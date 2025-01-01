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17 verified Hamilton agents

Top real estate agents in Hamilton

Browse 17 Hamilton realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Hamilton

Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Michael St. Jean Realty

Michael St. Jean Realty

Michael St. Jean Realty

4.7(1055)
"We are lucky enough to have found our new home in Hamilton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
88 Wilson St W #2, Ancaster, ON L9G 1N1, Canada
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The Rob Golfi Team REMAX Real Estate Hamilton

The Rob Golfi Team REMAX Real Estate Hamilton

The Rob Golfi Team REMAX Real Estate Hamilton

4.9(1953)
"He has an excellent insight into the Hamilton real estate market."
— Google review
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1 Markland St, Hamilton, ON L8P 2J5, Canada
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Woolcott Real Estate | Hamilton Real Estate Agents

Woolcott Real Estate | Hamilton Real Estate Agents

Woolcott Real Estate | Hamilton Real Estate Agents

4.9(61)
"... was everything we could have asked for in a real estate agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
174 James St N, Hamilton, ON L8R 2L1, Canada
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Heddle Real Estate | Royal LePage State Realty, Brokerage

Heddle Real Estate | Royal LePage State Realty, Brokerage

Heddle Real Estate | Royal LePage State Realty, Brokerage

5.0(298)
"In addition has helped with the purchase of a new home for our daughter."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
987 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton, ON L8W 3M2, Canada
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Daniela Tofano Real Estate

Daniela Tofano Real Estate

Daniela Tofano Real Estate

5.0(63)
"She is the least annoying realtor I've ever worked with in Hamilton!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
318 Dundurn St S #1, Hamilton, ON L8P 4L6, Canada
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FOSTER Living at RE/MAX Escarpment

FOSTER Living at RE/MAX Escarpment

FOSTER Living at RE/MAX Escarpment

5.0(146)
"Best realtor in the Hamilton area by far!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
208 Ottawa St N, Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z6, Canada
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Team Grande

Team Grande

Team Grande

5.0(520)
"We first met him when he was hosting an open house in Hamilton;"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1595 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 0H7, Canada
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Found Spaces Realty Group

Found Spaces Realty Group

Found Spaces Realty Group

4.9(306)
"He helped us with purchasing 2 properties in Hamilton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
472 Beach Rd, Hamilton, ON L8H 3K7, Canada
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Sean Dawson - Judy Marsales Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Sean Dawson - Judy Marsales Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Sean Dawson - Judy Marsales Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

5.0(88)
"Sean helped me and my wife find our new home in Hamilton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
263 Locke St S Suite 2, Hamilton, ON L8P 4C2, Canada
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RE/MAX Real Estate Centre Inc., Brokerage - Hamilton

RE/MAX Real Estate Centre Inc., Brokerage - Hamilton

RE/MAX Real Estate Centre Inc., Brokerage - Hamilton

4.8(16)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1070 Stone Church Rd E #42, Hamilton, ON L8W 1P2, Canada
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Jeannie Crawford Real Estate

Jeannie Crawford Real Estate

Jeannie Crawford Real Estate

5.0(39)
"We’re so glad we chose Jeannie to help us buy our first home in Hamilton."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
318 Dundurn St S, Hamilton, ON L8P 4L6, Canada
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One Percent Realty Ltd.

One Percent Realty Ltd.

One Percent Realty Ltd.

4.4(23)
"Melanie sold our home in four days."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
177 W 23rd St, Hamilton, ON L9C 4V8, Canada
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Realty Network Inc., Brokerage

Realty Network Inc., Brokerage

Realty Network Inc., Brokerage

4.8(46)
"They are a great team to have for any real estate transaction."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
431 Concession St, Hamilton, ON L9A 1C1, Canada
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Team Bush

Team Bush

Team Bush

4.9(88)
"It is peace of mind to entrust our real estate situations into your hands."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1595 Upper James St #101, Hamilton, ON L9B 0H7, Canada
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Revel Realty - Hamilton Central

Revel Realty - Hamilton Central

Revel Realty - Hamilton Central

4.6(29)
"We had a great experience as first time home buyers with Amanda and Ryan."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
69 John St S #400, Hamilton, ON L8N 2B9, Canada
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RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc., Bill Papaioannou, Broker

RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc., Bill Papaioannou, Broker

RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc., Bill Papaioannou, Broker

5.0(82)
"... why Bill Papaioannou is our top choice for Hamilton Real Estate."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1595 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 0H7, Canada
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Reisha Dass Real Estate Broker | RE/MAX

Reisha Dass Real Estate Broker | RE/MAX

Reisha Dass Real Estate Broker | RE/MAX

4.9(48)
"I have never felt better represented in a real estate transaction."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
676 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton, ON L8W 1B3, Canada
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AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Hamilton?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Hamilton properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Hamilton's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Hamilton's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Hamilton directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Hamilton?

Hamilton's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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