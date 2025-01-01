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17 verified Milwaukee agents

Top real estate agents in Milwaukee

Browse 17 Milwaukee realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Milwaukee

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Vandermolen Realty via Real Broker LLC

Vandermolen Realty via Real Broker LLC

Vandermolen Realty via Real Broker LLC

5.0(29)
"From looking at potential properties to answering any questions I had."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
515 N 50th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208
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Powers Realty Group, Inc

Powers Realty Group, Inc

Powers Realty Group, Inc

4.9(161)
"They know the market and they know how to buy and sell homes."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4214 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI 53211
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McKenna Real Estate LLC

McKenna Real Estate LLC

McKenna Real Estate LLC

5.0(24)
"From the very start he made the process of selling my home feel seamless."
— Google review
Specialty
Notary public
Address
2379 N Holton St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
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Milwaukee Realty inc.

Milwaukee Realty inc.

Milwaukee Realty inc.

4.6(38)
"No Broker is better for Milwaukee Condos For Sale."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1551 N Prospect Ave #200, Milwaukee, WI 53202
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reThought Real Estate

reThought Real Estate

reThought Real Estate

4.8(18)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
530 S 11th St #300, Milwaukee, WI 53204
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Realty Experts LLC

Realty Experts LLC

Realty Experts LLC

5.0(118)
"They know the market well and their experience in real estate is obvious."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
4245 S 93rd St, Greenfield, WI 53228
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Marciniak Team - RE/MAX Lakeside

Marciniak Team - RE/MAX Lakeside

Marciniak Team - RE/MAX Lakeside

4.9(148)
"Kevin Marciniak is that kind of realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
10303 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227
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Firefly Real Estate

Firefly Real Estate

Firefly Real Estate

4.9(200)
"We first considered moving to the Milwaukee area two years ago now."
— Google review
Specialty
Store
Address
9125 W North Ave #103, Wauwatosa, WI 53226
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A Key Home Team

A Key Home Team

A Key Home Team

5.0(70)
"We are moving to Milwaukee for the first time from 1,400 miles away."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2414 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53212
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Homestead Realty, Inc.

Homestead Realty, Inc.

Homestead Realty, Inc.

4.7(278)
"This was the second time we used Mike and team for our real estate needs."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7734 Harwood Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
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Mo Simmons - Synergy Real Estate Group

Mo Simmons - Synergy Real Estate Group

Mo Simmons - Synergy Real Estate Group

5.0(63)
"Mo is the best real estate agent in Milwaukee!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2701 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212
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Coldwell Banker Realty Milwaukee

Coldwell Banker Realty Milwaukee

Coldwell Banker Realty Milwaukee

4.5(17)
"I worked with Melissa on buying my first home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
700 W Virginia St suite 105, Milwaukee, WI 53204
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The Cream City Real Estate Co

The Cream City Real Estate Co

The Cream City Real Estate Co

4.9(99)
"We were looking from out of state to move to the Milwaukee area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3474 S Pennsylvania Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
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Modern Milwaukey Real Estate

Modern Milwaukey Real Estate

Modern Milwaukey Real Estate

4.9(69)
"We'd recommend home and Modern Milwaukey Real Estate to friends and family."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3870 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
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Milwaukee Flat Fee Homes - Main Offices

Milwaukee Flat Fee Homes - Main Offices

Milwaukee Flat Fee Homes - Main Offices

4.6(84)
"We have sold multiple properties with Milwaukee Flat Fee."
— Google review
Specialty
General contractor
Address
3710 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI 53211
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Riverwest Realty Milwaukee

Riverwest Realty Milwaukee

Riverwest Realty Milwaukee

5.0(302)
"Buying a home in Milwaukee seemed like an overwhelming venture."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
826 E Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
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Dream House Realties

Dream House Realties

Dream House Realties

4.9(93)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5220 S 27th St Suite #1, Milwaukee, WI 53221
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Milwaukee?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Milwaukee properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Milwaukee's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Milwaukee's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Milwaukee directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Milwaukee?

Milwaukee's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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