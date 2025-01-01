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20 verified Indianapolis agents

Top real estate agents in Indianapolis

Browse 20 Indianapolis realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Indianapolis

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Highgarden Real Estate

Highgarden Real Estate

Highgarden Real Estate

4.8(474)
"If I ever move back to indpls he will be the realtor I call."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8500 Keystone Crossing Suite 170, Indianapolis, IN 46240
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White Stag Realty Low Commission Real Estate Agent in Indianapolis | Indiana Reduced Fee Brokers | Discount Realtor

White Stag Realty Low Commission Real Estate Agent in Indianapolis | Indiana Reduced Fee Brokers | Discount Realtor

White Stag Realty Low Commission Real Estate Agent in Indianapolis | Indiana Reduced Fee Brokers | Discount Realtor

5.0(376)
"Mabel did an excellent job of helping sell our property in Indianapolis."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
350 Massachusetts Ave # 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204
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Dennis Nottingham - Indy Home Pros Team

Dennis Nottingham - Indy Home Pros Team

Dennis Nottingham - Indy Home Pros Team

4.9(242)
"She was phenomenal to work with and helped us both buy and sell a home."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
8313 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46234
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Indy Homes - Kristie Smith, REALTOR

Indy Homes - Kristie Smith, REALTOR

Indy Homes - Kristie Smith, REALTOR

4.9(116)
"Kristie Smith and the Indy Homes Team bring trusted service to Carmel."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
750 Veterans Wy Ste 210, Carmel, IN 46032
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REMAX Advanced Realty

REMAX Advanced Realty

REMAX Advanced Realty

5.0(293)
"... will definitely recommend him to anyone looking for an Indy realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
8313 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46234
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Mark Branch, Indianapolis Realtor

Mark Branch, Indianapolis Realtor

Mark Branch, Indianapolis Realtor

5.0(82)
"He has broad expertise in the downtown Indianapolis area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8500 Keystone Crossing Suite 170, Indianapolis, IN 46240
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Laura Waters & Wellbaum Real Estate

Laura Waters & Wellbaum Real Estate

Laura Waters & Wellbaum Real Estate

5.0(210)
"... as we are living in the Indy area, Laura Waters will be our realtor!"
— Google review
Specialty
Custom home builder
Address
8500 Keystone Crossing Suite 170, Indianapolis, IN 46240
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Good Living Indy

Good Living Indy

Good Living Indy

4.9(42)
"We know we got our home all because of Kelly and her team!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
451 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
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Forney Group - Indianapolis Real Estate

Forney Group - Indianapolis Real Estate

Forney Group - Indianapolis Real Estate

4.9(475)
"They were very patient and helpful during the house hunting process."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9800 Crosspoint Blvd Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46256
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Bond Real Estate Co. | Compass

Bond Real Estate Co. | Compass

Bond Real Estate Co. | Compass

5.0(74)
"He helped me buy my first house in Indy."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5420 N College Ave #100, Indianapolis, IN 46220
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DAVID BRENTON'S TEAM, Real Estate Services

DAVID BRENTON'S TEAM, Real Estate Services

DAVID BRENTON'S TEAM, Real Estate Services

4.8(95)
"He loves Indianapolis and I will refer anyone in that area to him."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial agent
Address
4741 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237
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The Lora Reynolds Team

The Lora Reynolds Team

The Lora Reynolds Team

4.9(50)
"If you need a realtor to buy or sell, give her a call !"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
350 Massachusetts Ave # 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204
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Mark Dietel Realty

Mark Dietel Realty

Mark Dietel Realty

5.0(424)
"#MarkDietalRealty #Indianapolis"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6425 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227
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Lockstep Realty

Lockstep Realty

Lockstep Realty

4.9(317)
"I was privileged enough to work with him on a transaction in Indianapolis."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3925 River Crossing Pkwy # 50, Indianapolis, IN 46240
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Maywright Property Co.

Maywright Property Co.

Maywright Property Co.

4.9(180)
"Christine Richert did an amazing job as my realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2509 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
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Stacy Barry, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Realtor

Stacy Barry, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Realtor

Stacy Barry, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Realtor

5.0(187)
"Stacy knows real estate and Indy."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4929 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
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Natalie Clayton, Top Indianapolis Realtor | Maywright

Natalie Clayton, Top Indianapolis Realtor | Maywright

Natalie Clayton, Top Indianapolis Realtor | Maywright

4.9(46)
"There are so many realtor options available."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2509 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
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Sean Daniels - Daniels Real Estate

Sean Daniels - Daniels Real Estate

Sean Daniels - Daniels Real Estate

5.0(281)
"💕 He is the best realtor in Indianapolis in my opinion."
— Google review
Specialty
Estate liquidator
Address
5831 Tempest Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46237
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Hoosier, REALTORS

Hoosier, REALTORS

Hoosier, REALTORS

4.9(343)
"Bob and Hoosier Realtors were great from start to finish."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6225 S Franklin Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46259
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Miriam Odegard, United Real Estate Indianapolis

Miriam Odegard, United Real Estate Indianapolis

Miriam Odegard, United Real Estate Indianapolis

5.0(152)
"She was quick to respond and show every house I wanted to see."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1425 E 86th St #200, Indianapolis, IN 46240
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Indianapolis?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Indianapolis properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

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How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Indianapolis directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Indianapolis?

Indianapolis's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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