Back to Directory
19 verified London Ontario agents

Top real estate agents in London Ontario

Browse 19 London Ontario realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

Try AI Virtual Staging →Get listed
Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in London Ontario

Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

Stage any London Ontario listing in 30 seconds

Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.

Try free →
Remax Centre City Realty Inc. Brokerage

Remax Centre City Realty Inc. Brokerage

Remax Centre City Realty Inc. Brokerage

4.1(47)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
675 Adelaide St N #1, London, ON N5Y 2L4, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Dan Guindon & Kennedy Guindon | London, Ontario Realtor

Dan Guindon & Kennedy Guindon | London, Ontario Realtor

Dan Guindon & Kennedy Guindon | London, Ontario Realtor

5.0(114)
"Dan and Kennedy Guindon are a superb real estate team."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
509 Commissioners Rd W b100, London, ON N6J 1V5, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Devin Nadeau - Broker - London Ontario REALTOR

Devin Nadeau - Broker - London Ontario REALTOR

Devin Nadeau - Broker - London Ontario REALTOR

4.9(113)
"I’m so lucky to have Devin as my real estate agent in the London area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
240 Waterloo St #103, London, ON N6B 2N4, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
A Team London Real Estate Brokerage

A Team London Real Estate Brokerage

A Team London Real Estate Brokerage

4.8(98)
"Thank you Saul and A Team London for helping me find a place to live!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
470 Colborne St, London, ON N6B 2T3, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Century 21 First Canadian Corp., Brokerage

Century 21 First Canadian Corp., Brokerage

Century 21 First Canadian Corp., Brokerage

4.5(324)
"I highly recommend Haley to anyone looking for a home in London, Ontario."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
420 York St, London, ON N6B 1R1, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Cove Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

Cove Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

Cove Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

4.9(88)
"My move out of London was seamless and without headaches."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1305 Riverbend Rd #305, London, ON N6K 0J5, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
London Living Real Estate Ltd

London Living Real Estate Ltd

London Living Real Estate Ltd

5.0(54)
"Diane and London Living Real Estate are a dream to work with!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
127 Wortley Rd, London, ON N6C 3P3, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Georgopoulos Real Estate Team

Georgopoulos Real Estate Team

Georgopoulos Real Estate Team

5.0(120)
"Highly recommend Rob when buying and selling a home in the London area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
151 Pine Valley Blvd, London, ON N6K 3T6, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
BLUE Forest Realty Inc. Brokerage

BLUE Forest Realty Inc. Brokerage

BLUE Forest Realty Inc. Brokerage

4.4(60)
"this is hands down the best realty company in London."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
931 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3K1, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Ryan Hodge and Sandra Tavares: London, Ontario Real Estate Brokers

Ryan Hodge and Sandra Tavares: London, Ontario Real Estate Brokers

Ryan Hodge and Sandra Tavares: London, Ontario Real Estate Brokers

5.0(29)
"If you want your home sold quick, I recommend Ryan and Sandra to help."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
734 Wellington St, London, ON N6A 3S2, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Team Glasser Real Estate Brokerage Inc.

Team Glasser Real Estate Brokerage Inc.

Team Glasser Real Estate Brokerage Inc.

4.9(291)
"We believe without their expertise our condo will still be on the market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
99 Horton St W suite a, London, ON N6J 4Y6, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Osman Omar - London Ontario Real Estate Agent

Osman Omar - London Ontario Real Estate Agent

Osman Omar - London Ontario Real Estate Agent

5.0(116)
"Osman is a top notch realtor that knows London and area."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
509 Commissioners Rd W b100, London, ON N6J 1Y5, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Sutton Jie Dan Realty Brokerage

Sutton Jie Dan Realty Brokerage

Sutton Jie Dan Realty Brokerage

4.8(50)
"We highly recommend Jie for the London, Ontario, real estate market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
181 Commissioners Rd W, London, ON N6J 2Y1, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Team Brooks Real Estate

Team Brooks Real Estate

Team Brooks Real Estate

5.0(86)
"I recently worked with Nathan on the sale of my duplex here in London."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
250 Wharncliffe Rd N, London, ON N6H 2B8, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
PC275 Realty - London

PC275 Realty - London

PC275 Realty - London

4.9(123)
"The right realtors for us were Lisa and Justin Black."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
768 Maitland St, London, ON N5Y 3H5, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Rafi Habibzadah * Nu-Vista Pinnacle Realty Brokerage Inc

Rafi Habibzadah * Nu-Vista Pinnacle Realty Brokerage Inc

Rafi Habibzadah * Nu-Vista Pinnacle Realty Brokerage Inc

4.9(95)
"Their expertise made the buying/selling process smooth and stress-free."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
805 Adelaide St N, London, ON N5Y 3P5, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Street City Realty Inc.

Street City Realty Inc.

Street City Realty Inc.

4.0(111)
"Dylan Coburn did a fantastic job on securing us our first home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
355 Princess Ave, London, ON N6B 2A7, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Phil Bailey - London Ontario Realtor

Phil Bailey - London Ontario Realtor

Phil Bailey - London Ontario Realtor

5.0(111)
"Phil Bailey is just a well known realtor in London ontario!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
380 Wellington St, London, ON N6A 5B5, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps
Prime Real Estate

Prime Real Estate

Prime Real Estate

5.0(134)
"The London Ontario realtors at Prime Real Estate are hands down the best."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
200 Villagewalk Blvd #302, London, ON N6G 0W8, Canada
CallWebsiteMaps

Boost Your Property Listings in London Ontario

In the competitive London Ontario real estate market, standing out is essential. SofaBrain's AI-powered virtual staging and room redesign tools help realtors create visually stunning listings that capture buyer attention.

With London Ontario home buyers increasingly starting their search online, high-quality visual content is no longer optional—it's a necessity for successful real estate professionals.

Transform Empty Spaces

Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches London Ontario's popular design trends.

Multiple Design Styles

Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the London Ontario market.

Save Time & Money

Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.

Try AI Virtual Staging
AI Virtual Staging Example

Are You a Real Estate Agent in London Ontario?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the London Ontario market.

  • Enhanced visibility to potential clients in London Ontario
  • Showcase your AI-enhanced portfolio
  • Stand out from competitors with innovative technology
Apply for ListingView Premium Options
AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in London Ontario?

AI virtual staging helps showcase London Ontario properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to London Ontario's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match London Ontario's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our London Ontario directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in London Ontario?

London Ontario's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

Ready to Transform Your London Ontario Property Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.

Try SofaBrain Now