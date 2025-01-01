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17 verified Oklahoma City agents

Top real estate agents in Oklahoma City

Browse 17 Oklahoma City realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Oklahoma City

Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Homes by Breann Team

Homes by Breann Team

Homes by Breann Team

4.9(755)
"Justin Helped us purchase our first Oklahoma property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1008 SW 4th St Suite 102, Moore, OK 73160
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The Agency Oklahoma: Wyatt Poindexter - Oklahoma Luxury Realtor

The Agency Oklahoma: Wyatt Poindexter - Oklahoma Luxury Realtor

The Agency Oklahoma: Wyatt Poindexter - Oklahoma Luxury Realtor

4.9(109)
"Wyatt Poindexter & staff are incredible to work with."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
112 S Broadway, Edmond, OK 73034
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Seda Real Estate Group - Real Estate Agent in Oklahoma City | REALTORS

Seda Real Estate Group - Real Estate Agent in Oklahoma City | REALTORS

Seda Real Estate Group - Real Estate Agent in Oklahoma City | REALTORS

5.0(178)
"I live in Virginia and needed to sell my mother’s house in Oklahoma City."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
13909 S Western Ave Suite 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73170
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Keller Williams Realty Elite

Keller Williams Realty Elite

Keller Williams Realty Elite

4.2(66)
"Best realtor in the Oklahoma City Metro area."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
5629 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
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RE/MAX at Home OKC

RE/MAX at Home OKC

RE/MAX at Home OKC

4.7(76)
"Mary is Oklahoma's best realtor, and I can speak from experience!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3121 Quail Springs Pkwy Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
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The Miller Dream Team

The Miller Dream Team

The Miller Dream Team

5.0(111)
"Best realtors in Oklahoma!!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
101 Park Ave suite 1300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
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Mary Hatch Luxury of You Real Estate

Mary Hatch Luxury of You Real Estate

Mary Hatch Luxury of You Real Estate

5.0(29)
"She was my eyes and ears on the ground in Oklahoma, thank you so much!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1130 N Harvey Ave Suite #105, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
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Stellar Realty

Stellar Realty

Stellar Realty

5.0(104)
"Thank you to these awesome realtor Kim Llewelyn and Jennifer McBride!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2201 SW 119th St STE B, Oklahoma City, OK 73170
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Bailee & Co Real Estate

Bailee & Co Real Estate

Bailee & Co Real Estate

4.9(269)
"You can’t go wrong with Nikki is your looking to buy or sell in Oklahoma."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
14800 Serenita Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
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Loxwood Real Estate

Loxwood Real Estate

Loxwood Real Estate

4.9(67)
"This is the second home I have purchased with Eric at Loxwood."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3000 United Founders Blvd Ste 139 Unit P, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
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Ms. Oklahoma City

Ms. Oklahoma City

Ms. Oklahoma City

5.0(25)
"She had our backs and made sure we picked the right home for us."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
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LRE Realty

LRE Realty

LRE Realty

5.0(173)
"Would recommend to anybody looking for real estate in the OKC area!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3020 E Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73131
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Emily Mathews // We Sell Oklahoma Real Estate

Emily Mathews // We Sell Oklahoma Real Estate

Emily Mathews // We Sell Oklahoma Real Estate

5.0(76)
"I highly recommend Emily and We Sell Oklahoma Real Estate!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1213 NW 41st St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
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Authentic Real Estate Services Group

Authentic Real Estate Services Group

Authentic Real Estate Services Group

5.0(347)
"Some of the best real estate professionals you’ll find in Central Oklahoma!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5909 Northwest Expy Ste. A220, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
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Movers Real Estate Team

Movers Real Estate Team

Movers Real Estate Team

4.9(269)
"Joe made the home-buying experience in Oklahoma City simple."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
3020 E Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73131
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CASEY TUTER | OKLAHOMA CITY REAL ESTATE

CASEY TUTER | OKLAHOMA CITY REAL ESTATE

CASEY TUTER | OKLAHOMA CITY REAL ESTATE

5.0(42)
"We would highly recommend Casey to anyone looking to move to the OKC area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
706 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
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Marcela Guerrero OKLAHOMA'S #1 Best Bilingual REALTOR®

Marcela Guerrero OKLAHOMA'S #1 Best Bilingual REALTOR®

Marcela Guerrero OKLAHOMA'S #1 Best Bilingual REALTOR®

5.0(248)
"The best bilingual realtor in OKC by far."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
124 NW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Oklahoma City?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Oklahoma City properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Oklahoma City's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Oklahoma City's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Oklahoma City directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Oklahoma City?

Oklahoma City's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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