Luah

5.0(133)
"Evan was an excellent partner in the finding and purchasing of our new home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6650 177 St NW #201, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J5, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
REAL Broker, Patrick Fields, Realtor

REAL Broker, Patrick Fields, Realtor

REAL Broker, Patrick Fields, Realtor

5.0(56)
"Twelve years ago, my dad bought his first home in Edmonton with Patrick."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
10180 101 St NW suite 3400, Edmonton, AB T5J 3S4, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Ryan Gillen - Real Estate Consultant (REALTOR)

Ryan Gillen - Real Estate Consultant (REALTOR)

Ryan Gillen - Real Estate Consultant (REALTOR)

5.0(246)
"My wife and I sold our house in Edmonton with Ryan as our Realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
10152 104 Street NW #2303, Edmonton, AB T5J 0B6, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Darlene Reid

Darlene Reid

Darlene Reid

4.9(105)
"The most knowledgeable realtor in Edmonton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1850 Towne Centre Blvd NW, Edmonton, AB T6R 3A2, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Black Sheep Realty

Black Sheep Realty

Black Sheep Realty

5.0(151)
"Thomas did a great job helping us navigate the Edmonton market!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
11523 137 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5M 1N7, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Cantera Realty Group

Cantera Realty Group

Cantera Realty Group

4.9(60)
"Sheri is a fantastic agent who helped us find our dream home in Edmonton!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
10180 101 St NW #3400, Edmonton, AB T5J 3S4, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
THE FOUNDRY REAL ESTATE CO.

THE FOUNDRY REAL ESTATE CO.

THE FOUNDRY REAL ESTATE CO.

4.8(200)
"I bought my First house in Canada with the great heal of Jaspreet Bhatia."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
9411 98 Ave NW #3, Edmonton, AB T6C 2C8, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
2% Realty Edmonton - Jacquie Smith

2% Realty Edmonton - Jacquie Smith

2% Realty Edmonton - Jacquie Smith

4.9(128)
"I really recommend her for any real estate transactions in Edmonton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1253 91 St SW #102, Edmonton, AB T6X 1E9, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Mogul Realty Group

Mogul Realty Group

Mogul Realty Group

4.9(277)
"Great real estate agency in Edmonton"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
Papaschase Business Park, 4306 97 St NW Building 6, Edmonton, AB T6E 5R9, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Kimberly Graham | Real Estate Curated | RE/MAX River City | Edmonton

Kimberly Graham | Real Estate Curated | RE/MAX River City | Edmonton

Kimberly Graham | Real Estate Curated | RE/MAX River City | Edmonton

4.9(73)
"... communicative and knowledgeable regarding Edmonton real estate."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
10328 81 Ave NW Suite 304, Edmonton, AB T6E 1X3, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Sara Kalke, Realtor RE/MAX Real Estate

Sara Kalke, Realtor RE/MAX Real Estate

Sara Kalke, Realtor RE/MAX Real Estate

4.8(183)
"I have used them multiple times buying and selling homes in Edmonton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
10835 124 St Suite 200, Edmonton, AB T5M 0H4, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Calvin Realty

Calvin Realty

Calvin Realty

5.0(705)
"If you live in Edmonton (or area) and need a realtor, CALL HIM."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial agent
Address
166 Willow Way NW, Edmonton, AB T5T 1C8, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps

Boost Your Property Listings in Edmonton

In the competitive Edmonton real estate market, standing out is essential. SofaBrain's AI-powered virtual staging and room redesign tools help realtors create visually stunning listings that capture buyer attention.

With Edmonton home buyers increasingly starting their search online, high-quality visual content is no longer optional—it's a necessity for successful real estate professionals.

Transform Empty Spaces

Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Edmonton's popular design trends.

Multiple Design Styles

Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Edmonton market.

Save Time & Money

Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.

Try AI Virtual Staging
AI Virtual Staging Example

Are You a Real Estate Agent in Edmonton?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Edmonton market.

  • Enhanced visibility to potential clients in Edmonton
  • Showcase your AI-enhanced portfolio
  • Stand out from competitors with innovative technology
Apply for ListingView Premium Options
AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Edmonton?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Edmonton properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Edmonton's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Edmonton's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Edmonton directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Edmonton?

Edmonton's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

Ready to Transform Your Edmonton Property Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.

Try SofaBrain Now