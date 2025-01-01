Beach Team Real Estate | Steve Nader
Beach Team Real Estate | Steve Nader
“"Thank you so much Steve - and Beach Team for helping us to buy our new home!"”
- Specialty
- Real estate agent
- Address
- 3740 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Browse 18 Long Beach realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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Beach Team Real Estate | Steve Nader
“"Thank you so much Steve - and Beach Team for helping us to buy our new home!"”
Ms. Long Beach Real Estate
“"Nikki knows the Long Beach real estate market inside and out."”
The Oriana Shea Group
“"David helped me explore Long Beach and Orange County for several months."”
HomeSmart Realty Group Long Beach
Pat Cassara - Long Beach Real Estate Agent
“"I was looking at LB condo."”
Kathy Salinas, Realtor
“"No. 1 real estate professional in Long Beach, CA."”
P R Real Estate
“"She is highly knowledgable of the Lakewood/Long Beach area."”
The Elmer Team Century 21 Masters : Melinda Elmer
“"It is a pleasure to work with her in Long Beach."”
Gia Silva - INTI Realty
“"Kathy and INTI Realty were phenomenal in every aspect of our home purchase."”
Kato Group
The Whipple Group
“"In a completely bananas market, she was able to help us buy our first home."”
Circle Real Estate
“"Love Circle Real Estate, its collaborative, fun and the culture is amazing."”
Anderson Real Estate Group
“"Erik Chavez represented me when I recently bought a home in Long Beach."”
West Associates, Real Estate Services
Costanza Genoese Zerbi & Associates – Real Estate Team
“"Costanza represented me when I bought my house in Long Beach."”
Coldwell Banker Commercial BLAIR - Long Beach Commercial Real Estate
“"Clint, Long Beach CA"”
Real Estate-Autumn & Cassidy (W Group Realtors)
The Rivera Group - GE Dean & Associates, Inc.
“"She was great to work with and very knowledgable about the Long Beach area."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Long Beach's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Long Beach market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Long Beach market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Long Beach properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Long Beach's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Long Beach's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Long Beach directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Long Beach's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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