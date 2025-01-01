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18 verified Orlando agents

Top real estate agents in Orlando

Browse 18 Orlando realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Orlando

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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HAUS Real Estate

HAUS Real Estate

HAUS Real Estate

5.0(89)
"Highly recommend her for any real estate needs in Central FL!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1600 Alden Rd, Orlando, FL 32803
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ALIGN Real Estate

ALIGN Real Estate

ALIGN Real Estate

5.0(82)
"Tiffany was awesome and helped my parents find our new home in Florida."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
300 S Orange Ave #1000, Orlando, FL 32801
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Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Premier Sotheby's International Realty

4.8(95)
"He truly went above and beyond in helping us sell our Orlando townhouse."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite 32, Orlando, FL 32819
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Elite Investors Realty Luxury Real Estate

Elite Investors Realty Luxury Real Estate

Elite Investors Realty Luxury Real Estate

4.9(121)
"I highly recommend him if you need an agent in orlando market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1510 E Colonial Dr # 210, Orlando, FL 32803
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The Andrey Bustamante Team at Bustamante Real Estate

The Andrey Bustamante Team at Bustamante Real Estate

The Andrey Bustamante Team at Bustamante Real Estate

4.8(530)
"We had the greatest good fortune to have Leslie as our listing agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
400 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803
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Orlando Home Show - Real Estate Broker | Florida's Orlando Top Realtor

Orlando Home Show - Real Estate Broker | Florida's Orlando Top Realtor

Orlando Home Show - Real Estate Broker | Florida's Orlando Top Realtor

4.9(195)
"Give her a call if your looking a home in the orlando and surrounding area."
— Google review
Specialty
Home builder
Address
2121 S Hiawassee Rd Suite 100-102, Orlando, FL 32835
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Robert Slack LLC

Robert Slack LLC

Robert Slack LLC

4.7(740)
"Thanks to Jill my primary residence will now be in the Orlando Area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7313 Greenbriar Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32819
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The Kendrick Team at eXp Realty Lake Nona

The Kendrick Team at eXp Realty Lake Nona

The Kendrick Team at eXp Realty Lake Nona

5.0(496)
"They have a team of local experts that know all of Orlando's neighborhoods."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9145 Narcoossee Rd Suite A 206, Orlando, FL 32827
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Florida Real Estate & Land Co.

Florida Real Estate & Land Co.

Florida Real Estate & Land Co.

4.9(41)
"They definitely know what they are doing in the Florida Realestate realm."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
618 E South St STE 500, Orlando, FL 32801
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Top Florida Homes

Top Florida Homes

Top Florida Homes

5.0(83)
"We recently bought and sold with Top Florida Homes."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
12950 Tanja King Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828
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Core Group | brokered by eXp Realty

Core Group | brokered by eXp Realty

Core Group | brokered by eXp Realty

5.0(61)
"He does not talk me out of my wishlist, unlike other agents."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
236 S Lucerne Cir E, Orlando, FL 32801
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The Nickley Group with KW at the Parks

The Nickley Group with KW at the Parks

The Nickley Group with KW at the Parks

5.0(1847)
"Nick Holmes and Lanisse Suarez were the MAGIC to our move to Orlando."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1013 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
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Wemert Group Realty

Wemert Group Realty

Wemert Group Realty

4.9(1083)
"If I had to sell a house in the Orlando area, I would 100% call them again."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
650 N Alafaya Trail #105, Orlando, FL 32828
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Eve Metlis, REALTOR

Eve Metlis, REALTOR

Eve Metlis, REALTOR

5.0(166)
"She is my go-to referral partner in the Orlando area!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7601 Conroy Windermere Rd #100, Orlando, FL 32835
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Anne Rogers Realty Group, Inc

Anne Rogers Realty Group, Inc

Anne Rogers Realty Group, Inc

5.0(83)
"Best Realtor in Orlando, FL!!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1822 Edgewater Dr B, Orlando, FL 32804
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Central Florida Prime Real Estate

Central Florida Prime Real Estate

Central Florida Prime Real Estate

5.0(96)
"It is so relieving to know that we found a great RE agent in Orlando."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
341 N Maitland Ave #330B, Maitland, FL 32751
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ALL Real Estate and Investments

ALL Real Estate and Investments

ALL Real Estate and Investments

5.0(122)
"Without hesitation, she would help setup home tours at a moment's notice."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
210 E Gore St, Orlando, FL 32806
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Daniel Wilson - Top Orlando Living - RE/MAX

Daniel Wilson - Top Orlando Living - RE/MAX

Daniel Wilson - Top Orlando Living - RE/MAX

4.9(66)
"Daniel can only be the top choice as realtor in Florida!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
701 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Orlando?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Orlando properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Orlando's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Orlando's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Orlando directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Orlando?

Orlando's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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