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15 verified Quebec City agents

Top real estate agents in Quebec City

Browse 15 Quebec City realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Quebec City

Connect with 15 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Engel & Völkers Courtiers Immobiliers Québec

Engel & Völkers Courtiers Immobiliers Québec

Engel & Völkers Courtiers Immobiliers Québec

3.9(22)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
110 Rue Saint-Paul, Québec, QC G1K 3V9, Canada
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Egan Courtier Immobilier Agréé

Egan Courtier Immobilier Agréé

Egan Courtier Immobilier Agréé

5.0(93)
"Jennifer did an amazing job helping us to find our dream condo in Quebec."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
12 Rue des Jardins-Mérici #902, Québec, QC G1S 4Z8, Canada
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Alexis Landry - Courtier Immobilier RE/MAX Québec | Vente Achat Propriété

Alexis Landry - Courtier Immobilier RE/MAX Québec | Vente Achat Propriété

Alexis Landry - Courtier Immobilier RE/MAX Québec | Vente Achat Propriété

5.0(37)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3075 Chem. des Quatre-Bourgeois #101, Québec City, Quebec G1W 4Y5, Canada
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Anne Turcotte – Courtier Immobilier Agréé DA Engel & Völkers

Anne Turcotte – Courtier Immobilier Agréé DA Engel & Völkers

Anne Turcotte – Courtier Immobilier Agréé DA Engel & Völkers

4.8(16)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
110 Rue Saint-Paul, Québec, QC G1K 3V9, Canada
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Antoine Brousseau - Courtier Immobilier Résidentiel

Antoine Brousseau - Courtier Immobilier Résidentiel

Antoine Brousseau - Courtier Immobilier Résidentiel

5.0(28)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5300 Bd des Galeries Local 110, Québec City, Quebec G2K 2A2, Canada
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RE/MAX ACCÈS

RE/MAX ACCÈS

RE/MAX ACCÈS

4.4(23)
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
1538 Av. Jules-Verne, Québec, QC G2G 2R5, Canada
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Yann Brassard | Courtier Immobilier | Sotheby's International Realty Québec

Yann Brassard | Courtier Immobilier | Sotheby's International Realty Québec

Yann Brassard | Courtier Immobilier | Sotheby's International Realty Québec

5.0(27)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
950 Grande Allée O, Québec, QC G1S 1C7, Canada
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Emmanuelle Ménard | Courtier Immobilier à Québec

Emmanuelle Ménard | Courtier Immobilier à Québec

Emmanuelle Ménard | Courtier Immobilier à Québec

5.0(53)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3333 Rue du Carrefour Local 250, Québec, QC G1C 5R9, Canada
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Jacob Morneau - Courtier Immobilier Résidentiel à Québec

Jacob Morneau - Courtier Immobilier Résidentiel à Québec

Jacob Morneau - Courtier Immobilier Résidentiel à Québec

5.0(35)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
850 Pierre-Bertrand Blvd bureau 230, Québec City, Quebec G1M 3K8, Canada
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Sébastien Duchesne | Courtier Immobilier à Québec

Sébastien Duchesne | Courtier Immobilier à Québec

Sébastien Duchesne | Courtier Immobilier à Québec

5.0(118)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3333 Rue du Carrefour, Québec, QC G1C 5R9, Canada
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Équipe Samuelsen Courtiers Immobiliers Sutton Québec

Équipe Samuelsen Courtiers Immobiliers Sutton Québec

Équipe Samuelsen Courtiers Immobiliers Sutton Québec

4.9(60)
"Valérie helped us buy our new home and sell our old one."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
51 Rue des Jardins, Québec, QC G1R 4L6, Canada
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Équipe Étienne Lessard | REMAX Courtiers immobiliers à Québec

Équipe Étienne Lessard | REMAX Courtiers immobiliers à Québec

Équipe Étienne Lessard | REMAX Courtiers immobiliers à Québec

5.0(586)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
3075 Chem. des Quatre-Bourgeois, Québec, QC G1W 4Y5, Canada
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Marie-Claude Langis, courtier immobilier Sainte-Foy Québec Lévis

Marie-Claude Langis, courtier immobilier Sainte-Foy Québec Lévis

Marie-Claude Langis, courtier immobilier Sainte-Foy Québec Lévis

5.0(41)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
2537 Carr Pijart, Québec, QC G1V 1H9, Canada
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Via Capitale Québec

Via Capitale Québec

Via Capitale Québec

3.9(33)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
850 Pierre-Bertrand Blvd bureau 230, Québec City, Quebec G1M 3K8, Canada
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RE/MAX 1ER CHOIX-DOMINIC ARES

RE/MAX 1ER CHOIX-DOMINIC ARES

RE/MAX 1ER CHOIX-DOMINIC ARES

5.0(32)
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
71 Bd René-Lévesque E, Québec, QC G1K 9A4, Canada
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AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Quebec City?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Quebec City properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Quebec City's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Quebec City's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Quebec City directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Quebec City?

Quebec City's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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