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19 verified El Paso agents

Top real estate agents in El Paso

Browse 19 El Paso realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in El Paso

Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Moreno Real Estate Group

Moreno Real Estate Group

Moreno Real Estate Group

4.7(95)
"Erika Zamonsett is a great real estate agent I would 100% reccomend her."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1709 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902
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Summus Realty

Summus Realty

Summus Realty

4.5(216)
"My realtor Yajahira Valdez was nothing but the best I could’ve ask for."
— Google review
Specialty
Industrial real estate agency
Address
2077 N Zaragoza Rd Ste. B-203, El Paso, TX 79938
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REVOLVE REALTY

REVOLVE REALTY

REVOLVE REALTY

4.8(45)
"My realtor Jessica assisted me through my home buying process."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1355 George Dieter Dr suite c106-108, El Paso, TX 79936
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The Brian Burds Home Selling Team

The Brian Burds Home Selling Team

The Brian Burds Home Selling Team

4.9(618)
"Angie worked with us for well over a year to find our home in El Paso."
— Google review
Specialty
Estate appraiser
Address
1414 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902
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ClearView Realty, LLC

ClearView Realty, LLC

ClearView Realty, LLC

4.9(1015)
"Diana Perez is the BEST realtor in El Paso."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
12247 Rojas Dr, El Paso, TX 79936
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Jacalyn Perez - El Paso Realtor

Jacalyn Perez - El Paso Realtor

Jacalyn Perez - El Paso Realtor

5.0(85)
"She is truly the best real estate agent in El Paso!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
12247 Rojas Dr, El Paso, TX 79936
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The Real Estate Agency

The Real Estate Agency

The Real Estate Agency

4.6(9)
Specialty
Construction company
Address
4445 N Mesa St Building B, Suite #121, El Paso, TX 79902
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Home Pros Real Estate Group

Home Pros Real Estate Group

Home Pros Real Estate Group

3.6(58)
"And we stride to have those agents here at Home Pros."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1035 Belvidere St STE 200, El Paso, TX 79912
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The Williams Advanced Realty Team (THE WAR TEAM)

The Williams Advanced Realty Team (THE WAR TEAM)

The Williams Advanced Realty Team (THE WAR TEAM)

4.9(123)
"Hands down the best realtor team in El Paso (WAR Team)."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4707 Montana Ave Suite 203, El Paso, TX 79903
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Susan Flores- El Paso Realtor

Susan Flores- El Paso Realtor

Susan Flores- El Paso Realtor

5.0(197)
"If I ever return to El Paso, I would be delighted to work with Susan again."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
12040 Tierra Este Rd Suite B206, El Paso, TX 79938
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Derek & DJ, El Paso Realtors

Derek & DJ, El Paso Realtors

Derek & DJ, El Paso Realtors

5.0(235)
"All of my El Paso, Tx Real estate needs are handled by them."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
471 N Resler Dr Suite B, El Paso, TX 79912
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RE/MAX Associates of El Paso

RE/MAX Associates of El Paso

RE/MAX Associates of El Paso

4.9(168)
"He didn't ghost me after buying my house in El Paso 😁!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
10910 Ben Crenshaw Dr, El Paso, TX 79935
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Center Real Estate

Center Real Estate

Center Real Estate

4.9(40)
"... worked with Luis for several years in buying and selling properties."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
310 N Mesa St Suite 402, El Paso, TX 79901
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Jese Gonzalez, Realtor

Jese Gonzalez, Realtor

Jese Gonzalez, Realtor

4.9(69)
"So excited to be moving to El Paso!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6006 N Mesa St #1100, El Paso, TX 79912
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Jackie Stevens Home Team brokered by Real Broker, LLC

Jackie Stevens Home Team brokered by Real Broker, LLC

Jackie Stevens Home Team brokered by Real Broker, LLC

5.0(85)
"The BEST real estate professionals in El Paso HANDS DOWN."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
11901 Tierra Este Rd C-101, El Paso, TX 79938
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Harris Real Estate Group

Harris Real Estate Group

Harris Real Estate Group

4.6(132)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4501 Osborne Dr Ste. B, El Paso, TX 79922
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Albert Maldonado Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Luxury Realty

Albert Maldonado Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Luxury Realty

Albert Maldonado Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Luxury Realty

4.9(60)
"Albert Maldonado and team were our realtor Great communication and service"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6006 N Mesa St #1100, El Paso, TX 79912
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Real Estate NERD Group

Real Estate NERD Group

Real Estate NERD Group

5.0(50)
"We were referred to Edgar Galindo by our realtor in Austin."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1550 Hawkins Blvd B14, El Paso, TX 79925
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Star Spangled Real Estate

Star Spangled Real Estate

Star Spangled Real Estate

4.9(89)
"We highly recommend Misti Field if you are moving to El Paso."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2601 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79938
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AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in El Paso?

AI virtual staging helps showcase El Paso properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to El Paso's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match El Paso's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our El Paso directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in El Paso?

El Paso's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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