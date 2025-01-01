Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Taliesyn Realty
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Taliesyn Realty
- Specialty
- Commercial real estate agency
- Address
- 465 Jack Kramer Dr #1, Memphis, TN 38117
Browse 17 Memphis realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Taliesyn Realty
Regency Realty
“"She assisted us with purchasing and selling our homes."”
Doorstep Realty
“"I highly recommend him if you’re looking to invest in the Memphis area."”
KAIZEN Realty
“"Memphis, TN Thanks,"”
Joe Spake - NextHome Cornerstone Realty
“"Joe knows Memphis and the real estate market."”
Tyler Tapley (Broker) - Crye-Leike, Realtors Real Estate Agent
“"I have met Tyler personally to discuss the Memphis real estate market."”
Mike Ward, Crye-Leike Realtors
“"- I found my perfect Memphis home."”
Bluff City Realty
“"Jeff and the team at Bluff City Realty were great to work with."”
Donnie Morrow, Morrow Group, eXp Realty
“"David de la Paz is the best realtor in Memphis."”
eXp Realty - Melissa Thompson Team
“"Had a great experience selling my house with the Melissa Thompson team!"”
Carol and Amanda Lott | The Lott Team – Memphis REALTORS®
“"Carol and Amanda are the only realtors to work with in Memphis."”
Myers Cobb Realtors – Memphis Luxury Homes & Land Experts
The FIRM | Memphis Real Estate
“"They worked tirelessly day and night to get our home sold."”
Layson Group - Keller Williams Memphis
“"John Moore just did a Fantastic job helping us sell our Memphis home!"”
Real Estate Agency
“"Sandra B is extremely hardworking and is the best realtor in Memphis!"”
The Berry Home Team - Crye-Leike Realtors
“"If you’re looking for Realtors in the Greater Memphis area look no farther!"”
Reid Realtors
“"Michael and his team were so helpful in helping us find a home in Memphis!"”
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AI virtual staging helps showcase Memphis properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
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To become a featured realtor in our Memphis directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Memphis's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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