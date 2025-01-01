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16 verified Kansas City agents

Top real estate agents in Kansas City

Browse 16 Kansas City realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Kansas City

Connect with 16 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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ReeceNichols Parkville - Real Estate Agency

ReeceNichols Parkville - Real Estate Agency

ReeceNichols Parkville - Real Estate Agency

4.9(89)
"Ryan Patterson did an incredible job managing the sale of our home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6340 N Lucerne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151
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Worth Clark Realty

Worth Clark Realty

Worth Clark Realty

4.9(41)
"... enough and was ready to help us find and buy our dream house."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
2300 Main St Ste 900, Kansas City, MO 64108
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eXp Realty- Nest KC- Kansas City REALTORS

eXp Realty- Nest KC- Kansas City REALTORS

eXp Realty- Nest KC- Kansas City REALTORS

4.9(78)
"Kristi is an awesome realtor, works side by side with you!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7001 N Locust St, Gladstone, MO 64118
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Amber Rothermel Real Estate

Amber Rothermel Real Estate

Amber Rothermel Real Estate

5.0(501)
"The Best Real Estate Team in Kansas City!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9764 N Ash Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157
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KC LOCAL HOMES

KC LOCAL HOMES

KC LOCAL HOMES

4.9(78)
"We will GLADLY recommend her and KC Local Homes to everyone we know."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2500 W 43rd Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103
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The Gunselman Real Estate Team

The Gunselman Real Estate Team

The Gunselman Real Estate Team

4.9(203)
"The Gunselman Real Estate Team exceeded all my expectations!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
310 NW Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118
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Krishon Harris, ReeceNichols Real Estate Agent (Kansas City)

Krishon Harris, ReeceNichols Real Estate Agent (Kansas City)

Krishon Harris, ReeceNichols Real Estate Agent (Kansas City)

4.9(56)
"I was a first-time homebuyer in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
434 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112
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Dani Beyer Real Estate - Keller Williams KC North

Dani Beyer Real Estate - Keller Williams KC North

Dani Beyer Real Estate - Keller Williams KC North

5.0(853)
"She helped us sell our KC home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5901 NW 63rd Terrace Suite 160, Kansas City, MO 64151
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Pat Grace Kansas City Real Estate Investing

Pat Grace Kansas City Real Estate Investing

Pat Grace Kansas City Real Estate Investing

5.0(35)
"Not many people know more about Kansas City real estate than Pat Grace."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
8320 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64118
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Tala Realty Co - Kansas City Real Estate

Tala Realty Co - Kansas City Real Estate

Tala Realty Co - Kansas City Real Estate

4.9(60)
"The made our first time home buying experience a literal breeze!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
325 E 31st St Suite 2, Kansas City, MO 64108
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Kansas City Realty

Kansas City Realty

Kansas City Realty

4.5(16)
"Her professionalism and market knowledge are unsurpassed."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1000 W 25 St #E, Kansas City, MO 64108
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Sharonne McGee, Realtor KC, Murrell Homes Real Estate

Sharonne McGee, Realtor KC, Murrell Homes Real Estate

Sharonne McGee, Realtor KC, Murrell Homes Real Estate

5.0(47)
"If you are looking for a realtor I recommend Sharonne McGee!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4310 Madison Ave STE 100, Kansas City, MO 64111
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Wardell & Holmes Kansas City Real Estate & Investment Properties

Wardell & Holmes Kansas City Real Estate & Investment Properties

Wardell & Holmes Kansas City Real Estate & Investment Properties

4.9(115)
"Would certainly recommend them for anyone looking to buy in the KC area."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
2526 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108
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Audra Heller & Associates- Real Estate Team - Real Broker, LLC

Audra Heller & Associates- Real Estate Team - Real Broker, LLC

Audra Heller & Associates- Real Estate Team - Real Broker, LLC

5.0(189)
"Our realtor, Jim Kantanka, went all out on the sale of our property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7001 N Locust St, Kansas City, MO 64118
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Discover KC Real Estate

Discover KC Real Estate

Discover KC Real Estate

5.0(83)
"Ryan was outstanding to work with during the buying and selling process."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
900 W 48th Pl #120, Kansas City, MO 64112
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Ken Hoover Real Estate Group

Ken Hoover Real Estate Group

Ken Hoover Real Estate Group

5.0(180)
"Ken and team are the KC Northland real estate experts!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
310 NW Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118
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Are You a Real Estate Agent in Kansas City?

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Kansas City?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Kansas City properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Kansas City's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Kansas City's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Kansas City directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Kansas City?

Kansas City's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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