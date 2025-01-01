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18 verified Montreal agents

Top real estate agents in Montreal

Browse 18 Montreal realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Montreal

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LJ Immobilier

LJ Immobilier

LJ Immobilier

4.9(226)
"LJ Realties - LJ Immobilier helped us buy our condo in Montreal."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1117 Rue Charlevoix, Montréal, QC H3K 2Z4, Canada
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Sarah Stapleton - Courtière en immobilier / Real Estate Broker Montréal

Sarah Stapleton - Courtière en immobilier / Real Estate Broker Montréal

Sarah Stapleton - Courtière en immobilier / Real Estate Broker Montréal

5.0(128)
"She found us our dream condo."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7085 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2S 3E3, Canada
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Pierre Batbatian - Courtier Immobilier | Real Estate Broker RE/MAX 3000 inc.

Pierre Batbatian - Courtier Immobilier | Real Estate Broker RE/MAX 3000 inc.

Pierre Batbatian - Courtier Immobilier | Real Estate Broker RE/MAX 3000 inc.

5.0(130)
"Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a realtor in Montreal!"
— Google review
Specialty
Condominium rental agency
Address
2500 Rue des Nations #102, Montreal, Quebec H4R 3J9, Canada
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Pouria Ansary

Pouria Ansary

Pouria Ansary

5.0(152)
"Honestly he is one of the best real estate brokers in Montreal."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1451 Rue Drummond, Montréal, QC H3G 1W3, Canada
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Steve Rouleau - Courtier Immobilier Montréal

Steve Rouleau - Courtier Immobilier Montréal

Steve Rouleau - Courtier Immobilier Montréal

4.9(119)
"Steve Rouleau and his REMAX team made buying in Montreal feel effortless."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7085 Boul. Saint-Laurent bureau 100, Montréal, QC H2S 3E3, Canada
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Engel & Völkers Courtiers Immobiliers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Courtiers Immobiliers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Courtiers Immobiliers Montréal

4.5(81)
"The best company to work with, especially in the luxury real estate domain!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1451 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec H3G 2G2, Canada
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Behrooz Davani - Real Estate Agent - Courtier Immobilier - Griffintown - Downtown - Montreal

Behrooz Davani - Real Estate Agent - Courtier Immobilier - Griffintown - Downtown - Montreal

Behrooz Davani - Real Estate Agent - Courtier Immobilier - Griffintown - Downtown - Montreal

5.0(128)
"I highly recommend him to anyone looking to buy real estate in Montreal."
— Google review
Specialty
Condominium rental agency
Address
1215 R. Notre Dame O, Montréal, QC H3C 0B1, Canada
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Remax - Mario Conte Courtier Immobilier Montreal

Remax - Mario Conte Courtier Immobilier Montreal

Remax - Mario Conte Courtier Immobilier Montreal

4.9(150)
"In less than two days my home was on the market and getting noticed."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1225 Ave Greene, Westmount, Quebec H3Z 2A4, Canada
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Loiselle - RE/MAX Dynamique

Loiselle - RE/MAX Dynamique

Loiselle - RE/MAX Dynamique

4.9(1024)
"Took all of the hard work out of finding a rental for the year in Montreal."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5501 Rue de Verdun, Montréal, QC H4H 1K9, Canada
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Realtor Montreal Bonnie Meisels

Realtor Montreal Bonnie Meisels

Realtor Montreal Bonnie Meisels

5.0(52)
"She guided my partner & I during our recent move to Montreal."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2160 Rue de la Montagne Suite 600, Montreal, Quebec H3G 2T3, Canada
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Duque Simms Real Estate Agency | Agence Immobilière

Duque Simms Real Estate Agency | Agence Immobilière

Duque Simms Real Estate Agency | Agence Immobilière

5.0(40)
"If i am ever looking to move back to Montreal, they will be my first call."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4665 R. Notre Dame O Suite 101, Montréal, QC H4C 1S7, Canada
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Joseph Montanaro | Courtier Immobilier de luxe | Luxury Real Estate Broker

Joseph Montanaro | Courtier Immobilier de luxe | Luxury Real Estate Broker

Joseph Montanaro | Courtier Immobilier de luxe | Luxury Real Estate Broker

5.0(62)
"I would definitely refer them to any one trying to sell or find a new home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4918 Sherbrooke St W, Westmount, Quebec H3Z 1H3, Canada
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Montreal Real Estate Amir Sam

Montreal Real Estate Amir Sam

Montreal Real Estate Amir Sam

5.0(42)
"Amir Sam helped buy my condo."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1982 R. Notre Dame O, Montréal, QC H3J 1M8, Canada
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Jaclyn Rabin

Jaclyn Rabin

Jaclyn Rabin

4.9(114)
"Jaclyn Rabin real estate office was my first and only choice in Montreal."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
430 Rue Sainte-Hélène suite 101, Montreal, Quebec H2Y 2K7, Canada
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Alp PEREZ - Residential & Commercial Real Estate Broker

Alp PEREZ - Residential & Commercial Real Estate Broker

Alp PEREZ - Residential & Commercial Real Estate Broker

5.0(29)
"Alp helped me to buy my new condo in Montreal."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1235 R. Notre Dame O Unit 113, Montreal, Quebec H3C 0B1, Canada
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Amy Assaad

Amy Assaad

Amy Assaad

4.5(197)
"We live in Vancouver BC and owned a property in downtown Montreal."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1606 Av. Selkirk, Montréal, QC H3H 1C6, Canada
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REMAX - Joelle Bitar

REMAX - Joelle Bitar

REMAX - Joelle Bitar

4.6(105)
"I purchased my condo when I was away for work bought unseen!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1225 Ave Greene, Westmount, Quebec H3Z 2A4, Canada
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Asal Jami

Asal Jami

Asal Jami

5.0(59)
"Mrs. Jami helped us find and buy the house we were looking for!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
10310 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montréal, QC H3L 2P2, Canada
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Montreal?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Montreal properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Montreal's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Montreal's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Montreal directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Montreal?

Montreal's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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