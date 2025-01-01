Mary Schumann, Realtor Keller Williams
Mary Schumann, Realtor Keller Williams
“"We decided to buy a place in Minneapolis having only visited it once."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 1350 Lagoon Ave #900, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Browse 18 Minneapolis realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
Stage any Minneapolis listing in 30 seconds
Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.
Mary Schumann, Realtor Keller Williams
“"We decided to buy a place in Minneapolis having only visited it once."”
Minneapolis Real Estate Agent - Isaac Larson
“"I really enjoyed working with you to sell our Minneapolis home."”
Aaron Spiteri - Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
“"We worked with Aaron to purchase our home in S Minneapolis."”
MKT Real Estate Advisors
“"I worked with Shelley on a duplex transaction in St. Paul."”
Wits Realty
“"2022 Josh Brook helped us purchase our first rental property in Minneapolis."”
To The Twin Cities
“"After my visit there was no doubt Minneapolis was my home."”
Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes
Northeast Real Estate Group
“"Jim is an excellent resource for my Minneapolis real estate questions."”
Matt Lill
“"We moved from Minneapolis to Lake Minnetonka and we are loving it!"”
Nokomis Real Estate Co
“"We worked with Nate to buy an investment property in Minneapolis."”
Dave Doran Real Estate brokered by eXp Realty
“"100% recommend Dave- I had a bunch of realtors out."”
Coldwell Banker Realty- Dan Winters, Real Estate Agent
“"We recently sold our home in the copper neighborhood in Minneapolis."”
Verve Realty
“"I recommend her for anyone moving in the Minneapolis area!"”
Premier Realty LLC
“"We are relocating to Minneapolis from South Dakota."”
LARS ANDERSON REAL ESTATE
“"Lars and his team were incredible to work with when finding our first home!"”
Market Homes Realty Inc
Edina Realty - Minneapolis Downtown real estate agency
Rize Realty
“"Best real estate team in the Twin Cities!"”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Minneapolis's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Minneapolis market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Minneapolis market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Minneapolis properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Minneapolis's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Minneapolis's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Minneapolis directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Minneapolis's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.Try SofaBrain Now