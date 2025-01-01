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18 verified Fresno agents

Top real estate agents in Fresno

Browse 18 Fresno realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Fresno

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Realty Concepts Fresno

Realty Concepts Fresno

Realty Concepts Fresno

4.9(730)
"She has a vast knowledge of real-estate and helped sell our home quickly."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
575 E Alluvial Ave #101, Fresno, CA 93720
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Linda Peltz Realtor - eXp Realty

Linda Peltz Realtor - eXp Realty

Linda Peltz Realtor - eXp Realty

4.8(64)
"She is very knowledgable, efficient, and professional."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial agent
Address
1702 E Bullard Ave #104, Fresno, CA 93710
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Central California Real Estate Pros

Central California Real Estate Pros

Central California Real Estate Pros

4.5(41)
"Highly recommend the Keller Williams Fresno team!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
740 W Alluvial Ave Suite 102, Fresno, CA 93711
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Gate12 Real Estate

Gate12 Real Estate

Gate12 Real Estate

4.9(71)
"They were there every step of the way and made the process seamless."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8050 N Palm Ave Suite 300, Fresno, CA 93711
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Iron Key Real Estate

Iron Key Real Estate

Iron Key Real Estate

4.5(41)
"He is very professional and knowledgeable."
— Google review
Specialty
Corporate office
Address
7643 N Ingram Ave Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711
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Mr Fresno Real Estate

Mr Fresno Real Estate

Mr Fresno Real Estate

5.0(116)
"Extremely knowledgeable of the ins snd outs of real estate."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
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Nathan King Real Estate Group

Nathan King Real Estate Group

Nathan King Real Estate Group

5.0(142)
"Jessica worked deligently on our home and made the process smooth."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7600 N Ingram Ave Ste 231, Fresno, CA 93711
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Lupe Ochoa Thay, Realtor #01900664

Lupe Ochoa Thay, Realtor #01900664

Lupe Ochoa Thay, Realtor #01900664

5.0(96)
"Her vast knowledge and experience made the home buying process so easy."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
377 W Fallbrook Ave #103, Fresno, CA 93711
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M. C. Real Estate, Corp.

M. C. Real Estate, Corp.

M. C. Real Estate, Corp.

3.3(10)
"Great Agents that know Real Estate"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4672 W Jennifer Ave STE 106, Fresno, CA 93722
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SME Real Estate

SME Real Estate

SME Real Estate

4.9(38)
"Layla is knowledgable, super responsive and proactive."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5200 N Palm Ave #114, Fresno, CA 93704
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Premier Plus Real Estate Company

Premier Plus Real Estate Company

Premier Plus Real Estate Company

5.0(11)
"He has a wonderful, efficient support staff to help when needed."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
601 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93704
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Catherine Sawatsky, Broker - Fresno Clovis Real Estate

Catherine Sawatsky, Broker - Fresno Clovis Real Estate

Catherine Sawatsky, Broker - Fresno Clovis Real Estate

5.0(72)
"She helped me in getting the house that suited my lifestyle and interests."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8050 N Palm Ave Suite 300, Fresno, CA 93711
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Saeng Bunsy, Broker Associate with Iron Key Real Estate

Saeng Bunsy, Broker Associate with Iron Key Real Estate

Saeng Bunsy, Broker Associate with Iron Key Real Estate

5.0(91)
"Her team helped us navigate negotiations with confidence and clarity."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7643 N Ingram Ave Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711
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Zuber Real Estate Team

Zuber Real Estate Team

Zuber Real Estate Team

4.8(152)
"He is knowledgeable in real estate and always worked in our best interest."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7519 N Ingram Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93711
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Pink Key Real Estate | Top Fresno Realtors

Pink Key Real Estate | Top Fresno Realtors

Pink Key Real Estate | Top Fresno Realtors

4.3(23)
"Sabrina has been a dream to work with!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2091 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711
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CENTURY 21 Jordan Link & Co. Real Estate Agency

CENTURY 21 Jordan Link & Co. Real Estate Agency

CENTURY 21 Jordan Link & Co. Real Estate Agency

4.6(33)
"Great friendly people and services."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
7520 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93711
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Stumpf & Company Real Estate

Stumpf & Company Real Estate

Stumpf & Company Real Estate

4.8(44)
"She made a stressful process feel manageable and got the job done right."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
2045 E Ashlan Ave # 102, Fresno, CA 93726
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Lena Marie Fisher - Real Estate Simplified | Real Estate Agent in Fresno CA

Lena Marie Fisher - Real Estate Simplified | Real Estate Agent in Fresno CA

Lena Marie Fisher - Real Estate Simplified | Real Estate Agent in Fresno CA

5.0(53)
"She took the time to get to know us and really listened to our needs."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7520 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93711
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AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Fresno?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Fresno properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Fresno's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Fresno's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Fresno directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Fresno?

Fresno's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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