Feely Group | Ottawa Real Estate Team | eXp Realty
Feely Group | Ottawa Real Estate Team | eXp Realty
“"Best real estate team in Ottawa!"”
- Specialty
- Real estate agent
- Address
- 424 Catherine St #200, Ottawa, ON K1R 5T8, Canada
Browse 18 Ottawa realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
Stage any Ottawa listing in 30 seconds
Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.
Feely Group | Ottawa Real Estate Team | eXp Realty
“"Best real estate team in Ottawa!"”
Chell Team | Ottawa Real Estate Agents
“"Hiring 34 years of local Ottawa real estate success was a key decision."”
The West Team Ottawa Real Estate
“"I highly recommend her to others looking for a realtor in Ottawa."”
TRU Realty
“"It was a pleasure and an honour to work with TRU Realty and Glenn Papineau!"”
Raymond Chin Real Estate
“"Ralmond Chin is the best property in Ottawa."”
Richard Louis - The RL Group, Ottawa and Toronto REALTORS ® - Royal Lepage Team Realty, Brokerage
“"Rich is a phenomenal real estate agent in Ottawa!"”
Jason Polonski- Realtor in Kanata, Ottawa
“"If you are looking for a realtor in Ottawa, we highly recommend him."”
Liam Swords TEAM | Ottawa Real Estate Agent
“"I highly recommend for anyone buying or selling property in Ottawa."”
Samantha Nelson - Real Estate Agent - RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group
“"We were first-time homebuyers and new to Ottawa."”
Hyams Real Estate Group
“"Help me purchased my first home in Ottawa."”
Agent In Ottawa
“"Highly recommend working with Agent in Ottawa."”
Donna Maguire - Top Realtor in Ottawa
“"As first time homebuyers, my husband and I were SO happy with Donna's work."”
Andy and Paddy - Realtors in Ottawa
“"The next time we need an Ottawa agent will be thinking of Sarah."”
Bob Fraser Real Estate - Ottawa Re/Max Sales Representative
“"Glad to recommend him as a realtor to anyone in the Ottawa area."”
Chowdhury Real Estate
“"Best realtor in Ottawa!"”
Walker Real Estate Group
“"Manon is our go-to Realtor in Ottawa!"”
Lyne & Dominique - Engel & Völkers Ottawa Realtors
“"Lyne has been my agent for at least 4 real estate transactions in Ottawa."”
Avenue North Realty Inc.
“"We've been able to find a great property in Ottawa all thanks to them."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Ottawa's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Ottawa market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Ottawa market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Ottawa properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Ottawa's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Ottawa's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Ottawa directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Ottawa's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.Try SofaBrain Now