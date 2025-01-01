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18 verified Long Beach agents

Top real estate agents in Long Beach

Browse 18 Long Beach realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Long Beach

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Beach Team Real Estate | Steve Nader

Beach Team Real Estate | Steve Nader

Beach Team Real Estate | Steve Nader

5.0(99)
"Thank you so much Steve - and Beach Team for helping us to buy our new home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3740 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
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Ms. Long Beach Real Estate

Ms. Long Beach Real Estate

Ms. Long Beach Real Estate

5.0(84)
"Nikki knows the Long Beach real estate market inside and out."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
830 W 29th St, Long Beach, CA 90806
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The Oriana Shea Group

The Oriana Shea Group

The Oriana Shea Group

5.0(101)
"David helped me explore Long Beach and Orange County for several months."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5534 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90804
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HomeSmart Realty Group Long Beach

HomeSmart Realty Group Long Beach

HomeSmart Realty Group Long Beach

4.3(15)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3750 Schaufele Ave #270, Long Beach, CA 90808
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Pat Cassara - Long Beach Real Estate Agent

Pat Cassara - Long Beach Real Estate Agent

Pat Cassara - Long Beach Real Estate Agent

5.0(52)
"I was looking at LB condo."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6621 Pacific Coast Hwy #150, Long Beach, CA 90803
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Kathy Salinas, Realtor

Kathy Salinas, Realtor

Kathy Salinas, Realtor

4.9(49)
"No. 1 real estate professional in Long Beach, CA."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
9917 Walker Street, Long Beach, CA 90807
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P R Real Estate

P R Real Estate

P R Real Estate

5.0(61)
"She is highly knowledgable of the Lakewood/Long Beach area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2883 E Spring St #100, Long Beach, CA 90815
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The Elmer Team Century 21 Masters : Melinda Elmer

The Elmer Team Century 21 Masters : Melinda Elmer

The Elmer Team Century 21 Masters : Melinda Elmer

4.9(138)
"It is a pleasure to work with her in Long Beach."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5000 E Spring St #525, Long Beach, CA 90815
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Gia Silva - INTI Realty

Gia Silva - INTI Realty

Gia Silva - INTI Realty

4.9(83)
"Kathy and INTI Realty were phenomenal in every aspect of our home purchase."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2126 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
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Kato Group

Kato Group

Kato Group

4.9(88)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3250 Airflite Way Suite 400, Long Beach, CA 90807
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The Whipple Group

The Whipple Group

The Whipple Group

4.9(58)
"In a completely bananas market, she was able to help us buy our first home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2883 E Spring St #160, Long Beach, CA 90806
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Circle Real Estate

Circle Real Estate

Circle Real Estate

4.6(32)
"Love Circle Real Estate, its collaborative, fun and the culture is amazing."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3250 Airflite Way Suite 400, Long Beach, CA 90807
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Anderson Real Estate Group

Anderson Real Estate Group

Anderson Real Estate Group

5.0(513)
"Erik Chavez represented me when I recently bought a home in Long Beach."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1650 Ximeno Ave #300, Long Beach, CA 90804
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West Associates, Real Estate Services

West Associates, Real Estate Services

West Associates, Real Estate Services

4.9(37)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
320 Pine Ave #1003, Long Beach, CA 90802
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Costanza Genoese Zerbi & Associates – Real Estate Team

Costanza Genoese Zerbi & Associates – Real Estate Team

Costanza Genoese Zerbi & Associates – Real Estate Team

5.0(68)
"Costanza represented me when I bought my house in Long Beach."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1650 Ximeno Ave #300, Long Beach, CA 90804
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Coldwell Banker Commercial BLAIR - Long Beach Commercial Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Commercial BLAIR - Long Beach Commercial Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Commercial BLAIR - Long Beach Commercial Real Estate

4.9(46)
"Clint, Long Beach CA"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
333 W Broadway #312, Long Beach, CA 90802
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Real Estate-Autumn & Cassidy (W Group Realtors)

Real Estate-Autumn & Cassidy (W Group Realtors)

Real Estate-Autumn & Cassidy (W Group Realtors)

4.8(18)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3780 Kilroy Airport Way Suite 200, Long Beach, CA 90806
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The Rivera Group - GE Dean & Associates, Inc.

The Rivera Group - GE Dean & Associates, Inc.

The Rivera Group - GE Dean & Associates, Inc.

4.9(54)
"She was great to work with and very knowledgable about the Long Beach area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6510 E Spring St Suite 183, Long Beach, CA 90815
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Long Beach?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Long Beach properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

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SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Long Beach's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Long Beach's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Long Beach directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Long Beach?

Long Beach's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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