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18 verified Ottawa agents

Top real estate agents in Ottawa

Browse 18 Ottawa realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Ottawa

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Feely Group | Ottawa Real Estate Team | eXp Realty

Feely Group | Ottawa Real Estate Team | eXp Realty

Feely Group | Ottawa Real Estate Team | eXp Realty

5.0(490)
"Best real estate team in Ottawa!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
424 Catherine St #200, Ottawa, ON K1R 5T8, Canada
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Chell Team | Ottawa Real Estate Agents

Chell Team | Ottawa Real Estate Agents

Chell Team | Ottawa Real Estate Agents

5.0(108)
"Hiring 34 years of local Ottawa real estate success was a key decision."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
344 O'Connor St, Ottawa, ON K2P 1W1, Canada
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The West Team Ottawa Real Estate

The West Team Ottawa Real Estate

The West Team Ottawa Real Estate

5.0(477)
"I highly recommend her to others looking for a realtor in Ottawa."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2148 Carling Ave #6, Ottawa, ON K2A 1H1, Canada
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TRU Realty

TRU Realty

TRU Realty

4.9(74)
"It was a pleasure and an honour to work with TRU Realty and Glenn Papineau!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
Staples Studio, 403 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K2P 1Y6, Canada
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Raymond Chin Real Estate

Raymond Chin Real Estate

Raymond Chin Real Estate

5.0(225)
"Ralmond Chin is the best property in Ottawa."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1749 Woodward Dr, Ottawa, ON K2A 1M1, Canada
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Richard Louis - The RL Group, Ottawa and Toronto REALTORS ® - Royal Lepage Team Realty, Brokerage

Richard Louis - The RL Group, Ottawa and Toronto REALTORS ® - Royal Lepage Team Realty, Brokerage

Richard Louis - The RL Group, Ottawa and Toronto REALTORS ® - Royal Lepage Team Realty, Brokerage

5.0(122)
"Rich is a phenomenal real estate agent in Ottawa!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1723 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K2A 1C9, Canada
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Jason Polonski- Realtor in Kanata, Ottawa

Jason Polonski- Realtor in Kanata, Ottawa

Jason Polonski- Realtor in Kanata, Ottawa

5.0(200)
"If you are looking for a realtor in Ottawa, we highly recommend him."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
19 Durbin Ct, Kanata, ON K2L 3T6, Canada
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Liam Swords TEAM | Ottawa Real Estate Agent

Liam Swords TEAM | Ottawa Real Estate Agent

Liam Swords TEAM | Ottawa Real Estate Agent

5.0(265)
"I highly recommend for anyone buying or selling property in Ottawa."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1505 Laperriere Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7T1, Canada
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Samantha Nelson - Real Estate Agent - RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group

Samantha Nelson - Real Estate Agent - RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group

Samantha Nelson - Real Estate Agent - RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group

5.0(105)
"We were first-time homebuyers and new to Ottawa."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
610 Bronson Ave, Ottawa, ON K1S 3E2, Canada
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Hyams Real Estate Group

Hyams Real Estate Group

Hyams Real Estate Group

4.9(200)
"Help me purchased my first home in Ottawa."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
424 Catherine St, Ottawa, ON K1R 5T8, Canada
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Agent In Ottawa

Agent In Ottawa

Agent In Ottawa

5.0(60)
"Highly recommend working with Agent in Ottawa."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
610 Bronson Ave, Ottawa, ON K1S 4E6, Canada
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Donna Maguire - Top Realtor in Ottawa

Donna Maguire - Top Realtor in Ottawa

Donna Maguire - Top Realtor in Ottawa

5.0(52)
"As first time homebuyers, my husband and I were SO happy with Donna's work."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
292 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K2P 0J6, Canada
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Andy and Paddy - Realtors in Ottawa

Andy and Paddy - Realtors in Ottawa

Andy and Paddy - Realtors in Ottawa

5.0(149)
"The next time we need an Ottawa agent will be thinking of Sarah."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
787 Bank St second floor, Ottawa, ON K1S 3V5, Canada
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Bob Fraser Real Estate - Ottawa Re/Max Sales Representative

Bob Fraser Real Estate - Ottawa Re/Max Sales Representative

Bob Fraser Real Estate - Ottawa Re/Max Sales Representative

5.0(113)
"Glad to recommend him as a realtor to anyone in the Ottawa area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
344 O'Connor St, Ottawa, ON K2P 1W1, Canada
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Chowdhury Real Estate

Chowdhury Real Estate

Chowdhury Real Estate

5.0(164)
"Best realtor in Ottawa!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
482 Preston St, Ottawa, ON K1S 4N8, Canada
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Walker Real Estate Group

Walker Real Estate Group

Walker Real Estate Group

5.0(338)
"Manon is our go-to Realtor in Ottawa!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
238 Argyle Ave, Ottawa, ON K2P 1B9, Canada
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Lyne & Dominique - Engel & Völkers Ottawa Realtors

Lyne & Dominique - Engel & Völkers Ottawa Realtors

Lyne & Dominique - Engel & Völkers Ottawa Realtors

5.0(59)
"Lyne has been my agent for at least 4 real estate transactions in Ottawa."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
second floor, 787 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1S 3V7, Canada
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Avenue North Realty Inc.

Avenue North Realty Inc.

Avenue North Realty Inc.

4.8(129)
"We've been able to find a great property in Ottawa all thanks to them."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
482 Preston St, Ottawa, ON K1S 4N6, Canada
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Ottawa?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Ottawa properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Ottawa's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Ottawa's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Ottawa directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Ottawa?

Ottawa's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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