Sebastian Acosta, Realtor in Miami ️
Sebastian Acosta, Realtor in Miami ️
“"Would recommend to anyone who is looking for a home or investment in Miami."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agent
- Address
- 800 Brickell Ave Suite 525, Miami, FL 33131
Browse 18 Miami realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
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Sebastian Acosta, Realtor in Miami ️
“"Would recommend to anyone who is looking for a home or investment in Miami."”
Jose Fuentes Real Estate Broker Fortune Christie's International
“"Love the experience of buying my first property with Jose in Miami."”
David Freed Realtor | Miami Is Home | Keller Williams Realty
“"He is very well versed in the Miami condo market."”
Milton Andrade, REALTOR - Compass
“"Milton and his team are the best real estate agents in Miami."”
The World Realty
“"The best Real Estate company in South Florida."”
Lauren Hershey - CRR REALTY
“"I called Lauren for some real estate advice on a Friday afternoon."”
Blackbook Properties
“"Her knowledge of the Miami market made the process smooth and stress-free."”
Guillermo Teran Group Real Estate
“"Best Real Estate in Miami"”
Riley Smith Group | Best Miami Realtors
“"The Riley Smith Group really takes the time to find your dream home."”
Nancy Batchelor Team
“"I worked with Hayden to find an apartment when I was relocating to Miami."”
LG Realty Group Inc. Miami Luxury Real Estate
“"I am so grateful that Walter helped me find my new home in Miami!"”
Julia Grollier - Realtor Miami Florida
“"I highly recommend Julia to anyone looking to buy a property in Florida."”
Coldwell Banker Global Luxury | Abraham Ash | Broker Assoc.
“"Abe helped me find an apartment in Miami Beach."”
Chariff Realty Group Commercial Miami Real Estate
“"Lyle Chariff is hands down the best commercial realtor in Miami."”
Real Brokers Miami – Real Estate Concierge
“"Probably one of the best realtors in Miami!"”
Louis Urbina, PA - Realtor Associate at Avanti Way Realty in Miami, FL
“"For anyone looking for a wonderful realtor in Miami, Louis is your guy!"”
Avanti Way Realty Brickell
“"the best agency in miami :)"”
Ivan and Mike Team | Luxury Real Estate Experts / Advisors | Miami, FL
“"Mike and his team did an excellent job helping us find our home."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Miami's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Miami market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Miami market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Miami properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Miami's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Miami's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Miami directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Miami's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.Try SofaBrain Now