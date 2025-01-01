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19 verified Mississauga agents

Top real estate agents in Mississauga

Browse 19 Mississauga realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Mississauga

Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Realtor in Mississauga - Dale Mundi Broker

Realtor in Mississauga - Dale Mundi Broker

Realtor in Mississauga - Dale Mundi Broker

4.7(180)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
7895 Tranmere Dr Suite 206, Mississauga, ON L5S 1V9, Canada
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Ameil Gill The Gill Team - Real Estate Agent - Your Home Sold At Your Price Guaranteed Or I'll Buy It*

Ameil Gill The Gill Team - Real Estate Agent - Your Home Sold At Your Price Guaranteed Or I'll Buy It*

Ameil Gill The Gill Team - Real Estate Agent - Your Home Sold At Your Price Guaranteed Or I'll Buy It*

4.9(200)
"For someone buying a home in Ontario, I strongly recommend the Ameil team!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1140 Burnhamthorpe Rd W Unit 141, Mississauga, ON L5C 0A3, Canada
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Elixir Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Elixir Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Elixir Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

5.0(187)
"You were awesome helping my husband and me find our new home in Mississauga."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1065 Canadian Pl Suite 207, Mississauga, ON L4W 0C2, Canada
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Vanessa Pereira - GTA Real Estate Broker

Vanessa Pereira - GTA Real Estate Broker

Vanessa Pereira - GTA Real Estate Broker

5.0(120)
"She was our first and only Realtor since we arrived Canada."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
480 Eglinton Ave W Unit # 30, Mississauga, ON L5R 0G2, Canada
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Mississauga Real estate Agent Asif Shahzad (Realtor) Century21 Green Realty

Mississauga Real estate Agent Asif Shahzad (Realtor) Century21 Green Realty

Mississauga Real estate Agent Asif Shahzad (Realtor) Century21 Green Realty

4.9(128)
"One of the best agents in Ontario."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6980 Maritz Dr Unit 8, Mississauga, ON L5W 1Z3, Canada
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Vinod Bansal - Top Real Estate Agent Mississauga

Vinod Bansal - Top Real Estate Agent Mississauga

Vinod Bansal - Top Real Estate Agent Mississauga

4.9(132)
"Vinod Bansal did an amazing job selling my house in Mississauga!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2960 Drew Rd #143, Mississauga, ON L4T 0A5, Canada
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Team Kalia, Realtors - REMAX Real Estate Centre Inc.

Team Kalia, Realtors - REMAX Real Estate Centre Inc.

Team Kalia, Realtors - REMAX Real Estate Centre Inc.

4.9(120)
"Mr Kalia helped us purchase our first condo in Canada."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1140 Burnhamthorpe Rd W Unit 141, Mississauga, ON L5C 4E9, Canada
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Search Realty

Search Realty

Search Realty

4.9(776)
"Cecily was a great help in signing my first lease in Toronto."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
5045 Orbitor Dr Building 8, Suite 200, Mississauga, ON L4W 4Y4, Canada
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The Hanlon Real Estate Team

The Hanlon Real Estate Team

The Hanlon Real Estate Team

4.9(153)
"We worked with Lisa to buy a home and sell our townhouse."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7145 W Credit Ave #100, Mississauga, ON L5N 6J7, Canada
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Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team

Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team

Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team

5.0(148)
"Highly recommend Cynthia and Ximena to anyone buying or selling a home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
168 Queen St S Suite 106, Mississauga, ON L5M 1K8, Canada
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New Era Real Estate

New Era Real Estate

New Era Real Estate

4.8(315)
"She kept me informed of the market, or any interest on my home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
171 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5G 4T9, Canada
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Century 21 Legacy Ltd.

Century 21 Legacy Ltd.

Century 21 Legacy Ltd.

4.8(53)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
6625 Tomken Rd Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5T 2C2, Canada
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JOE BATTAGLIA - ReMax Realty Specialists Real Estate Agent

JOE BATTAGLIA - ReMax Realty Specialists Real Estate Agent

JOE BATTAGLIA - ReMax Realty Specialists Real Estate Agent

5.0(93)
"Joe is the Best Real Estate Agent in Mississauga."
— Google review
Specialty
Appraiser
Address
4310 Sherwoodtowne Blvd #200, Mississauga, ON L4Z 4C4, Canada
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Real Estate Experts in Mississauga | Milton & Oakville - Farooq Real Estate Group

Real Estate Experts in Mississauga | Milton & Oakville - Farooq Real Estate Group

Real Estate Experts in Mississauga | Milton & Oakville - Farooq Real Estate Group

4.9(172)
"He helped me in selling my house in Oakville in less than a week’s time;"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5865 McLaughlin Rd Unit 6, Mississauga, ON L5R 3V5, Canada
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Get Home Realty Brokerage

Get Home Realty Brokerage

Get Home Realty Brokerage

4.9(342)
"He ensured that we understood the process of buying a property in Canada."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
218 Export Blvd Suite 101, Mississauga, ON L5S 0A7, Canada
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Mississauga Real Estate Agent TEAMAMAN

Mississauga Real Estate Agent TEAMAMAN

Mississauga Real Estate Agent TEAMAMAN

5.0(102)
"Best realtor in GTA for property buying or renting."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
30 Eglinton Ave W Unit- C12, Mississauga, ON L5R 0C1, Canada
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Mandeep Dhesi Real Estate

Mandeep Dhesi Real Estate

Mandeep Dhesi Real Estate

5.0(118)
"Recommend everyone who is looking to buy their dream home in Canada."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
100 Milverton Dr #610, Mississauga, ON L5R 4H1, Canada
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Phinney Real Estate

Phinney Real Estate

Phinney Real Estate

4.9(134)
"She helped me lease out my house for a fair price in oakville."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
169 Lakeshore Rd W, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G3, Canada
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Luna Faisal Realtor - Royal LePage Signature Realty Mississauga

Luna Faisal Realtor - Royal LePage Signature Realty Mississauga

Luna Faisal Realtor - Royal LePage Signature Realty Mississauga

4.9(109)
"Best real estate i have ever work with in great toronto, highly recommended."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
30 Eglinton Ave W #201, Mississauga, ON L5R 3E7, Canada
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Mississauga?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Mississauga properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Mississauga's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Mississauga's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Mississauga directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Mississauga?

Mississauga's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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