Galiano Realty
Galiano Realty
“"Galiano Realty sold my home in less than 2 weeks."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 3414B Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Browse 18 New Orleans realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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Galiano Realty
“"Galiano Realty sold my home in less than 2 weeks."”
Reese & Company Real Estate
“"Karon found me my dream home in New Orleans!"”
Cool Murphy Real Estate
“"Elisa is THE best real estate agent in New Orleans.!"”
Satsuma Real Estate
“"Made buying our new home an easy and stress free process."”
Adrienne LaBauve ~ LaBauve Group Brokered by eXp Realty
“"Adrienne helped us to get $123,000 of the listing price of our home."”
Athena Real Estate
“"She made selling my Mom’s house a breeze."”
McEnery Residential
“"Great knowledge of the Nola housing market."”
Burk Brokerage Real Estate
“"Stephen is an outstanding real estate agent in New Orleans."”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred, REALTORS
“"A fantastic broker in a fantastic city!"”
David Ernst l ListingNOLA
“"David was my 3rd realtor and sold my place in two months!!!!!"”
Rêve | Realtors
“"My husband and I were looking for a second home in New Orleans."”
Crane Realtors
“"... my time in real estate investment I have sold quite a few properties."”
Joshua Walther, Witry Collective Real Estate
“"Josh was up for the task and we had four competing offers in three days."”
Witry Collective
“"She knows New Orleans well, and understands her clients needs even better."”
Compass
“"Harriet Reynolds was our agent for the sale of our home in New Orleans."”
Be New Orleans
“"They recently helped me purchase my first home in New Orleans."”
Kelly Snyder - New Orleans Real Estate
“"... handled family with kindness and shared knowledge of real estate."”
Snap Realty
“"We recently worked with Kara of Snap Realty to sell/rent our home in NOLA."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches New Orleans's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the New Orleans market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the New Orleans market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase New Orleans properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to New Orleans's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match New Orleans's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our New Orleans directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
New Orleans's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.Try SofaBrain Now