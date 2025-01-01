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18 verified Oakland agents

Top real estate agents in Oakland

Browse 18 Oakland realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Oakland

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Remy Weinstein - REALTOR

Remy Weinstein - REALTOR

Remy Weinstein - REALTOR

5.0(23)
"Highly recommend Remy to anyone looking to buy a home in the Oakland area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4937 Telegraph Ave suite a, Oakland, CA 94609
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Kim Cole Real Estate

Kim Cole Real Estate

Kim Cole Real Estate

5.0(14)
"She is unmatched in Oakland, and a great asset throughout the Bay Area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
The Ellington, 222 Broadway #101, Oakland, CA 94607
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Bay Area Modern Real Estate

Bay Area Modern Real Estate

Bay Area Modern Real Estate

5.0(16)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
311 2nd St # R-1, Oakland, CA 94607
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Session Real Estate, Inc.

Session Real Estate, Inc.

Session Real Estate, Inc.

4.1(9)
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
484 Lake Park Ave Suite 447, Oakland, CA 94610
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Heidi Marchesotti - RealTrends Verified Top 100 Agents 2025

Heidi Marchesotti - RealTrends Verified Top 100 Agents 2025

Heidi Marchesotti - RealTrends Verified Top 100 Agents 2025

5.0(14)
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
342 Highland Ave, Piedmont, CA 94611
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Abio Properties | Oakland Office

Abio Properties | Oakland Office

Abio Properties | Oakland Office

4.8(27)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4200 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611
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Mirror Real Estate

Mirror Real Estate

Mirror Real Estate

4.8(23)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1901 Harrison St Ste 1100, Oakland, CA 94612
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Eric Kang, Realtor

Eric Kang, Realtor

Eric Kang, Realtor

5.0(60)
"If you want a top notch realtor look no further than the Kang of Realty."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
215 Washington St, Oakland, CA 94607
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Sara Min Zhao | Keller Williams Realtor | Ask Ponytail

Sara Min Zhao | Keller Williams Realtor | Ask Ponytail

Sara Min Zhao | Keller Williams Realtor | Ask Ponytail

4.9(72)
"She has helped us buy 2 houses here in the competitive Bay Area market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4937 Telegraph Ave suite a, Oakland, CA 94609
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Scott Ward

Scott Ward

Scott Ward

4.8(24)
"Scott is exactly who you want on your house buying/selling team."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
6450 Moraga Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
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The Monday Team - East Bay CA - KW Advisors - PLACE - DRE #01759031

The Monday Team - East Bay CA - KW Advisors - PLACE - DRE #01759031

The Monday Team - East Bay CA - KW Advisors - PLACE - DRE #01759031

5.0(178)
"Don’t try to buy a house in the bay without them!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4937 Telegraph Ave suite a, Oakland, CA 94609
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Better Homes Realty

Better Homes Realty

Better Homes Realty

3.9(21)
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
5942 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94605
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Deeana Owens

Deeana Owens

Deeana Owens

4.7(52)
"Working with Deeana Owens of Owens Real Estate was an amazing experience."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1721 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612
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Red Oak Realty

Red Oak Realty

Red Oak Realty

4.6(29)
"Solid team Red Oak Realty brings to the table for a reasonable price!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6450 Moraga Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
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Leah Tounger Realty Group

Leah Tounger Realty Group

Leah Tounger Realty Group

5.0(44)
"Leah sold us our Oakland hills home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4937 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609
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Cush Real Estate

Cush Real Estate

Cush Real Estate

4.9(54)
"Helped renovate, stage, sell and was great to work with through all of it."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4193 Park Blvd, Oakland, CA 94602
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Annie Tegner

Annie Tegner

Annie Tegner

5.0(50)
"I would absolutely recommend Annie for the Oakland/East Bay area and beyond."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6211 Medau Pl Suite 210, Oakland, CA 94611
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Kim Cole - Compass / DRE 01970964

Kim Cole - Compass / DRE 01970964

Kim Cole - Compass / DRE 01970964

5.0(23)
"Again, she helped us every step of the way and at the height of the market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6211 Medau Pl, Oakland, CA 94611
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Oakland?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Oakland properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Oakland's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Oakland's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Oakland directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Oakland?

Oakland's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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