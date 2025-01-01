Back to Directory
18 verified New Orleans agents

Top real estate agents in New Orleans

Browse 18 New Orleans realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

Try AI Virtual Staging →Get listed
Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in New Orleans

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

Stage any New Orleans listing in 30 seconds

Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.

Try free →
Galiano Realty

Galiano Realty

Galiano Realty

4.8(71)
"Galiano Realty sold my home in less than 2 weeks."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3414B Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119
CallWebsiteMaps
Reese & Company Real Estate

Reese & Company Real Estate

Reese & Company Real Estate

5.0(28)
"Karon found me my dream home in New Orleans!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2042 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
CallWebsiteMaps
Cool Murphy Real Estate

Cool Murphy Real Estate

Cool Murphy Real Estate

5.0(54)
"Elisa is THE best real estate agent in New Orleans.!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
904 St Ferdinand St, New Orleans, LA 70117
CallWebsiteMaps
Satsuma Real Estate

Satsuma Real Estate

Satsuma Real Estate

4.9(78)
"Made buying our new home an easy and stress free process."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
8117 Oak St #201, New Orleans, LA 70118
CallWebsiteMaps
Adrienne LaBauve ~ LaBauve Group Brokered by eXp Realty

Adrienne LaBauve ~ LaBauve Group Brokered by eXp Realty

Adrienne LaBauve ~ LaBauve Group Brokered by eXp Realty

5.0(75)
"Adrienne helped us to get $123,000 of the listing price of our home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
650 Poydras St Suite 1400, New Orleans, LA 70130
CallWebsiteMaps
Athena Real Estate

Athena Real Estate

Athena Real Estate

4.9(77)
"She made selling my Mom’s house a breeze."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
425 Harrison Ave Suite 1200, New Orleans, LA 70124
CallWebsiteMaps
McEnery Residential

McEnery Residential

McEnery Residential

4.9(91)
"Great knowledge of the Nola housing market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4901 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
CallWebsiteMaps
Burk Brokerage Real Estate

Burk Brokerage Real Estate

Burk Brokerage Real Estate

5.0(195)
"Stephen is an outstanding real estate agent in New Orleans."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
6260 Vicksburg St A, New Orleans, LA 70124
CallWebsiteMaps
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred, REALTORS

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred, REALTORS

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred, REALTORS

4.0(24)
"A fantastic broker in a fantastic city!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4018 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
CallWebsiteMaps
David Ernst l ListingNOLA

David Ernst l ListingNOLA

David Ernst l ListingNOLA

4.9(111)
"David was my 3rd realtor and sold my place in two months!!!!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8601 Leake Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118
CallWebsiteMaps
Rêve | Realtors

Rêve | Realtors

Rêve | Realtors

4.8(192)
"My husband and I were looking for a second home in New Orleans."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4827 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115
CallWebsiteMaps
Crane Realtors

Crane Realtors

Crane Realtors

4.8(24)
"... my time in real estate investment I have sold quite a few properties."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
138 N Cortez St, New Orleans, LA 70119
CallWebsiteMaps
Joshua Walther, Witry Collective Real Estate

Joshua Walther, Witry Collective Real Estate

Joshua Walther, Witry Collective Real Estate

5.0(32)
"Josh was up for the task and we had four competing offers in three days."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3640 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
CallWebsiteMaps
Witry Collective

Witry Collective

Witry Collective

5.0(250)
"She knows New Orleans well, and understands her clients needs even better."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3640 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
CallWebsiteMaps
Compass

Compass

Compass

5.0(703)
"Harriet Reynolds was our agent for the sale of our home in New Orleans."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
430 Notre Dame St, New Orleans, LA 70130
CallWebsiteMaps
Be New Orleans

Be New Orleans

Be New Orleans

5.0(157)
"They recently helped me purchase my first home in New Orleans."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3205 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
CallWebsiteMaps
Kelly Snyder - New Orleans Real Estate

Kelly Snyder - New Orleans Real Estate

Kelly Snyder - New Orleans Real Estate

5.0(17)
"... handled family with kindness and shared knowledge of real estate."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
CallWebsiteMaps
Snap Realty

Snap Realty

Snap Realty

4.5(61)
"We recently worked with Kara of Snap Realty to sell/rent our home in NOLA."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2625 General Pershing St, New Orleans, LA 70115
CallWebsiteMaps

Boost Your Property Listings in New Orleans

In the competitive New Orleans real estate market, standing out is essential. SofaBrain's AI-powered virtual staging and room redesign tools help realtors create visually stunning listings that capture buyer attention.

With New Orleans home buyers increasingly starting their search online, high-quality visual content is no longer optional—it's a necessity for successful real estate professionals.

Transform Empty Spaces

Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches New Orleans's popular design trends.

Multiple Design Styles

Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the New Orleans market.

Save Time & Money

Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.

Try AI Virtual Staging
AI Virtual Staging Example

Are You a Real Estate Agent in New Orleans?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the New Orleans market.

  • Enhanced visibility to potential clients in New Orleans
  • Showcase your AI-enhanced portfolio
  • Stand out from competitors with innovative technology
Apply for ListingView Premium Options
AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in New Orleans?

AI virtual staging helps showcase New Orleans properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to New Orleans's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match New Orleans's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our New Orleans directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in New Orleans?

New Orleans's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

Ready to Transform Your New Orleans Property Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.

Try SofaBrain Now