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16 verified Newark agents

Top real estate agents in Newark

Browse 16 Newark realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Newark

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Teikesha Hubert - Hubert & Co.

Teikesha Hubert - Hubert & Co.

Teikesha Hubert - Hubert & Co.

4.9(43)
"So one day after speaking with an NY realtor that I trusted;"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
211 Warren St Suite 202, Newark, NJ 07103
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Weichert Realtors - Home City

Weichert Realtors - Home City

Weichert Realtors - Home City

4.6(16)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
112 Jabez St Suite 106, Newark, NJ 07105
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New Direction Realty

New Direction Realty

New Direction Realty

5.0(6)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
199 Wilson Ave suite b, Newark, NJ 07105
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Keller Williams Mid-Town Direct Realty Newark

Keller Williams Mid-Town Direct Realty Newark

Keller Williams Mid-Town Direct Realty Newark

4.5(2)
"... his team go above and beyond to help you find your dream house."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
225 McWhorter St, Newark, NJ 07105
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The Da Silva Team

The Da Silva Team

The Da Silva Team

4.9(338)
"This is definitely the best real estate team in Newark."
— Google review
Specialty
Property investment company
Address
601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ 07103
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Augusto Verissimo-Real Estate Broker

Augusto Verissimo-Real Estate Broker

Augusto Verissimo-Real Estate Broker

5.0(103)
"#1 Realtor in New Jersey!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
112 Jabez St Suite 106, Newark, NJ 07105
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Carla Ferreira Realtor

Carla Ferreira Realtor

Carla Ferreira Realtor

5.0(35)
"Carla Ferreira is an absolutely fantastic New Jersey realtor!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
360 Lafayette St, Newark, NJ 07105
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Lara Realty Corp

Lara Realty Corp

Lara Realty Corp

4.4(5)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
583 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07107
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HFY Real Estate Group

HFY Real Estate Group

HFY Real Estate Group

4.5(15)
"we re-connected with HFY, and was asigned a Real Estate Agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
569 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Suite B06, Newark, NJ 07102
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Option One Realty Group

Option One Realty Group

Option One Realty Group

4.1(24)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
456 Washington St Suite 3, Newark, NJ 07102
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Peterpaul Real Estate Agency

Peterpaul Real Estate Agency

Peterpaul Real Estate Agency

5.0(7)
"Lisa Silva helped me find several great properties to flip!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
572 Market St, Newark, NJ 07105
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Mid Realty Inc.

Mid Realty Inc.

Mid Realty Inc.

4.8(156)
"Lucky for me I had Maureen Mulligan from Mid Realty in my corner."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
572 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032
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Hubert & Co.

Hubert & Co.

Hubert & Co.

4.6(9)
"I did not move to NJ until 8 months later when the house was completed."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
211 Warren St Suite 202, Newark, NJ 07103
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Leverage Homes

Leverage Homes

Leverage Homes

4.7(283)
"I worked with Levi and Kristin on the sale of my aunts property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
50 Park Pl STE 301, Newark, NJ 07102
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Rosa Agency Ironbound LLC

Rosa Agency Ironbound LLC

Rosa Agency Ironbound LLC

4.6(21)
"... recommend Rosa Agency to anyone looking for great Realtors."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
360 Lafayette St, Newark, NJ 07105
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Sky Realty & Associates

Sky Realty & Associates

Sky Realty & Associates

4.1(19)
"I'VE RECOMMENDED MY ENTIRE FAMILY TO DEAL ONLY WITH THEM!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
91 Congress St, Newark, NJ 07105
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Newark?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Newark properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Newark's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Newark's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Newark directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Newark?

Newark's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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