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19 verified Nashville agents

Top real estate agents in Nashville

Browse 19 Nashville realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Nashville

Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Keller Williams Nashville Music City Realty

Keller Williams Nashville Music City Realty

Keller Williams Nashville Music City Realty

4.2(33)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4101 Charlotte Ave Suite D160, Nashville, TN 37209
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Vivian Huston, Selling Nashville, Realtor, RE/MAX Choice Properties, Nashville, TN

Vivian Huston, Selling Nashville, Realtor, RE/MAX Choice Properties, Nashville, TN

Vivian Huston, Selling Nashville, Realtor, RE/MAX Choice Properties, Nashville, TN

5.0(103)
"If anyone needs a great realtor in Nashville, this is your girl!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
RE/MAX Choice Properties, 615 Main St #204, Nashville, TN 37206
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Village Real Estate

Village Real Estate

Village Real Estate

4.7(69)
"Condescending comments and answers to my client’s questions and offer."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2206 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212
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Felix Homes

Felix Homes

Felix Homes

4.9(212)
"Tyler is the best realtor in the Nashville and surroundings."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1033 Demonbreun St #300, Nashville, TN 37203
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Liberty House Realty LLC

Liberty House Realty LLC

Liberty House Realty LLC

4.9(73)
"I plan to use him again and again and again as long as I am in TN."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
555 Marriott Dr 315 Suite, Nashville, TN 37214
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RE/MAX Advantage, The Ashton Real Estate Group

RE/MAX Advantage, The Ashton Real Estate Group

RE/MAX Advantage, The Ashton Real Estate Group

4.8(1295)
"I highly recommend Michele when looking to buy (or sell) in Nashville!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
210 12th Ave S #201, Nashville, TN 37203
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Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

4.7(52)
"There is no better person you can go with in Nashville than Jay."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4301 Hillsboro Pike #100, Nashville, TN 37215
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The Miles Team with Compass Tennessee, LLC

The Miles Team with Compass Tennessee, LLC

The Miles Team with Compass Tennessee, LLC

4.9(81)
"First, Nikki walked us through the detailed ins and outs of home-buying."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1033 Demonbreun St #300, Nashville, TN 37203
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Signature Living - Margaret Davidson and Ashna Tipnis Affiliate Brokers

Signature Living - Margaret Davidson and Ashna Tipnis Affiliate Brokers

Signature Living - Margaret Davidson and Ashna Tipnis Affiliate Brokers

5.0(40)
"Ashna and Margaret are THE dynamic duo of Nashville real estate!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3990 Hillsboro Pike #320, Nashville, TN 37215
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Nashville Home Guru at Compass

Nashville Home Guru at Compass

Nashville Home Guru at Compass

4.9(100)
"My boyfriend and I are considering a move and loved the charm of Nashville."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
827 19th Ave S STE 1050, Nashville, TN 37203
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When Steven Sells, IT'S SOLD!

When Steven Sells, IT'S SOLD!

When Steven Sells, IT'S SOLD!

5.0(103)
"He sold my mother-in-law's house for us fast!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
636 Grassmere Park #130a, Nashville, TN 37211
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Jamison Blackwell - Keller Williams Realty Real Estate Agent in Nashville | Franklin

Jamison Blackwell - Keller Williams Realty Real Estate Agent in Nashville | Franklin

Jamison Blackwell - Keller Williams Realty Real Estate Agent in Nashville | Franklin

5.0(195)
"This is truly a five star real estate professional in Nashville."
— Google review
Specialty
Property investment company
Address
2114 Acklen Ave #305, Nashville, TN 37212
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Zivak Realty Group | Nashville Realtors | Real Estate Agent in Nashville, TN | Real Estate Brokers Nashville TN

Zivak Realty Group | Nashville Realtors | Real Estate Agent in Nashville, TN | Real Estate Brokers Nashville TN

Zivak Realty Group | Nashville Realtors | Real Estate Agent in Nashville, TN | Real Estate Brokers Nashville TN

5.0(48)
"He’s a Nashville native, so he knows the market and the neighborhoods."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2500 21st Ave S #102, Nashville, TN 37212
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The Anderson Group Real Estate Services

The Anderson Group Real Estate Services

The Anderson Group Real Estate Services

5.0(1196)
"Nate Thompson did an amazing job with our house hunt in the Nashville area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2313 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212
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Living True Home Group | Real Estate Agents | brokered by MW Real Estate

Living True Home Group | Real Estate Agents | brokered by MW Real Estate

Living True Home Group | Real Estate Agents | brokered by MW Real Estate

5.0(22)
"Working with Living True Nashville is always an incredible experience!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
MW Real Estate, 2714 Clifton Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
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CHORD Real Estate

CHORD Real Estate

CHORD Real Estate

5.0(82)
"I highly recommend them to anyone needing to buy or sell their home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
713 18th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
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Bradford Real Estate

Bradford Real Estate

Bradford Real Estate

4.2(47)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
807 Bradford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204
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B-Elite Real Estate Services

B-Elite Real Estate Services

B-Elite Real Estate Services

5.0(53)
"They help me sell my aunt’s house who had passed."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1 Music Cir N Suite 400, Nashville, TN 37203
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Brianna Morant - Oak Street Real Estate Group

Brianna Morant - Oak Street Real Estate Group

Brianna Morant - Oak Street Real Estate Group

5.0(347)
"We highly recommend them if you are looking at buying a house in Nashville."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
716 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Nashville?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Nashville properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

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To become a featured realtor in our Nashville directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Nashville?

Nashville's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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