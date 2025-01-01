Remy Weinstein - REALTOR
Remy Weinstein - REALTOR
“"Highly recommend Remy to anyone looking to buy a home in the Oakland area."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agent
- Address
- 4937 Telegraph Ave suite a, Oakland, CA 94609
Browse 18 Oakland realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
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Remy Weinstein - REALTOR
“"Highly recommend Remy to anyone looking to buy a home in the Oakland area."”
Kim Cole Real Estate
“"She is unmatched in Oakland, and a great asset throughout the Bay Area."”
Bay Area Modern Real Estate
Session Real Estate, Inc.
Heidi Marchesotti - RealTrends Verified Top 100 Agents 2025
Abio Properties | Oakland Office
Mirror Real Estate
Eric Kang, Realtor
“"If you want a top notch realtor look no further than the Kang of Realty."”
Sara Min Zhao | Keller Williams Realtor | Ask Ponytail
“"She has helped us buy 2 houses here in the competitive Bay Area market."”
Scott Ward
“"Scott is exactly who you want on your house buying/selling team."”
The Monday Team - East Bay CA - KW Advisors - PLACE - DRE #01759031
“"Don’t try to buy a house in the bay without them!"”
Better Homes Realty
Deeana Owens
“"Working with Deeana Owens of Owens Real Estate was an amazing experience."”
Red Oak Realty
“"Solid team Red Oak Realty brings to the table for a reasonable price!"”
Leah Tounger Realty Group
“"Leah sold us our Oakland hills home."”
Cush Real Estate
“"Helped renovate, stage, sell and was great to work with through all of it."”
Annie Tegner
“"I would absolutely recommend Annie for the Oakland/East Bay area and beyond."”
Kim Cole - Compass / DRE 01970964
“"Again, she helped us every step of the way and at the height of the market."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Oakland's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Oakland market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Oakland market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Oakland properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Oakland's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Oakland's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Oakland directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Oakland's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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