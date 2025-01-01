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18 verified Halifax agents

Top real estate agents in Halifax

Browse 18 Halifax realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Halifax

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Liz Martin | Real Estate Agent | Halifax NS

Liz Martin | Real Estate Agent | Halifax NS

Liz Martin | Real Estate Agent | Halifax NS

4.7(30)
"I called Liz on a whim to inquire about apartment rentals in Halifax."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5880 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 1Y1, Canada
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Ian Angus Halifax Real Estate

Ian Angus Halifax Real Estate

Ian Angus Halifax Real Estate

5.0(103)
"Ian helped us buy our house in Dartmouth."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
84 Chain Lake Dr Suite 300, Halifax, NS B3S 1A3, Canada
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Alisha Caillie-Fleet- Realty in Halifax, Nova Scotia

Alisha Caillie-Fleet- Realty in Halifax, Nova Scotia

Alisha Caillie-Fleet- Realty in Halifax, Nova Scotia

4.9(114)
"I would strongly recommend her to anyone looking for a realtor in the HRM."
— Google review
Specialty
Home help
Address
#1301, 1959 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 3N2, Canada
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Jeremy Snider - Real Estate Agent Halifax

Jeremy Snider - Real Estate Agent Halifax

Jeremy Snider - Real Estate Agent Halifax

5.0(46)
"If you are looking to buy or sell your home call Jeremy."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5880 Spring Garden Rd Suite 200, Halifax, NS B3H 1Y1, Canada
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Brehannah Hopgood - Halifax Real Estate

Brehannah Hopgood - Halifax Real Estate

Brehannah Hopgood - Halifax Real Estate

4.9(78)
"Bre successfully sold my house in Halifax in 2 weeks for full asking price."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
5546 Kaye St, Halifax, NS B3K 1Y5, Canada
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Engel & Völkers in Nova Scotia

Engel & Völkers in Nova Scotia

Engel & Völkers in Nova Scotia

3.6(51)
"Thank you for helping my family find our dream home in Middle Sackville."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1901 Gottingen St Suite 2, Halifax, NS B3J 0C6, Canada
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Julia Fauteux, Relocation and Real Estate expert in Nova Scotia

Julia Fauteux, Relocation and Real Estate expert in Nova Scotia

Julia Fauteux, Relocation and Real Estate expert in Nova Scotia

4.9(65)
"As far as realtors go, I've dealt with several and none can compare."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
REMAX NOVA, 397 Bedford Hwy, Halifax, NS B3M 2L3, Canada
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Royal LePage Atlantic: Don Ranni

Royal LePage Atlantic: Don Ranni

Royal LePage Atlantic: Don Ranni

5.0(206)
"Highly recommend Don’s team in the Halifax area!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
84 Chain Lake Dr Suite 300, Halifax, NS B3S 1A3, Canada
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Coldwell Banker - Maritime Realty

Coldwell Banker - Maritime Realty

Coldwell Banker - Maritime Realty

5.0(62)
"We were first time home buyers, Gareth and Chris made it sooo easy."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2207 Gottingen St #1, Halifax, NS B3K 3B5, Canada
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Jason Breen Real Estate Agent - Halifax

Jason Breen Real Estate Agent - Halifax

Jason Breen Real Estate Agent - Halifax

4.9(48)
"Jason helped us sell our house in the Fairview area of Halifax in February."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3845 Joseph Howe Dr., Halifax, NS B3L 4H9, Canada
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Andrew Perkins - Halifax REALTOR®

Andrew Perkins - Halifax REALTOR®

Andrew Perkins - Halifax REALTOR®

4.9(60)
"He had our condo in Cole Harbour, Dartmouth sold smoothly."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6080 Young St #404, Halifax, NS B3K 5L2, Canada
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Margaret Craig REALTOR® | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Margaret Craig REALTOR® | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Margaret Craig REALTOR® | Engel & Völkers Halifax

5.0(114)
"Margaret made the process of finding and buying our first home very easy."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1901 Gottingen St Suite 2, Halifax, NS B3J 2H1, Canada
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Red Door Realty

Red Door Realty

Red Door Realty

4.4(54)
"We love Halifax, our location, and our home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1314 Cathedral Ln, Halifax, NS B3H 4S7, Canada
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Peggy Jensen – Halifax & Dartmouth REALTOR® | Top-Rated & Trusted Real Estate Expert

Peggy Jensen – Halifax & Dartmouth REALTOR® | Top-Rated & Trusted Real Estate Expert

Peggy Jensen – Halifax & Dartmouth REALTOR® | Top-Rated & Trusted Real Estate Expert

5.0(35)
"Her expertise in staging really helped sell my home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
796 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 2V1, Canada
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The Reef Group Real Estate

The Reef Group Real Estate

The Reef Group Real Estate

5.0(93)
"Best realtor in NS and all over HRM."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
84 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax, NS B3S 1A3, Canada
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Domus Realty Ltd

Domus Realty Ltd

Domus Realty Ltd

4.9(44)
"Dawn Dauphinee helped us find our new home in Halifax."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5880 Spring Garden Rd Suite 100, Halifax, NS B3H 1Y1, Canada
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Evolve Realty Group - Inclusive Real Estate - Nova Scotia

Evolve Realty Group - Inclusive Real Estate - Nova Scotia

Evolve Realty Group - Inclusive Real Estate - Nova Scotia

4.8(38)
"... Wells is organized, client focused and such an amazing Realtor!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
277 Bedford Hwy, Halifax, NS B3M 2L3, Canada
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EVANS REAL ESTATE TEAM - Your Halifax Realtors

EVANS REAL ESTATE TEAM - Your Halifax Realtors

EVANS REAL ESTATE TEAM - Your Halifax Realtors

4.9(40)
"Phil & Syna were very helpful in our Halifax real estate search."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6080 Young St #404, Halifax, NS B3K 5L2, Canada
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Halifax?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Halifax properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Halifax's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Halifax's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Halifax directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Halifax?

Halifax's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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