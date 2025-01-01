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17 verified Memphis agents

Top real estate agents in Memphis

Browse 17 Memphis realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Memphis

Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Taliesyn Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Taliesyn Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Taliesyn Realty

4.9(117)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
465 Jack Kramer Dr #1, Memphis, TN 38117
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Regency Realty

Regency Realty

Regency Realty

5.0(108)
"She assisted us with purchasing and selling our homes."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1053 Oakhaven Rd, Memphis, TN 38119
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Doorstep Realty

Doorstep Realty

Doorstep Realty

5.0(67)
"I highly recommend him if you’re looking to invest in the Memphis area."
— Google review
Specialty
Property investment company
Address
1355 Lynnfield Rd ste 245-39, Memphis, TN 38119
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KAIZEN Realty

KAIZEN Realty

KAIZEN Realty

3.9(184)
"Memphis, TN Thanks,"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
7540 North St, Germantown, TN 38138
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Joe Spake - NextHome Cornerstone Realty

Joe Spake - NextHome Cornerstone Realty

Joe Spake - NextHome Cornerstone Realty

5.0(36)
"Joe knows Memphis and the real estate market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4646 Poplar Ave #100, Memphis, TN 38117
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Tyler Tapley (Broker) - Crye-Leike, Realtors Real Estate Agent

Tyler Tapley (Broker) - Crye-Leike, Realtors Real Estate Agent

Tyler Tapley (Broker) - Crye-Leike, Realtors Real Estate Agent

4.9(201)
"I have met Tyler personally to discuss the Memphis real estate market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6525 N Quail Hollow Rd, Memphis, TN 38120
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Mike Ward, Crye-Leike Realtors

Mike Ward, Crye-Leike Realtors

Mike Ward, Crye-Leike Realtors

4.9(42)
"- I found my perfect Memphis home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
585 S Perkins Rd, Memphis, TN 38117
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Bluff City Realty

Bluff City Realty

Bluff City Realty

5.0(37)
"Jeff and the team at Bluff City Realty were great to work with."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
8295 Tournament Dr STE 113, Memphis, TN 38125
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Donnie Morrow, Morrow Group, eXp Realty

Donnie Morrow, Morrow Group, eXp Realty

Donnie Morrow, Morrow Group, eXp Realty

5.0(288)
"David de la Paz is the best realtor in Memphis."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8059 Stage Hills Blvd Ste 102, Bartlett, TN 38133
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eXp Realty - Melissa Thompson Team

eXp Realty - Melissa Thompson Team

eXp Realty - Melissa Thompson Team

4.9(152)
"Had a great experience selling my house with the Melissa Thompson team!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5865 Ridgeway Center Pkwy Ste. 218, Memphis, TN 38120
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Carol and Amanda Lott | The Lott Team – Memphis REALTORS®

Carol and Amanda Lott | The Lott Team – Memphis REALTORS®

Carol and Amanda Lott | The Lott Team – Memphis REALTORS®

5.0(164)
"Carol and Amanda are the only realtors to work with in Memphis."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
981 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104
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Myers Cobb Realtors – Memphis Luxury Homes & Land Experts

Myers Cobb Realtors – Memphis Luxury Homes & Land Experts

Myers Cobb Realtors – Memphis Luxury Homes & Land Experts

5.0(21)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
6075 Poplar Ave Suite 727, Memphis, TN 38119
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The FIRM | Memphis Real Estate

The FIRM | Memphis Real Estate

The FIRM | Memphis Real Estate

4.8(18)
"They worked tirelessly day and night to get our home sold."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7475 McVay Station Court Suite 101, Germantown, TN 38138
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Layson Group - Keller Williams Memphis

Layson Group - Keller Williams Memphis

Layson Group - Keller Williams Memphis

5.0(100)
"John Moore just did a Fantastic job helping us sell our Memphis home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
775 Ridge Lake Blvd Suite #400, Memphis, TN 38120
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Real Estate Agency

Real Estate Agency

Real Estate Agency

5.0(114)
"Sandra B is extremely hardworking and is the best realtor in Memphis!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7666 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138
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The Berry Home Team - Crye-Leike Realtors

The Berry Home Team - Crye-Leike Realtors

The Berry Home Team - Crye-Leike Realtors

5.0(48)
"If you’re looking for Realtors in the Greater Memphis area look no farther!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
585 S Perkins Rd, Memphis, TN 38117
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Reid Realtors

Reid Realtors

Reid Realtors

5.0(281)
"Michael and his team were so helpful in helping us find a home in Memphis!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1374 Cordova Cove Ste 201, Germantown, TN 38138
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Memphis?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Memphis properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Memphis's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Memphis's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Memphis directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Memphis?

Memphis's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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