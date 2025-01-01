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19 verified Fort Worth agents

Top real estate agents in Fort Worth

Browse 19 Fort Worth realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Fort Worth

Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Keller Williams Fort Worth

Keller Williams Fort Worth

Keller Williams Fort Worth

4.3(81)
"I’m glad I chose Keller Williams Fort Worth as my brokerage."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4055 International Plaza #220, Fort Worth, TX 76109
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Annie Taliaferro | Fort Worth Realtor®

Annie Taliaferro | Fort Worth Realtor®

Annie Taliaferro | Fort Worth Realtor®

5.0(80)
"Any interest or appointments on our home were immediately followed up on."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4055 International Plaza #220, Fort Worth, TX 76109
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Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties

Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties

Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties

4.7(55)
"She just helped us buy our house here in TX (we couldn't stay away 😉)."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2900 S Hulen St #10, Fort Worth, TX 76109
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Reside Real Estate LLC

Reside Real Estate LLC

Reside Real Estate LLC

5.0(430)
"Got my first property in Fort Worth."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2941 Oak Park Cir Suite 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109
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Daniel Hooley · Realtor · Serving Fort Worth and Dallas

Daniel Hooley · Realtor · Serving Fort Worth and Dallas

Daniel Hooley · Realtor · Serving Fort Worth and Dallas

5.0(57)
"His local Fort Worth expertise sets him apart."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4055 International Plaza Suite 220, Fort Worth, TX 76109
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Jared Benson | Realtor in Fort Worth | Compass Real Estate Agent

Jared Benson | Realtor in Fort Worth | Compass Real Estate Agent

Jared Benson | Realtor in Fort Worth | Compass Real Estate Agent

5.0(95)
"We really appreciated having a real estate agent we could trust."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5049 Edwards Ranch Rd #220, Fort Worth, TX 76109
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Amber Roth - Roth Co. Realty & Interiors

Amber Roth - Roth Co. Realty & Interiors

Amber Roth - Roth Co. Realty & Interiors

5.0(53)
"Amber helped me and my boyfriend buy our first house!"
— Google review
Specialty
Carpenter
Address
1617 Park Pl Ave Suite 110, Office #24, Fort Worth, TX 76110
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Burt Ladner Real Estate · Selling the Fort

Burt Ladner Real Estate · Selling the Fort

Burt Ladner Real Estate · Selling the Fort

4.7(13)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1600 Montgomery St ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76107
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Chandler Crouch, Realtor

Chandler Crouch, Realtor

Chandler Crouch, Realtor

5.0(351)
"By far the best realtor in all of DFW."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9500 Ray White Rd 2nd Floor, Fort Worth, TX 76244
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Lesley Stegmeier - Dallas Fort Worth - REALTOR

Lesley Stegmeier - Dallas Fort Worth - REALTOR

Lesley Stegmeier - Dallas Fort Worth - REALTOR

5.0(75)
"Lesley has helped me purchase 2 homes and sell 1 home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
600 W 6th St Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76102
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LEAGUE Real Estate, LLC

LEAGUE Real Estate, LLC

LEAGUE Real Estate, LLC

4.9(365)
"She is a gem in the DFW real estate market!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
5220 Locke Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
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Local Realty Agency Fort Worth

Local Realty Agency Fort Worth

Local Realty Agency Fort Worth

5.0(15)
"Local Realtors that know Fort Worth and surrounding areas!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6421 Camp Bowie Blvd Suite 303, Fort Worth, TX 76116
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Modern Edge Real Estate

Modern Edge Real Estate

Modern Edge Real Estate

4.9(24)
"Best real estate broker in the state of Texas."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4005 Merrett Dr, Lake Worth, TX 76135
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Megan Phelps, Phelps Realty Group

Megan Phelps, Phelps Realty Group

Megan Phelps, Phelps Realty Group

5.0(62)
"Superb alacrity with communication and thorough knowledge of the DFW market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9800 Hillwood Pkwy Suit 140, Fort Worth, TX 76177
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Fort Worth Focused Real Estate

Fort Worth Focused Real Estate

Fort Worth Focused Real Estate

5.0(56)
"Highly recommend working with Chelsie and Fort Worth Focused!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1309 Fairmount Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
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DFW 1% Listings

DFW 1% Listings

DFW 1% Listings

4.9(62)
"The real estate world could use more people of her character!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9800 Hillwood Pkwy Suit 140, Fort Worth, TX 76177
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RJ Williams & Company Real Estate LLC.

RJ Williams & Company Real Estate LLC.

RJ Williams & Company Real Estate LLC.

4.8(21)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
650 May St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
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The Biedenharn Team Keller Williams Fort Worth

The Biedenharn Team Keller Williams Fort Worth

The Biedenharn Team Keller Williams Fort Worth

4.9(142)
"They will be great realtors for you!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4880 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76135
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Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

4.8(79)
"Jackie Parks is a true professional and knows how to sell a home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4828 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Fort Worth?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Fort Worth properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Fort Worth's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Fort Worth's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Fort Worth directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Fort Worth?

Fort Worth's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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