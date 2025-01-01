Brad Long Real Estate Group
Brad Long Real Estate Group
“"... Bridges with Brad Long Group at 85W is truly an outstanding realtor!"”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 9300 Shelbyville Rd #1000, Louisville, KY 40222
Browse 18 Louisville realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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Brad Long Real Estate Group
“"... Bridges with Brad Long Group at 85W is truly an outstanding realtor!"”
Homepage Realty
“"Their deep knowledge of the Louisville market truly gave us an edge."”
simpler.realestate
“"She was our realtor when moving to Louisville."”
White Picket Real Estate
“"Stellar experience using their services here in Louisville."”
Kentucky Select Properties
“"I couldn't ask for a better company to help find a house in the Lou area."”
1 Percent Lists Purple Door
“"Remote close, never had to make a trip to Louisville."”
Natalie in Your Neighborhood, Real Estate Broker
“"She set up showings for every property I wanted to see over one weekend."”
Jimmy Welch Team
“"When the time comes to buy my first home I will 100% reach out to jimmy !"”
Realty Advanced | Realtors | Louisville, KY
“"My Realtor, Lynda went above and beyond!"”
Francisco Merlet, Realtor - Louisville Homes
Julie Pogue Properties
“"We couldn’t have relocated to Louisville from Florida without her."”
United Real Estate Louisville
“"Jayme Burden was our realtor who helped sell our sisters house."”
Fry Realty Collective - Zach Fry Broker - Owner
“"Zac Fry is my man with the plan for real estate in Louisville."”
Allodium Real Estate
“"One of the best realtors in the Louisville area to deal with!"”
The Sokoler Team
“"... and beyond the call as Louisville premiere Real Estate agent."”
ZHomes Real Estate LLC
“"best real estate company in all of kentucky"”
J.P. Pirtle Real Estate Get a Guaranteed Offer On Your Home Today!
“"He made the listing and selling process a breeze."”
Keller Williams Louisville
“"I worked with Lisa Smith to purchase a home in Bardstown."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Louisville's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Louisville market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Louisville market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Louisville properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Louisville's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Louisville's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Louisville directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Louisville's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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