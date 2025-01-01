Liz Martin | Real Estate Agent | Halifax NS
Liz Martin | Real Estate Agent | Halifax NS
“"I called Liz on a whim to inquire about apartment rentals in Halifax."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 5880 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 1Y1, Canada
Browse 18 Halifax realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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Liz Martin | Real Estate Agent | Halifax NS
“"I called Liz on a whim to inquire about apartment rentals in Halifax."”
Ian Angus Halifax Real Estate
“"Ian helped us buy our house in Dartmouth."”
Alisha Caillie-Fleet- Realty in Halifax, Nova Scotia
“"I would strongly recommend her to anyone looking for a realtor in the HRM."”
Jeremy Snider - Real Estate Agent Halifax
“"If you are looking to buy or sell your home call Jeremy."”
Brehannah Hopgood - Halifax Real Estate
“"Bre successfully sold my house in Halifax in 2 weeks for full asking price."”
Engel & Völkers in Nova Scotia
“"Thank you for helping my family find our dream home in Middle Sackville."”
Julia Fauteux, Relocation and Real Estate expert in Nova Scotia
“"As far as realtors go, I've dealt with several and none can compare."”
Royal LePage Atlantic: Don Ranni
“"Highly recommend Don’s team in the Halifax area!"”
Coldwell Banker - Maritime Realty
“"We were first time home buyers, Gareth and Chris made it sooo easy."”
Jason Breen Real Estate Agent - Halifax
“"Jason helped us sell our house in the Fairview area of Halifax in February."”
Andrew Perkins - Halifax REALTOR®
“"He had our condo in Cole Harbour, Dartmouth sold smoothly."”
Margaret Craig REALTOR® | Engel & Völkers Halifax
“"Margaret made the process of finding and buying our first home very easy."”
Red Door Realty
“"We love Halifax, our location, and our home!"”
Peggy Jensen – Halifax & Dartmouth REALTOR® | Top-Rated & Trusted Real Estate Expert
“"Her expertise in staging really helped sell my home."”
The Reef Group Real Estate
“"Best realtor in NS and all over HRM."”
Domus Realty Ltd
“"Dawn Dauphinee helped us find our new home in Halifax."”
Evolve Realty Group - Inclusive Real Estate - Nova Scotia
“"... Wells is organized, client focused and such an amazing Realtor!"”
EVANS REAL ESTATE TEAM - Your Halifax Realtors
“"Phil & Syna were very helpful in our Halifax real estate search."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Halifax's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Halifax market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Halifax market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Halifax properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Halifax's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Halifax's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Halifax directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Halifax's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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