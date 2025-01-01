Back to Directory
18 verified Louisville agents

Top real estate agents in Louisville

Browse 18 Louisville realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

Try AI Virtual Staging →Get listed
Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Louisville

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

Stage any Louisville listing in 30 seconds

Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.

Try free →
Brad Long Real Estate Group

Brad Long Real Estate Group

Brad Long Real Estate Group

4.9(59)
"... Bridges with Brad Long Group at 85W is truly an outstanding realtor!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
9300 Shelbyville Rd #1000, Louisville, KY 40222
CallWebsiteMaps
Homepage Realty

Homepage Realty

Homepage Realty

4.9(297)
"Their deep knowledge of the Louisville market truly gave us an edge."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
8002 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222
CallWebsiteMaps
simpler.realestate

simpler.realestate

simpler.realestate

4.9(336)
"She was our realtor when moving to Louisville."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
10525 Timberwood Cir #100, Louisville, KY 40223
CallWebsiteMaps
White Picket Real Estate

White Picket Real Estate

White Picket Real Estate

4.7(25)
"Stellar experience using their services here in Louisville."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
111 S Sherrin Ave, Louisville, KY 40207
CallWebsiteMaps
Kentucky Select Properties

Kentucky Select Properties

Kentucky Select Properties

4.8(152)
"I couldn't ask for a better company to help find a house in the Lou area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1757 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
CallWebsiteMaps
1 Percent Lists Purple Door

1 Percent Lists Purple Door

1 Percent Lists Purple Door

5.0(121)
"Remote close, never had to make a trip to Louisville."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9850 Von Allmen Ct #201, Louisville, KY 40241
CallWebsiteMaps
Natalie in Your Neighborhood, Real Estate Broker

Natalie in Your Neighborhood, Real Estate Broker

Natalie in Your Neighborhood, Real Estate Broker

4.8(75)
"She set up showings for every property I wanted to see over one weekend."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1401 Bardstown Rd #101, Louisville, KY 40204
CallWebsiteMaps
Jimmy Welch Team

Jimmy Welch Team

Jimmy Welch Team

5.0(204)
"When the time comes to buy my first home I will 100% reach out to jimmy !"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
240 Whittington Pkwy, Hurstbourne, KY 40222
CallWebsiteMaps
Realty Advanced | Realtors | Louisville, KY

Realty Advanced | Realtors | Louisville, KY

Realty Advanced | Realtors | Louisville, KY

4.8(52)
"My Realtor, Lynda went above and beyond!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1300 Clear Springs Trce STE 6, Louisville, KY 40223
CallWebsiteMaps
Francisco Merlet, Realtor - Louisville Homes

Francisco Merlet, Realtor - Louisville Homes

Francisco Merlet, Realtor - Louisville Homes

4.9(44)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2303 Hurstbourne Village Dr Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40299
CallWebsiteMaps
Julie Pogue Properties

Julie Pogue Properties

Julie Pogue Properties

4.8(76)
"We couldn’t have relocated to Louisville from Florida without her."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8223 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40222
CallWebsiteMaps
United Real Estate Louisville

United Real Estate Louisville

United Real Estate Louisville

4.4(53)
"Jayme Burden was our realtor who helped sell our sisters house."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
101 Bullitt Ln Suite #110, Louisville, KY 40222
CallWebsiteMaps
Fry Realty Collective - Zach Fry Broker - Owner

Fry Realty Collective - Zach Fry Broker - Owner

Fry Realty Collective - Zach Fry Broker - Owner

5.0(312)
"Zac Fry is my man with the plan for real estate in Louisville."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1747 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
CallWebsiteMaps
Allodium Real Estate

Allodium Real Estate

Allodium Real Estate

4.9(79)
"One of the best realtors in the Louisville area to deal with!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
927 E Main St, Louisville, KY 40206
CallWebsiteMaps
The Sokoler Team

The Sokoler Team

The Sokoler Team

5.0(413)
"... and beyond the call as Louisville premiere Real Estate agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
10525 Timberwood Cir, Louisville, KY 40223
CallWebsiteMaps
ZHomes Real Estate LLC

ZHomes Real Estate LLC

ZHomes Real Estate LLC

4.9(60)
"best real estate company in all of kentucky"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7520 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40219
CallWebsiteMaps
J.P. Pirtle Real Estate Get a Guaranteed Offer On Your Home Today!

J.P. Pirtle Real Estate Get a Guaranteed Offer On Your Home Today!

J.P. Pirtle Real Estate Get a Guaranteed Offer On Your Home Today!

4.4(226)
"He made the listing and selling process a breeze."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
8219 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40222
CallWebsiteMaps
Keller Williams Louisville

Keller Williams Louisville

Keller Williams Louisville

4.3(62)
"I worked with Lisa Smith to purchase a home in Bardstown."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
1801 Payne St, Louisville, KY 40206
CallWebsiteMaps

Boost Your Property Listings in Louisville

In the competitive Louisville real estate market, standing out is essential. SofaBrain's AI-powered virtual staging and room redesign tools help realtors create visually stunning listings that capture buyer attention.

With Louisville home buyers increasingly starting their search online, high-quality visual content is no longer optional—it's a necessity for successful real estate professionals.

Transform Empty Spaces

Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Louisville's popular design trends.

Multiple Design Styles

Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Louisville market.

Save Time & Money

Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.

Try AI Virtual Staging
AI Virtual Staging Example

Are You a Real Estate Agent in Louisville?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Louisville market.

  • Enhanced visibility to potential clients in Louisville
  • Showcase your AI-enhanced portfolio
  • Stand out from competitors with innovative technology
Apply for ListingView Premium Options
AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Louisville?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Louisville properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Louisville's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Louisville's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Louisville directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Louisville?

Louisville's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

Ready to Transform Your Louisville Property Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.

Try SofaBrain Now