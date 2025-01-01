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17 verified Portland agents

Top real estate agents in Portland

Browse 17 Portland realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Portland

Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Keller Williams Realty Portland Central

Keller Williams Realty Portland Central

Keller Williams Realty Portland Central

4.3(28)
"Paul and his team are the choice for you in Portland."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
919 NE 19th Ave #100, Portland, OR 97232
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Move Real Estate

Move Real Estate

Move Real Estate

4.9(148)
"She’s been a blessing in our first steps in the Portland area!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
8302 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
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Modern Realty

Modern Realty

Modern Realty

4.7(46)
"Special thanks to Alex Shevchuk, one of their professional realtors."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1455 NW Irving St suite 200, Portland, OR 97209
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PDX Property Group

PDX Property Group

PDX Property Group

4.9(182)
"She knows Portland and is experienced and skillful as a realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2061 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209
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Stephen FitzMaurice, Portland Real Estate Agent

Stephen FitzMaurice, Portland Real Estate Agent

Stephen FitzMaurice, Portland Real Estate Agent

4.9(191)
"They helped us list and shop for a new home in record time!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
8835 SW Canyon Ln Suite 237, Portland, OR 97225
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Portland Real Estate Group

Portland Real Estate Group

Portland Real Estate Group

4.5(41)
"Portland Real Estate Group is Excellent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
919 NE 19th Ave #100, Portland, OR 97232
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Neighbors Realty

Neighbors Realty

Neighbors Realty

5.0(71)
"You won't find better realtors in Portland, they're incredible."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1826 NE Everett St, Portland, OR 97232
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Michelle McCabe, Portland Real Estate Agent | McCabe & Co at Windermere Realty Trust

Michelle McCabe, Portland Real Estate Agent | McCabe & Co at Windermere Realty Trust

Michelle McCabe, Portland Real Estate Agent | McCabe & Co at Windermere Realty Trust

5.0(15)
"Allie did such an incredible job helping us find our first home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2045 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
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Works Real Estate - Portland

Works Real Estate - Portland

Works Real Estate - Portland

4.9(149)
"I just bought my first condo in Portland with Kevin Beever!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2054 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR 97227
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Brittany Matthews - Ideal Planet PDX | Think Real Estate

Brittany Matthews - Ideal Planet PDX | Think Real Estate

Brittany Matthews - Ideal Planet PDX | Think Real Estate

5.0(48)
"Brittany is a ray of sunshine and a total real estate pro!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
212 SE 18th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
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Vijay Realty Group of Oregon First

Vijay Realty Group of Oregon First

Vijay Realty Group of Oregon First

5.0(136)
"Vijay was our realtor when we brought our home in Portland."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
500 SW 116th Ave 4th Floor, Portland, OR 97225
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Own It Northwest

Own It Northwest

Own It Northwest

5.0(309)
"I highly recommend this team to anyone looking for a realtor in Portland."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2175 NW Raleigh St Ste 110, Portland, OR 97210
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Think Real Estate

Think Real Estate

Think Real Estate

4.6(37)
"Jené is everything we could have hoped a realtor would be and so much more."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
212 SE 18th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
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Darcie Alexander and Emily Michel, REALTORS | PDX Green Team

Darcie Alexander and Emily Michel, REALTORS | PDX Green Team

Darcie Alexander and Emily Michel, REALTORS | PDX Green Team

5.0(90)
"We would always recommend them to anyone looking for a realtor in Portland."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
212 SE 18th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
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Portland's Alternative Inc., Realtors

Portland's Alternative Inc., Realtors

Portland's Alternative Inc., Realtors

4.9(147)
"Don't enter the Portland real estate market without her."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3144 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
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Team Arrive Portland at Neighbors Realty

Team Arrive Portland at Neighbors Realty

Team Arrive Portland at Neighbors Realty

4.7(44)
"I highly recommend this agency for those looking to relocate to Portland :)"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
1826 NE Everett St, Portland, OR 97232
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Lovejoy Real Estate

Lovejoy Real Estate

Lovejoy Real Estate

4.9(254)
"We came from out of town to find a house in the Portland area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
828 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
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AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Portland?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Portland properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Portland's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Portland's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Portland directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Portland?

Portland's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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