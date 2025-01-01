Vandermolen Realty via Real Broker LLC
Vandermolen Realty via Real Broker LLC
“"From looking at potential properties to answering any questions I had."”
- Specialty
- Real estate rental agency
- Address
- 515 N 50th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Browse 17 Milwaukee realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
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Vandermolen Realty via Real Broker LLC
“"From looking at potential properties to answering any questions I had."”
Powers Realty Group, Inc
“"They know the market and they know how to buy and sell homes."”
McKenna Real Estate LLC
“"From the very start he made the process of selling my home feel seamless."”
Milwaukee Realty inc.
“"No Broker is better for Milwaukee Condos For Sale."”
reThought Real Estate
Realty Experts LLC
“"They know the market well and their experience in real estate is obvious."”
Marciniak Team - RE/MAX Lakeside
“"Kevin Marciniak is that kind of realtor."”
Firefly Real Estate
“"We first considered moving to the Milwaukee area two years ago now."”
A Key Home Team
“"We are moving to Milwaukee for the first time from 1,400 miles away."”
Homestead Realty, Inc.
“"This was the second time we used Mike and team for our real estate needs."”
Mo Simmons - Synergy Real Estate Group
“"Mo is the best real estate agent in Milwaukee!"”
Coldwell Banker Realty Milwaukee
“"I worked with Melissa on buying my first home."”
The Cream City Real Estate Co
“"We were looking from out of state to move to the Milwaukee area."”
Modern Milwaukey Real Estate
“"We'd recommend home and Modern Milwaukey Real Estate to friends and family."”
Milwaukee Flat Fee Homes - Main Offices
“"We have sold multiple properties with Milwaukee Flat Fee."”
Riverwest Realty Milwaukee
“"Buying a home in Milwaukee seemed like an overwhelming venture."”
Dream House Realties
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Milwaukee's popular design trends.
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AI virtual staging helps showcase Milwaukee properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
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To become a featured realtor in our Milwaukee directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Milwaukee's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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