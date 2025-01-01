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18 verified Miami agents

Top real estate agents in Miami

Browse 18 Miami realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Miami

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Sebastian Acosta, Realtor in Miami ️

Sebastian Acosta, Realtor in Miami ️

Sebastian Acosta, Realtor in Miami ️

5.0(42)
"Would recommend to anyone who is looking for a home or investment in Miami."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
800 Brickell Ave Suite 525, Miami, FL 33131
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Jose Fuentes Real Estate Broker Fortune Christie's International

Jose Fuentes Real Estate Broker Fortune Christie's International

Jose Fuentes Real Estate Broker Fortune Christie's International

4.9(65)
"Love the experience of buying my first property with Jose in Miami."
— Google review
Specialty
Property investment company
Address
1390 Brickell Ave #104, Miami, FL 33131
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David Freed Realtor | Miami Is Home | Keller Williams Realty

David Freed Realtor | Miami Is Home | Keller Williams Realty

David Freed Realtor | Miami Is Home | Keller Williams Realty

5.0(142)
"He is very well versed in the Miami condo market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
45 SW 9th St Apt 3006, Miami, FL 33130
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Milton Andrade, REALTOR - Compass

Milton Andrade, REALTOR - Compass

Milton Andrade, REALTOR - Compass

5.0(52)
"Milton and his team are the best real estate agents in Miami."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1655 SW 18th St, Miami, FL 33145
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The World Realty

The World Realty

The World Realty

5.0(32)
"The best Real Estate company in South Florida."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1221 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
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Lauren Hershey - CRR REALTY

Lauren Hershey - CRR REALTY

Lauren Hershey - CRR REALTY

4.8(44)
"I called Lauren for some real estate advice on a Friday afternoon."
— Google review
Specialty
Condominium rental agency
Address
1200 Brickell Ave Suite #700, Miami, FL 33130
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Blackbook Properties

Blackbook Properties

Blackbook Properties

4.9(225)
"Her knowledge of the Miami market made the process smooth and stress-free."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1900 N Bayshore Dr Suite 1A #103, Miami, FL 33132
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Guillermo Teran Group Real Estate

Guillermo Teran Group Real Estate

Guillermo Teran Group Real Estate

5.0(149)
"Best Real Estate in Miami"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
444 Brickell Ave Office P32, Miami, FL 33131
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Riley Smith Group | Best Miami Realtors

Riley Smith Group | Best Miami Realtors

Riley Smith Group | Best Miami Realtors

4.8(31)
"The Riley Smith Group really takes the time to find your dream home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2550 S Bayshore Dr STE 106, Miami, FL 33133
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Nancy Batchelor Team

Nancy Batchelor Team

Nancy Batchelor Team

5.0(198)
"I worked with Hayden to find an apartment when I was relocating to Miami."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1212 Lincoln Rd Suite 113, Miami Beach, FL 33139
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LG Realty Group Inc. Miami Luxury Real Estate

LG Realty Group Inc. Miami Luxury Real Estate

LG Realty Group Inc. Miami Luxury Real Estate

4.9(33)
"I am so grateful that Walter helped me find my new home in Miami!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3250 NE 1st Ave Unit 305, Miami, FL 33137
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Julia Grollier - Realtor Miami Florida

Julia Grollier - Realtor Miami Florida

Julia Grollier - Realtor Miami Florida

4.9(48)
"I highly recommend Julia to anyone looking to buy a property in Florida."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
325 S Biscayne Blvd #200, Miami, FL 33131
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Coldwell Banker Global Luxury | Abraham Ash | Broker Assoc.

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury | Abraham Ash | Broker Assoc.

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury | Abraham Ash | Broker Assoc.

5.0(66)
"Abe helped me find an apartment in Miami Beach."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1682 Jefferson Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
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Chariff Realty Group Commercial Miami Real Estate

Chariff Realty Group Commercial Miami Real Estate

Chariff Realty Group Commercial Miami Real Estate

4.9(135)
"Lyle Chariff is hands down the best commercial realtor in Miami."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
5801 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137
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Real Brokers Miami – Real Estate Concierge

Real Brokers Miami – Real Estate Concierge

Real Brokers Miami – Real Estate Concierge

4.9(51)
"Probably one of the best realtors in Miami!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
601 Brickell Key Dr #700, Miami, FL 33131
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Louis Urbina, PA - Realtor Associate at Avanti Way Realty in Miami, FL

Louis Urbina, PA - Realtor Associate at Avanti Way Realty in Miami, FL

Louis Urbina, PA - Realtor Associate at Avanti Way Realty in Miami, FL

5.0(68)
"For anyone looking for a wonderful realtor in Miami, Louis is your guy!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
444 Brickell Ave P32, Miami, FL 33131
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Avanti Way Realty Brickell

Avanti Way Realty Brickell

Avanti Way Realty Brickell

4.7(160)
"the best agency in miami :)"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
444 Brickell Ave Office P32, Miami, FL 33131
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Ivan and Mike Team | Luxury Real Estate Experts / Advisors | Miami, FL

Ivan and Mike Team | Luxury Real Estate Experts / Advisors | Miami, FL

Ivan and Mike Team | Luxury Real Estate Experts / Advisors | Miami, FL

5.0(42)
"Mike and his team did an excellent job helping us find our home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2550 S Bayshore Dr Suite 208, Miami, FL 33133
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Miami?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Miami properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Miami's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Miami's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Miami directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Miami?

Miami's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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