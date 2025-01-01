LJ Immobilier
LJ Immobilier
“"LJ Realties - LJ Immobilier helped us buy our condo in Montreal."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 1117 Rue Charlevoix, Montréal, QC H3K 2Z4, Canada
Browse 18 Montreal realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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LJ Immobilier
“"LJ Realties - LJ Immobilier helped us buy our condo in Montreal."”
Sarah Stapleton - Courtière en immobilier / Real Estate Broker Montréal
“"She found us our dream condo."”
Pierre Batbatian - Courtier Immobilier | Real Estate Broker RE/MAX 3000 inc.
“"Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a realtor in Montreal!"”
Pouria Ansary
“"Honestly he is one of the best real estate brokers in Montreal."”
Steve Rouleau - Courtier Immobilier Montréal
“"Steve Rouleau and his REMAX team made buying in Montreal feel effortless."”
Engel & Völkers Courtiers Immobiliers Montréal
“"The best company to work with, especially in the luxury real estate domain!"”
Behrooz Davani - Real Estate Agent - Courtier Immobilier - Griffintown - Downtown - Montreal
“"I highly recommend him to anyone looking to buy real estate in Montreal."”
Remax - Mario Conte Courtier Immobilier Montreal
“"In less than two days my home was on the market and getting noticed."”
Loiselle - RE/MAX Dynamique
“"Took all of the hard work out of finding a rental for the year in Montreal."”
Realtor Montreal Bonnie Meisels
“"She guided my partner & I during our recent move to Montreal."”
Duque Simms Real Estate Agency | Agence Immobilière
“"If i am ever looking to move back to Montreal, they will be my first call."”
Joseph Montanaro | Courtier Immobilier de luxe | Luxury Real Estate Broker
“"I would definitely refer them to any one trying to sell or find a new home."”
Montreal Real Estate Amir Sam
“"Amir Sam helped buy my condo."”
Jaclyn Rabin
“"Jaclyn Rabin real estate office was my first and only choice in Montreal."”
Alp PEREZ - Residential & Commercial Real Estate Broker
“"Alp helped me to buy my new condo in Montreal."”
Amy Assaad
“"We live in Vancouver BC and owned a property in downtown Montreal."”
REMAX - Joelle Bitar
“"I purchased my condo when I was away for work bought unseen!"”
Asal Jami
“"Mrs. Jami helped us find and buy the house we were looking for!"”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Montreal's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Montreal market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Montreal market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Montreal properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Montreal's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Montreal's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Montreal directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Montreal's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.Try SofaBrain Now