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18 verified Minneapolis agents

Top real estate agents in Minneapolis

Browse 18 Minneapolis realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Minneapolis

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Mary Schumann, Realtor Keller Williams

Mary Schumann, Realtor Keller Williams

Mary Schumann, Realtor Keller Williams

5.0(81)
"We decided to buy a place in Minneapolis having only visited it once."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1350 Lagoon Ave #900, Minneapolis, MN 55408
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Minneapolis Real Estate Agent - Isaac Larson

Minneapolis Real Estate Agent - Isaac Larson

Minneapolis Real Estate Agent - Isaac Larson

5.0(49)
"I really enjoyed working with you to sell our Minneapolis home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4251 Nicollet Ave L, Minneapolis, MN 55409
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Aaron Spiteri - Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Aaron Spiteri - Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Aaron Spiteri - Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

5.0(98)
"We worked with Aaron to purchase our home in S Minneapolis."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
221 N 1st St #100, Minneapolis, MN 55401
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MKT Real Estate Advisors

MKT Real Estate Advisors

MKT Real Estate Advisors

4.9(214)
"I worked with Shelley on a duplex transaction in St. Paul."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5315 Lyndale Ave S Suite B, Minneapolis, MN 55419
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Wits Realty

Wits Realty

Wits Realty

4.9(299)
"2022 Josh Brook helped us purchase our first rental property in Minneapolis."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1153 16th Ave SE SUITE 205, Minneapolis, MN 55414
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To The Twin Cities

To The Twin Cities

To The Twin Cities

5.0(50)
"After my visit there was no doubt Minneapolis was my home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
11 4th St NE #201, Minneapolis, MN 55413
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Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes

Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes

Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes

4.1(49)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
800 N Washington Ave Suite 460, Minneapolis, MN 55401
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Northeast Real Estate Group

Northeast Real Estate Group

Northeast Real Estate Group

5.0(16)
"Jim is an excellent resource for my Minneapolis real estate questions."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1400 Van Buren St NE #200-205, Minneapolis, MN 55413
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Matt Lill

Matt Lill

Matt Lill

5.0(87)
"We moved from Minneapolis to Lake Minnetonka and we are loving it!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3104 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55416
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Nokomis Real Estate Co

Nokomis Real Estate Co

Nokomis Real Estate Co

5.0(47)
"We worked with Nate to buy an investment property in Minneapolis."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4820 13th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55417
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Dave Doran Real Estate brokered by eXp Realty

Dave Doran Real Estate brokered by eXp Realty

Dave Doran Real Estate brokered by eXp Realty

5.0(69)
"100% recommend Dave- I had a bunch of realtors out."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1300 Godward St NE Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55413
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Coldwell Banker Realty- Dan Winters, Real Estate Agent

Coldwell Banker Realty- Dan Winters, Real Estate Agent

Coldwell Banker Realty- Dan Winters, Real Estate Agent

5.0(64)
"We recently sold our home in the copper neighborhood in Minneapolis."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3033 Excelsior Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416
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Verve Realty

Verve Realty

Verve Realty

4.9(160)
"I recommend her for anyone moving in the Minneapolis area!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
17 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
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Premier Realty LLC

Premier Realty LLC

Premier Realty LLC

4.9(71)
"We are relocating to Minneapolis from South Dakota."
— Google review
Specialty
Housing development
Address
2323 Dupont Ave N Ste#1, Minneapolis, MN 55411
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LARS ANDERSON REAL ESTATE

LARS ANDERSON REAL ESTATE

LARS ANDERSON REAL ESTATE

5.0(166)
"Lars and his team were incredible to work with when finding our first home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1609 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
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Market Homes Realty Inc

Market Homes Realty Inc

Market Homes Realty Inc

5.0(26)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1518 E Lake St UNIT 209, Minneapolis, MN 55407
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Edina Realty - Minneapolis Downtown real estate agency

Edina Realty - Minneapolis Downtown real estate agency

Edina Realty - Minneapolis Downtown real estate agency

4.3(8)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
411 N Washington Ave #200, Minneapolis, MN 55401
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Rize Realty

Rize Realty

Rize Realty

4.9(78)
"Best real estate team in the Twin Cities!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
729 N Washington Ave 6th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55401
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Minneapolis?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Minneapolis properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Minneapolis's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Minneapolis's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Minneapolis directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Minneapolis?

Minneapolis's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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